Super Smash Bros. World of Light spiritsSource: Nintendo

There are 1397 Spirits in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, to be exact.

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster sheet has over 70 legit fighters on it, there are many more characters in featured in the game. We're talking about over a thousand more.

No, you can't fight with all of them, but these support characters — known as Spirits — will change the way your favorite Smash fighters impact the battles you'll have. We already know everything there is to know about Spirits and how they work. Now, we know who you can expect to meet on your travels when you fire this thing up on your Nintendo Switch.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

There are over 1,300 characters that will show up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as Spirits, most of which are from Nintendo lore, but with bits from Capcom, Konami, and other prominent developers sprinkled in. If you don't want to be surprised with the spirits that you'll find in the game, including the DLC Fighter's Pass, then keep on reading.

$58 at Amazon

Every single Spirit you can find in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

  1. Mario
  2. Builder Mario
  3. Wedding Mario
  4. Luigi
  5. Peach
  6. Daisy
  7. Bowser
  8. Dr. Mario
  9. Rosalina
  10. Bowser Jr.
  11. Iggy
  12. Wendy
  13. Lemmy
  14. Roy (Super Mario Bros.)
  15. Larry
  16. Ludwig
  17. Morton
  18. Super Mushroom
  19. iFire Flower
  20. Super Star
  21. Metal Mario
  22. Boo Mario
  23. Rock Mario
  24. Gold Mario
  25. Fox Luigi
  26. Flying Squirrel Toad
  27. Baby Peach
  28. Cat Princess Peach
  29. Peach (Wedding)
  30. Bowser (Wedding)
  31. Toad
  32. iCaptain Toad
  33. iToadette
  34. Toadsworth
  35. Waluigi
  36. Goomba
  37. Koopa Troopa
  38. Hammer Bro
  39. iLakitu & Spiny
  40. Blooper
  41. Bullet Bill
  42. Banzai Bill
  43. Shy Guy
  44. Pidgit
  45. Birdo
  46. iMouser
  47. iWart
  48. Boo
  49. iKing Boo
  50. Bob-omb
  51. Chain Chomp
  52. Thwomp
  53. Nipper Plant
  54. iPetey Piranha
  55. Boom Boom
  56. iBoom Boom & Pom Pom
  57. Tatanga
  58. Hothead
  59. Chargin Chuck
  60. iWiggler
  61. Kamek
  62. Mechakoopa
  63. Dry Bowser
  64. Nabbit
  65. Big Urchin
  66. King Bob-omb
  67. Shine Sprite
  68. F.L.U.D.D
  69. Piantas
  70. Shadow Mario
  71. Luma
  72. Hungry Luma
  73. iHoney Queen
  74. Lubba
  75. iStarship Mario
  76. Sprixie Princesses
  77. Plessie
  78. Cappy
  79. iPauline
  80. iThe Odyssey
  81. Goo-Goo Buggy
  82. Barrel Train
  83. Bloom Coach
  84. Turbo Yoshi
  85. B Dasher
  86. Standard Kart
  87. iStandard Bike
  88. Cheep Charger
  89. Mach 8
  90. Biddybuggy
  91. iBadwagon
  92. City Tripper
  93. Master Cycle
  94. Paper Mario
  95. Paper Bowser
  96. Paper Bowser (Paper Mario: Sticker Star)
  97. Kammy Koopa
  98. Vivian
  99. Shadow Queen
  100. Mr. L
  101. Dimentio
  102. Huey
  103. Mallow
  104. Geno
  105. Prince Peasley
  106. Fawful
  107. iPrincess Shroob
  108. Starlow
  109. Broque Monsieur
  110. Dreambert
  111. Antasma
  112. Papercraft Mario
  113. Sidestepper
  114. Freezie
  115. Eggplant Man
  116. Viruses
  117. Flies & Hand
