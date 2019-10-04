To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda. These items are being released ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters and launch of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian television series on Disney+. Trade-in your hard-earned cash for these newest LEGO creations today!
Must have: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon (75257)Staff favorite
The iconic Millennium Falcon is ready for her flight in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This LEGO edition comes with seven mini-figures, including Lando Calrissian, R2-D2, C-3PO, Finn, and Chewbacca. (1351 pieces)
Yoda my name is: Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda (75255)
With 1771 pieces, this large Star Wars Yoda LEGO set comes with a Lightsaber and a moveable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes. The set also includes a Yoda mini-figure and stand.
Black and dangerous flight: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren's Shuttle (75256)
Kylo Ren feels right at home in this personal shuttle that also includes General Pryde, a Sith Trooper, and a First Order Stormtrooper, plus two Knights of Ren. Be sure to check out the shuttle's notable right engine, foldable wings, and more. (1005 pieces)
Hi, Obi-Wan: Star Wars: A New Hope Death Star Cannon (75246)
Join Obi-Wan Kenobi on a dangerous mission aboard the mighty Death Star. Sneak him past the Death Star Gunner and help him disable the tractor beam before he's spotted. Features 159 pieces.
It's time to resist!: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter (75248)
Featuring 269 pieces, the LEGO Resistance A-wing Starfighter includes a Lieutenant Connix and Snap Wexley mini-figure. Explore the machine's open cockpit with space for one character. The vehicle has retractable land gear, non-firing wingtip cannons, and two integrated spring-loaded shooters.
The time has come: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter (75249)
Updated for *Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter features a new color scheme. It includes Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss, and First Order Snowtrooper Star Wars mini-figures plus D-O and astromech droid LEGO figures. (578 pieces)
Look at Rey go: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pasaana Speeder Chase (75250)
It's time to race with Rey and BB-8 across different lands on their durable transport speeder. But, be careful as a First Order Jet Trooper, and Treadspeeder Drive are in pursuit! (373 pieces)
The Mandalorian: Star Wars at-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker (75254)
This rising ST-AT Rider includes posable legs and a turning turret with an opening cockpit and firing shooters. The 540-piece set comes with the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and two Klatooinian Raiders from the Star Wars TV series.
A triple threat
Lucasfilm and Disney's Triple Force Friday celebrates the upcoming arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian Disney+ series, and the new PS4/XBO/PC Game, Jedi: Fallen Order with the introduction of new LEGO sets. Whether you're eyeing our favorite, the Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257), Kylo Ren's Shuttle, the ever-iconic Yoda, or one of these others, you won't be disappointed.
Our advice: Get these fast as they are likely in short supply. Also, enjoy the 2019 Star Wars titles at the movies, through Disney+, and on your favorite gaming platform. You'll no doubt be happy that you did!
