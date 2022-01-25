It's new game time! Nintendo Switch has quite a few new games coming out this month, and we've gathered them in one list for you! Whether they're new games or refreshed takes on some old favorites, here are all of the Switch games scheduled for release this month!
★Holding our hearts - Feb. 10: KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for CloudStaff Pick
Go through the amazing adventure that takes you through Disney and Pixar with your favorite characters. The integrum masterpiece comes with KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC).
Feb. 10: Ocean's Heart
In this beautiful pixel art adventure, you play as Tilia as she goes through the ruins of a kingdom as she tries to rescue her father. Enjoy many side quests, monster battles, and the beautiful landscape offered.
Feb. 4: Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version
You are among one of the last remaining groups of humans. It's a fight for survival, as you try to piece together the fractured memories that come up, you fight to stay human.
Physical Nintendo Switch February releases you can pre-order now
- MAGLAM LORD - Available Feb. 4 - $50
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Available Feb. 15 - $60
Other Nintendo Switch games releasing in February
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - Feb. 1 - TBD
- Webbed - Feb. 2 - $20
- INVERT - Feb. 2 - $1
- The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna - Feb. 2 - $10
- Math Gym - Feb. 4 - $4
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version - Feb. 4 - Free
- Heroes of Loot 2 - Feb. 7 - $10
- Unstrong Legacy - Feb. 7 - $2
- Death end re;Quest 2 - Feb. 8 - $50
- OlliOlli World - Feb. 8 - $30
- Ocean's Heart - Feb. 10 - $15
- Inua - A Story in Ice and Time - Feb. 10 - $15
- EGGLIA Rebirth - Feb. 10 - $20
- Breakout: Recharged - Feb. 10 - $10
- Rise of the Third Power - Feb. 10 - $20
- Death Park - Feb. 10 - $7
- Derpy Conga - Feb. 10 - $17
- KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - Cloud Version - Feb. 10 - $40
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - Feb. 10 - $50
- KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version - Feb. 10 - $50
- KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud - Feb. 10 - $90
- Kittens and Yarn - Feb. 10 - $3
- KungFu Kickball - Feb. 10 - $20
- NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION - Feb. 10 - $7
- From Heaven to Earth - Feb. 17 - $10
- Trash Sailors - Feb. 17 - TBD
- Upaon: A Snake's Journey - Feb. 17 - $3
- Antarctica 88 - Feb. 24 - $6
- Kraken Academy!! - Feb. 24 - $18
- 15in1 Solitaire - Feb. 24 - $3
- Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 - Nintendo Switch Edition - Feb. 24 - $40
What are you playing?
There are so many adventures in the Nintendo Switch games launching this month. Our favorites are KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud, Ocean's Heart, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version — but we can't wait for all the other games too! Which will you pick up?
Updated Jan. 2022: Updated the slate of games set to hit the Switch this month.
