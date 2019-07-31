ET2 Lighting has joined the Philips Hue 'Friends with Hue' program and added four new smart lighting fixtures designed to work with Philips Hue products and your smart home. Unlike most of the Philips Hue lineup that exists to add some smartness to your existing fixtures, ET2 Lighting is "bringing design-focused lighting concepts."

Your smart home doesn't have to be all smart bulbs and plugs scattered around your house. It can be awesome LED pendant lighting from ET2 now as well.

You will need the Philips Hue bridge to make the smart technology in these new lights work. Luckily, the bridge is regularly on sale for less than $50 on Amazon. You can also find it packaged with starter kits that provide some other smart devices like multi-color smart bulbs and LED light strips.

Once connected to Philips Hue, you can use the app on your smartphone or tablet to wirelessly control all your new devices. You'll be able to set schedules and personalize your lighting by setting the right shade. Upgrade your home entertainment experience by setting the lights to work with your media or get everything operating on a daily routine that works best for you. Plus, once you connect the Bridge to your smart home system through an Amazon Alexa device or Google Assistant device, you can control everything with your voice, including the new ET2 lights.

ET2 Lighting is sold by authorized dealers, so you'll either need to find one in your local area or buy from a few unique sellers online. So let's meet these new lights:

The first fixture is ET2's iCorona. The LED pendant comes with Philips Hue lighting encased in a dual matte white ring. This light starts at $928.

The iQ LED pendant light is very similar but comes in a brushed black color and has a custom formed diffuser that evenly diffuses the light. You can find the iQ online for $568.

The iWood LED pendant light uses rectangular solid wood frames with a stainless steel trim. The Wenge comes in Polished Chrome or Antique Pecan, and you can find the models online starting at $1,138.

ET2's final addition to the Friends with Hue program is the iBar, which has aluminum channels anodized in brushed aluminum or brushed black. The solid block of clear acrylic creates a dramatic lighting effect. The price starts at $1,018 online.

