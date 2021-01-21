EPOS and Sennheiser co-branded several audio products including gaming headphones and gaming headsets over the last few years, but in 2020 EPOS parted ways with the audio giant. Today EPOS revealed its first solely-branded product — The GTW 270 Hybrid gaming earbuds.

These low-latency earpieces work with iPhones, Android phones, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. What's more, since these earbuds are one of the only ones on the market that come with a Bluetooth adapter, Switch owners can use them with their consoles directly out of the box. The adapter is needed since the Switch and Switch Lite do not offer Bluetooth connectivity. Just plug the dongle into the bottom of the Switch, put on your charged up GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds, and you're good to go.