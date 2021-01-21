What you need to know
- EPOS recently separated from Sennheiser Communications in 2020.
- Today, EPOS revealed its first solely-branded audio product: The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds.
- The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds work with Apple and Android phones, PlayStation, and PC.
- Since the package includes a Bluetooth transmitter, they also work with Nintendo Switch right out of the box.
EPOS and Sennheiser co-branded several audio products including gaming headphones and gaming headsets over the last few years, but in 2020 EPOS parted ways with the audio giant. Today EPOS revealed its first solely-branded product — The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds.
These low-latency earpieces work with iPhones, Android phones, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. What's more, since these earbuds are one of the only ones on the market that come with a Bluetooth adapter, Switch owners can use them with their consoles directly out of the box. The adapter is needed since the Switch and Switch Lite do not offer Bluetooth connectivity. Just plug the dongle into the bottom of the Switch, put on your charged up GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds, and you're good to go.
The earbuds come with a charging case, offer five hours of battery life, and only take 90 minutes to reach a full charge. They also boast IPX 5 water resistance, allowing them to protect against light rain and sweat. The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds are currently available for purchase on the EPOS website and go for $200. Consumers can also pre-order a dongle-free Bluetooth version for $170.
Switch ear gear
EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Gaming Earbuds
Wireless Switch audio
Simply insert the included dongle in to the Switch or Switch Lite's USB-C port and then the earbuds are good to go. They come with a charging case and are designed with noise reduction and a comfortable in-ear fit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple still can't keep up with iPhone 12 Pro demand
Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty says that Apple has slashed 2M iPhone 12 mini units so it can try to keep up with iPhone 12 Pro demand.
Linux now 'completely usable' on M1 Mac mini
Corellium's Chris Wade says Linux is now "completely usable" on the M1 Mac mini when booting from a USB stick.
Apple could announce first-ever $100B quarter at January earnings call
Multiple reports note that Apple could announce its first-ever quarter with $100 billion sales.
Take your shot with the best hunting games for Nintendo Switch 2021
If you want to play a hunting game on the Switch, there's quite a few to choose from. Here's a list of the best games you can buy right now!