  • EPOS recently separated from Sennheiser Communications in 2020.
  • Today, EPOS revealed its first solely-branded audio product: The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds.
  • The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds work with Apple and Android phones, PlayStation, and PC.
  • Since the package includes a Bluetooth transmitter, they also work with Nintendo Switch right out of the box.

EPOS and Sennheiser co-branded several audio products including gaming headphones and gaming headsets over the last few years, but in 2020 EPOS parted ways with the audio giant. Today EPOS revealed its first solely-branded product — The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds.

These low-latency earpieces work with iPhones, Android phones, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. What's more, since these earbuds are one of the only ones on the market that come with a Bluetooth adapter, Switch owners can use them with their consoles directly out of the box. The adapter is needed since the Switch and Switch Lite do not offer Bluetooth connectivity. Just plug the dongle into the bottom of the Switch, put on your charged up GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds, and you're good to go.

Epos GtwSource: EPOS

The earbuds come with a charging case, offer five hours of battery life, and only take 90 minutes to reach a full charge. They also boast IPX 5 water resistance, allowing them to protect against light rain and sweat. The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds are currently available for purchase on the EPOS website and go for $200. Consumers can also pre-order a dongle-free Bluetooth version for $170.

