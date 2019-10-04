To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda. These items are being released ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters and launch of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian television series on Disney+. Trade-in your hard-earned cash for these newest LEGO creations today!

Must have: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon (75257)

Staff favorite

The iconic Millennium Falcon is ready for her flight in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This LEGO edition comes with seven mini-figures, including Lando Calrissian, R2-D2, C-3PO, Finn, and Chewbacca. (1351 pieces)

$160 at Amazon

Yoda my name is: Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda (75255)

With 1771 pieces, this large Star Wars Yoda LEGO set comes with a Lightsaber and a moveable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes. The set also includes a Yoda mini-figure and stand.

$100 at Amazon

Black and dangerous flight: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren's Shuttle (75256)

Kylo Ren feels right at home in this personal shuttle that also includes General Pryde, a Sith Trooper, and a First Order Stormtrooper, plus two Knights of Ren. Be sure to check out the shuttle's notable right engine, foldable wings, and more. (1005 pieces)

$130 at Amazon

Hi, Obi-Wan: Star Wars: A New Hope Death Star Cannon (75246)

Join Obi-Wan Kenobi on a dangerous mission aboard the mighty Death Star. Sneak him past the Death Star Gunner and help him disable the tractor beam before he's spotted. Features 159 pieces.

$20 at Amazon

It's time to resist!: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter (75248)

Featuring 269 pieces, the LEGO Resistance A-wing Starfighter includes a Lieutenant Connix and Snap Wexley mini-figure. Explore the machine's open cockpit with space for one character. The vehicle has retractable land gear, non-firing wingtip cannons, and two integrated spring-loaded shooters.

$30 at Amazon

The time has come: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter (75249)

Updated for *Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter features a new color scheme. It includes Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss, and First Order Snowtrooper Star Wars mini-figures plus D-O and astromech droid LEGO figures. (578 pieces)

$70 at Amazon

Look at Rey go: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pasaana Speeder Chase (75250)

It's time to race with Rey and BB-8 across different lands on their durable transport speeder. But, be careful as a First Order Jet Trooper, and Treadspeeder Drive are in pursuit! (373 pieces)

$40 at Amazon

The Mandalorian: Star Wars at-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker (75254)

This rising ST-AT Rider includes posable legs and a turning turret with an opening cockpit and firing shooters. The 540-piece set comes with the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and two Klatooinian Raiders from the Star Wars TV series.

$50 at Amazon

A triple threat

Lucasfilm and Disney's Triple Force Friday celebrates the upcoming arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian Disney+ series, and the new PS4/XBO/PC Game, Jedi: Fallen Order with the introduction of new LEGO sets. Whether you're eyeing our favorite, the Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257), Kylo Ren's Shuttle, the ever-iconic Yoda, or one of these others, you won't be disappointed.

Our advice: Get these fast as they are likely in short supply. Also, enjoy the 2019 Star Wars titles at the movies, through Disney+, and on your favorite gaming platform. You'll no doubt be happy that you did!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.