  118. Wanda
  119. Kid
  120. Professor Elvin Gadd
  121. Poltergust 5000
  122. Polterpup
  123. Perry
  124. Waluigi (Super Mario Strikers)
  125. Petey Piranha (Super Mario Strikers)
  126. Mini-Mario
  127. Mini-Mario & Hammers
  128. MC Ballyhoo & Big Top
  129. Rabbid Peach
  130. Rabbid Mario
  131. Rabbid Kong
  132. Mario (Mario Tennis Aces)
  133. Luigi (Mario Tennis Aces)
  134. Donkey Kong
  135. Diddy Kong
  136. King K. Rool
  137. Donkey Kong and Lady
  138. Donkey Kong Jr.
  139. Stanley
  140. Cranky Kong
  141. Funky Kong
  142. Candy Kong
  143. Swanky Kong
  144. Wrinkly Kong
  145. Dixie Kong
  146. Dixie Kong & Kiddy Kong
  147. Lanky Kong
  148. Tiny Kong
  149. Chunky Kong
  150. Rambi
  151. Enguarde
  152. Squawks
  153. Expresso
  154. Winky
  155. Squitter
  156. Rattly
  157. Ellie
  158. Professor Chops
  159. Kritter
  160. Zinger
  161. Klaptrap
  162. Kaptain K. Rool
  163. Baron K. Roolenstein
  164. Blast-o-Matic
  165. Tiki Tak Tribe
  166. Lord Fredrik
  167. Kip
  168. Kalypso
  169. Donkey Kong & Bongos
  170. Karate Kong
  171. Ninja Kong
  172. Link
  173. Zelda
  174. Sheik
  175. iGanondorf
  176. Young Link
  177. Toon Link
  178. Link (The Legend of Zelda)
  179. Octorok
  180. Moblin
  181. Tektite
  182. Like Like
  183. Darknut
  184. Fairy Bottle
  185. Agahnim
  186. Cucco
  187. Marin
  188. Wind Fish
  189. Young Zelda
  190. Zelda (Ocarina of Time)
  191. Ganon
  192. Saria
  193. Impa
  194. Kaepora Gaebora
  195. Malon
  196. Epona
  197. Goron
  198. Darunia
  199. Zora
  200. Ruto
  201. Great Fairy
  202. Koume & Kotake
  203. Twinrova
  204. ReDead
  205. Skull Kid
  206. Skull Kid & Majora's Mask
  207. Deku Link
  208. Fierce Deity Link
  209. Majora's Mask
  210. Moon
  211. Tingle
  212. Happy Mask Salesman
  213. Kafei
  214. Postman
  215. Din
  216. Nayru
  217. Ricky
  218. Dimitri (The Legend of Zelda)
  219. Moosh
  220. Ganondorf (Twilight Princess)
  221. Beast Ganon
  222. Midna
  223. Wolf Link & Midna
  224. Zant
  225. Agitha
  226. King Bulblin & Lord Bullbo
  227. Fi
  228. Ghirahim
  229. The Imprisoned
  230. Demise
  231. Loftwing
  232. Groose
  233. Wall-Merged Link
  234. Link (A Link Between Worlds)
  235. Ravio
  236. Hilda (The Legend of Zelda)
  237. Yuga
  238. Zelda (Breath of the Wild)
  239. Mipha
  240. Daruk
  241. Revali
  242. Urbosa
  243. Calamity Ganon
  244. Bokoblin
  245. Guardian
  246. Tetra
  247. Zelda (The Wind Waker)
  248. King of Red Lions
  249. King of Hyrule
  250. Aryll
  251. Medli
  252. Valoo
  253. Beedle
  254. Fishman
  255. Vaati
  256. Ezlo
  257. Linebeck
  258. Phantom
  259. Zelda (Spirit Tracks)
  260. Alfonzo & Engineer Link
  261. Byrne
  262. Totem Link
  263. Madame Couture
  264. Samus Aran
  265. Dark Samus
  266. Zero Suit Samus
  267. Ridley
  268. Meta Ridley
  269. Gravity Suit
  270. Fusion Suit
  271. Phazon Suit
  272. Dark Suit
  273. Light Suit
  274. Young Samus
  275. Geemer
  276. Chozo Statue
  277. Metroid
  278. Mother Brain
  279. Mother Brain (2nd Form)
  280. Gunship
  281. Queen Metroid
  282. Zebesian
  283. Kraid
  284. Phantoon
  285. X Parasite
  286. Nightmare
  287. Mecha Ridley
  288. Adam Malkovich
  289. Little Birdie
