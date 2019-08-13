Ever since it was announced, Pokémon Sword and Shield have caused quite a stir in the game's community. One of the things that has attracted the attention of fans is the number of rivals that have appeared in this newest entry, and with yet another rival being announced, it's hard to remember who's a Gym leader and who's actually a rival. Thankfully, iMore is here to help you with that. We'll not only tell you who the rival is, but their look and what their goal seems to be. Hop

As traditional in Pokémon, your neighbor is usually your very first rival. With Hop, that tradition hasn't changed. For those who have been keeping up to date with the Champion in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you may feel that Hop looks awfully familiar... That's because Hop is the little brother of Leon, the Champion of Galar region. Hop too wants to be Champion, and at the start of the game he'll pick the starter Pokémon that's weakest to your player. Bede

From his appearance alone, Bede is a prideful young man that, like Hop and yourself, wants to become the Champion of the Galar region. What's more, his journey to become Champion by completing the Gym Challenge is sponsored by Chairman Rose, a handsome gentleman who previously sponsored Leon in his journey to become Champion. Does Bede and Rose have ulterior motives? That remains to be seen. Marnie