What you need to know
- Anker's eufy Security brand has announced the release of the eufyCam 2 Pro camera.
- Latest camera sports 2K resolution, and support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video.
- The eufyCam 2 Pro is available exclusively at Best Buy now.
Anker's eufy Security has announced the release of the Best Buy exclusive, eufyCam 2 Pro camera system today. The latest wireless camera from eufy supports smart security staples as well as Apple's HomeKit Secure Video service right out of the box.
The eufyCam 2 Pro features a big improvement in image quality, pumping its resolution to 2K for a crisp and sharp image on all video recordings. It is compatible with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.
The eufyCam 2 Pro is an upgraded version of last years eufyCam 2, which provides enhanced 2K high definition visuals. The completely wireless camera works in conjunction with the eufy HomeBase 2 which connects to your network and offers local storage without a subscription fee.
The eufyCam 2 Pro carries over key features from previous iterations of the eufyCam including the signature 365-day battery life, improved on-device human detection software, and the user-friendly interface that the eufy Security app provides.
The upgraded model also includes most of the same stand out features from the eufyCam 2, which is already one of our favorite wireless cameras for HomeKit. These include long lasting battery life that can reach up to 365 days on a single charge, local image analyzation to filter out nuisance notifications, 2-way audio, and infrared night vision.
HomeKit Secure Video support allows the camera to utilize Apple's iCloud storage for recorded video as well as enabling access to home automations with other accessories within the home. The eufyCam 2 Pro will also be compatible with upcoming HomeKit Secure Video features in iOS 14 such as face recognition and activity zones later this year.
In addition to HomeKit, the eufyCam 2 Pro also works with Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. Integrations can be enabled through the eufy Security app, which is available for free on iOS and Android.
The eufyCam 2 Pro is available now at Best Buy stores and Best Buy.com with a starting price of $349.99 for a 2-camera system. Additional add-on cameras are also available for $149.99 each.
