It's new game time! Nintendo Switch has quite a few new games coming out this month, and we've gathered them in one list for you! Whether they're new games or refreshed takes on some old favorites, here are all of the Switch games scheduled for release this month!

Kingdom Hearts Riku Sora Kairi Mickey Donald Goofy

★Holding our hearts - Feb. 10: KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud

Go through the amazing adventure that takes you through Disney and Pixar with your favorite characters. The integrum masterpiece comes with KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC).

Oceans Heart Switch Screenshot

Feb. 10: Ocean's Heart

In this beautiful pixel art adventure, you play as Tilia as she goes through the ruins of a kingdom as she tries to rescue her father. Enjoy many side quests, monster battles, and the beautiful landscape offered.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Bow And Arrow

Feb. 4: Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version

You are among one of the last remaining groups of humans. It's a fight for survival, as you try to piece together the fractured memories that come up, you fight to stay human.

Physical Nintendo Switch February releases you can pre-order now

Other Nintendo Switch games releasing in February

What are you playing?

There are so many adventures in the Nintendo Switch games launching this month. Our favorites are KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud, Ocean's Heart, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version — but we can't wait for all the other games too! Which will you pick up?

Updated Jan. 2022: Updated the slate of games set to hit the Switch this month.

