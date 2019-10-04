To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda. These items are being released ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters and launch of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian television series on Disney+. Trade-in your hard-earned cash for these newest LEGO creations today!

A triple threat

Lucasfilm and Disney's Triple Force Friday celebrates the upcoming arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian Disney+ series, and the new PS4/XBO/PC Game, Jedi: Fallen Order with the introduction of new LEGO sets. Whether you're eyeing our favorite, the Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257), Kylo Ren's Shuttle, the ever-iconic Yoda, or one of these others, you won't be disappointed.

Our advice: Get these fast as they are likely in short supply. Also, enjoy the 2019 Star Wars titles at the movies, through Disney+, and on your favorite gaming platform. You'll no doubt be happy that you did!

