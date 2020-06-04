With more people wanting to get some real work done on their iPads, the need for a good keyboard case is paramount. If you're using one of Apple's newest iPad models, the 5th or 6th generation, then the Logitech Slim Combo is definitely worth checking out. right now, it's available for just $26.99 via Daily Steals when you use coupon code THRIFTERTYLT during checkout. That's the best price we've seen for it and a far cry from its $119.99 retail price. It's offered in open-box condition and ships free.
Keys to go
Logitech Slim Combo Case for iPad (5th & 6th Generation)
Compatible with the 5th and 6th generation iPad models, the Slim Combo features an adjustable kickstand, detachable Bluetooth keyboard with backlighting, and an Apple Pencil holder. We've never seen it drop as low as today's open-box offer.
$26.99
$63.67 $37 off
The Logitech Slim Combo is an all-in-one protective case that looks after the iPad withing while providing some versaility. It has a built-in adsjustbale kickstand that allows for various different modes for typing, viewing video content, sketching, or reading.
The keyboard features backlit, full-size keys for a laptop-like typing experience as well as a row of function keys giving you easy access to iPad controls like screen brightness, volume, or getting back to the home screen. The keyboard is detachable so can be left behing when you don't need it and easily attaches magnetically and connects via Bluetooth. The keyboard's battery lasts for around three months between charges so you don't have to worry about it being out of power when it comes to using it either.
There's also a built-in Apple Pencil holder that stores and keeps it close by and helps it not get lost or in your way. It can also hold Logitech's own Crayon stylus if you prefer.
