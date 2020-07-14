Anker's eufy Security has released an update to its Indoor Cam 2K line that adds support for HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video. The announcement, which was made via a post on the eufy Security community forums, comes around a month after the initial launch of the affordable indoor cameras, which were originally marketed as having support during a pre-order campaign.

Hey, Indoor Cam user, The wait is over, HomeKit compatibility is coming to Indoor Cam now! We thank you for your continued patience.

The indoor camera line consists of two cameras, the Indoor Cam 2K, which features a traditional stationary design, and the Indoor Cam Pan 2K, which adds slick motorized controls. Both cameras include standard smart features like two-way audio, infrared night vision, and out of home viewing and remote controls. Each camera also supports local storage via micro-SD, and as the names suggests, 2K high definition video resolution.

To enable HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video, Indoor Cam owners will need to use the eufy Security app, and perform a firmware update:

Upgrade firmware to v.2.0.6.9 or newer. (Check it in device settings > device info > System Version)

Upgrade all your IOS devices to the latest version. (include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, all the devices you want to access to the Indoor Cam)

When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.

eufy's update brings the cameras into the iOS Home app for the first time, which allows them to be viewed on demand, and shared with others. HomeKit Secure Video support adds in 10 days of cloud storage which uses an existing paid iCloud plan, and local image analysis that can help to filter out nuisance notifications. Additional features coming in iOS 14 later this year will add Face Recognition and Activity Zones.

The eufy Indoor Cam 2K is available now for $39.99 directly from eufy and via Amazon. The Indoor Cam Pan 2K is available for just $10 more, with a retail price of $49.99. For more about each of these cameras, be sure to check out our recent hands-on reviews, which cover both the Indoor Cam 2K and the Indoor Cam Pan 2K.