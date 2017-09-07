You can make your Joy-Cons fit your style with colors that match your favorite games.

When I first preordered my Nintendo Switch, the only thing left in stock (two minutes after it went on sale) was the standard gray Joy-Con controller model. Luckily, Joy-Cons of all colors are in stock regularly, so I can buy as many different-colored extra Joy-Cons as I want! Here is a list of every official color of Joy-Con available, plus a few customization options so you can really stand out.

Every official Joy-Con controller color

Gray

Of course, the most popular color is the one that comes standard on most Nintendo Switch devices, gray. If you want to stick with the norm, or if you already have one of the fancy colors, but want to get a set of gray Joy-Cons to match your Switch, you can get a standalone pair for $80.

Red

Gray and red are an aesthetically pleasing combination of colors. You can liven up your Switch with a set of reds (officially called "Neon Red") for $80.

Blue

Blue is a very popular color, especially when you want both the left and right Joy-Cons to be the same. The official "Neon Blue" Joy-Cons look great with the gray Switch, but come at a hefty price when they're low on stock (currently listed at $146 on Amazon). I wouldn't pay more than $80 if I were you.

Red & Blue

When the Nintendo Switch first launched, it was available with standard gray controllers or the red and blue variety. The left Joy-Con controller is red and the right one is blue. If you're a wild gamer, you won't be satisfied with just one color. You can get the colorful pair for $80.

Neon Yellow

To coincide with the launch of ARMS, Nintendo released a set of neon yellow Joy-Con controllers. These bright controllers are hard to miss. You might even be able to see them in the dark. The standard price is $80, but because stock is low right now, they're a little pricey from resellers at about $94.

Neon Pink & Green

Nintendo launched a set of Joy-Con controllers in Splatoon 2 colors of pink and green in the EU. Currently, you can find them on eBay and even Amazon for a pretty penny in the U.S., but Walmart is selling an exclusive Splatoon 2 full Nintendo Switch console bundle, complete with pink and green controllers, a digital download of Splatoon 2, and a carrying case for $379. If you don't already own a Switch, this is a great bundle price, especially since the European import will run you about $123 just for the pair of Joy-Cons.

Custom paint jobs

If you're not impressed with red, blue, yellow, pink, or green, you can always get custom painted Joy-Cons. It'll cost extra, but you can pick from a wide variety of colors.

ColorWare paint

ColorWare will sell you a custom painted Nintendo Switch, complete with your choice of colors for the tablet, the dock, the Joy-Cons, and the Straps. You can choose from solids or metallics and gloss or matte. A full paint job will run you about $560, but you can get just the Joy-Cons in your choice of colors for between $150 and $160, depending on what you want painted.

Silicone covers

The least expensive way to change the color of your Joy-Cons is with silicone covers. Since they're so cheap, you can get a bunch of them and have a different color for every game you play!

3-color pack silicone cover with Thumb Grips Caps

You can get three sets of silicone covers for your Joy-Cons for a reasonably low price. This set comes with a left and right black cover, a left and right neon yellow cover, and one red right and one blue left cover. They all feature a slightly more ergonomic design on the backside for more comfortable gameplay when you're using your Joy-Cons separately. The package also comes with two black, blue, and red caps for the joysticks, so you can mix and match your colors. In all, this $12 package comes with 12 separate pieces. Not bad.

Splatoon 2 silicone cover (Japanese import)

If you're a diehard Splatoon fan, but don't want to pony up $145 for a set of pink and green Joy-Con controllers, you can get an official Nintendo silicon cover with the Splatoon splatter design. This is a Japanese import, and it's going to cost you, but you can find them for about $30, which is still more than a quarter of the cost of the pink and green Joy-Cons. Plus, these ones look even cuter.

Studded non-slip silicone cover with grip caps

For an added bit of texture while you play, grab a set of these weird-looking studded non-slip grip silicone covers. They look odd, and probably feel strange, but I like the idea of getting buzzed by the motion sensors while holding these. It's a textural thing.

What's your favorite Joy-Con color?

Are you sticking with the official Nintendo colors? Or do you step outside the box with unique custom color Joy-Cons? Tell us your favorite color combinations in the comments below.