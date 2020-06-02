Eufy has shared a post to its customer forum today in an attempt to clarify what's happening with HomeKit support for the Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt. In short, it's coming later this month and there's actually some good news – it's bringing HomeKit Secure Video with it.

Eufy has been promising that HomeKit support would come to the cameras but, notably, the boxes the cameras ship in don't have the HomeKit logo on them. Still, Eufy has a good reputation for updating its kit, and while delayed, HomeKit support is on the way.

We just wanted to clear a few things up with regard to the issue of HomeKit compatibility. Firstly, we want to apologize for the delay which you are experiencing. We understand your frustration and appreciate your patience. Our development team wants to provide you all with the best possible HomeKit experience and in order to achieve this, we decided to implement the HomeKit Secure Video function. This function will allow users to store videos to iCloud. The application of this function requires additional certification which unfortunately is the result of the delay. The full HomeKit experience will officially be available to you before mid-July

Users seem to be generally taking the news well, although there will always be dissenting voices. The lack of HomeKit logo on the box is important however and it's vital buyers don't pick up new devices based on the promise of future updates adding new features. Thankfully Eufy is adding what it said it would – and some.

Users will just need to wait a little while for it to arrive.