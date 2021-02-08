As reported by Reuters, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust chief, is warning Apple to keep the playing field equal for all apps on its platform as the company moves to turn on new privacy protections for users.

Facebook has been a vocal critic of Apple's new privacy protections, saying that they will hurt Facebook's business as well as advertisers and small businesses. Vestager admits she has not received any complaints so far from Apple's changes but asserts that Apple must ensure that any limits it puts on third-party apps must be also applied to its own.