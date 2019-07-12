The fun mini games offered in this silly multiplayer use technology that you won't find in the Switch Lite. For instance, some of these mini games rely on HD rumble while others require you to swing around a detached Joy-Con. As we previously mentioned, the Switch Lite doesn't have HD rumble and the Joy-Cons don't detach. You'll still be able to play this game on the smaller Switch, but you'll need to pair a set of Joy-Cons to it. Having a stand will also make it easier for every player to see what's happening on screen as well. See at Amazon 1-2-Switch

In order to effectively play this two-player party game you'll need a detached Joy-Con for either person playing. Many of the mini games also rely on HD rumble to succeed, so you'll need a controller that supports that technology. Once again, the Switch Lite doesn't have a kickstand, so you'll want a stand that props your system up for both players to see. Pair an extra set of Joy-Cons to your Switch Lite and you'll be good to go. See at Best Buy Nintendo Labo/Labo VR

Labo games work by placing detachable Joy-Cons into cardboard Toy-Con accessories and moving them around. Since the Switch Lite's Joy-Cons aren't removable this won't be doable. This is the same across the board whether you're referring to original Labo or Labo VR. The latter also requires you to strap the screen to a headset. Considering that the Labo headset is designed for the larger Switch, the Switch Lite won't fit securely and will likely fall out if you attempt to use it this way. It's not worth the risk of damaging the device. See Nintendo Labo at Amazon

See Labo VR at Amazon Just Dance (any version)

Ubisoft's Just Dance games are all about holding Joy-Cons in hand and moving around to different positions. As such it's completely unusable on the Switch Lite unless you pair an extra set of Joy-Cons to your system. At this point, you'll also need to purchase a stand, since the Nintendo Switch Lite can't be propped up on its own. See at Amazon Fitness Boxing

Once again, this is a game that requires you to hold Joy-Cons in hand — this time to mimic boxing motions. If you plan on playing this game on the Switch Lite you'll need to pair Joy-Cons to the system so you can make those jabs with Joy-Con-enclosed fists. You'll also want a stand of some sort. See at Amazon Games that aren't as convenient in handheld mode Some games still support handheld mode, but have elements that either won't work or won't be as easy to use on the handheld Switch Lite. Remember HD rumble, detachable Joy-Cons, and IR camera motions aren't available on the mini Switch, which will cause complications for some games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

I don't know about you, but I had to detach my Joy-Cons from my console in order to effectively complete many of the motion-controlled puzzles found in various shrines (like the one featured above). Otherwise I found myself holding the Switch upside down or at such an awkward angle that I wasn't able to see what was happening on screen. The same goes for Sheikah Slate skills. Moving the screen around might make it hard for you to see exactly where you're throwing a bomb or lifting a metal object. Switch Lite players might want to consider purchasing a stand and an extra pair of Joy-Cons just for that reason. See at Amazon Super Mario Odyssey

A key part of this Mario adventure is collecting Power Moons. The thing is, many of them are hidden. The game alerts you to nearby secret goodies by vibrating your controller, but the Switch Lite doesn't have HD rumble. Additionally, when playing this game on the original Switch, a second player can take control of Cappy, Mario's hat friend. When in handheld mode, this ability is taken away. The only way to bring it back would be to pair wireless controllers to your Switch Lite. See at Best Buy Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee

When played on the original Switch, these reimagined Pokémon games allow you to throw Poké Balls using motion controls and even allow you to have a second player play along with you. However, these options aren't available in handheld mode since it requires the swinging motion of the Joy-Con in one instance and separate Joy-Cons in the other. You'll still be able to play these games in handheld mode, but to take advantage of the features previously mentioned, you'll need to pair an extra set of Joy-Cons to your system. See Let's Go, Pikachu at Amazon

See Let's Go, Eevee at Amazon The World Ends with You: Final Remix

Square Enix's classic game works differently in handheld mode than it does in docked mode. When in your hands, you must use touchscreen controls in order to play since it doesn't recognize Joy-Cons. This means that if you're playing this game on the Switch Lite, your only option will be to touch the screen, which might not be appealing to many people. Fix that by pairing a wireless controller to your Switch Lite. See at Amazon What do you think? How do you feel about this new handheld Switch Lite? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