  290. Diggernaut
  291. Omega Ridley
  292. Parasite Queen
  293. Kanden
  294. Trace
  295. Gandrayda
  296. Mech
  297. Yoshi
  298. Yoshi (Yoshi's Crafted World)
  299. Baby Mario
  300. Baby Mario (Superstar Mario)
  301. Baby Bowser
  302. Stork
  303. Toadies
  304. Crazee Dayzee
  305. Tap-Tap
  306. Bandit
  307. Slugger & Green Glove
  308. Little Mouser
  309. Grim Leecher
  310. Roger the Potted Ghost
  311. Burt the Bashful
  312. Raphael the Raven
  313. Super Happy Tree
  314. Pak E. Derm
  315. Blargg
  316. Don Bongo
  317. Hongo
  318. Spirit Who Loves Surprises
  319. Mega Eggdozer
  320. Ukiki
  321. Yarn Yoshi
  322. Yarn Poochy
  323. Kirby
  324. Meta Knight
  325. King Dedede
  326. Warp Star
  327. Star Rod
  328. Ultra Sword
  329. Robobot Armor
  330. Halberd
  331. Dragoon
  332. Rick
  333. Kine
  334. Coo
  335. Gooey
  336. Nago
  337. Pitch
  338. ChuChu
  339. Whispy Woods
  340. Kracko
  341. Nightmare's Power Orb
  342. Nightmare Wizard
  343. Dark Matter
  344. Gryll
  345. Dyna Blade
  346. Heavy Lobster
  347. Marx
  348. Marx (True Form)
  349. Moley
  350. Dark Mind
  351. Daroach
  352. Dark Daroach
  353. Masked Dedede
  354. Galacta Knight
  355. Magolor
  356. Landia
  357. Queen Sectonia
  358. Susie
  359. The Three Mage-Sisters
  360. Waddle Dee
  361. Bandana Waddle Dee
  362. Waddle Doo
  363. Bronto Burt
  364. Poppy Bros. Jr.
  365. Gordo
  366. Scarfy
  367. Angry Scarfy
  368. Rocky
  369. Wheelie
  370. Bomber
  371. Bugzzy
  372. Bonkers
  373. Mr. Frosty
  374. Meta-Knights
  375. Mr. Shine & Mr. Bright
  376. Plasma Wisp
  377. Tac
  378. Chef Kawasaki
  379. Knuckle Joe
  380. Prince Fluff
  381. Elline
  382. Fox McCloud
  383. Falco Lombardi
  384. Wolf O'Donnell
  385. Slippy Toad
  386. Peppy Hare
  387. Krystal
  388. ROB 64
  389. James McCloud
  390. Arwing
  391. Great Fox
  392. Landmaster
  393. Walker
  394. Gyrowing
  395. Leon Powalski
  396. Pigma Dengar
  397. Andrew Oikonny
  398. Panther Caroso
  399. Wolfen
  400. Andross
  401. Andross (Star Fox 64 3D)
  402. Andross (True Form)
  403. Aparoid
  404. General Pepper
  405. Tricky
  406. Dash Bowman
  407. Pikachu
  408. Pikachu Libre
  409. Jigglypuff
  410. Pichu
  411. Mewtwo
  412. Pokémon Trainer (Male)
  413. Pokémon Trainer (Female)
  414. Squirtle
  415. Ivysaur
  416. Charizard
  417. Lucario
  418. Greninja
  419. Incineroar
  420. Venusaur
  421. Charmander
  422. Mega Charizard X
  423. Blastoise
  424. Metapod
  425. Pidgey
  426. Arbok
  427. Alolan Raichu
  428. Sandshrew
  429. Clefairy
  430. Vulpix
  431. Alolan Vulpix
  432. Dugtrio
  433. Meowth
  434. Psyduck
  435. Arcanine
  436. Abra
  437. Machamp
  438. Geodude
  439. Rapidash
  440. Slowpoke
  441. Magneton
  442. Farfetch'd
  443. Gengar
  444. Electrode
  445. Alolan Exeggutor
  446. Cubone
  447. Hitmonlee
  448. Weezing
  449. Chansey
  450. Kangaskhan
  451. Mega Kangaskhan
  452. Goldeen
  453. Staryu
  454. Pinsir
  455. Tauros
  456. Gyarados
  457. Lapras
  458. Ditto
  459. Eevee
  460. Porygon
  461. Snorlax
  462. Articuno, Zapdos, & Moltres
  463. Dragonite
  464. Mega Mewtwo Y
  465. Mew
  466. Chikorita
  467. Togepi
  468. Ampharos
  469. Bellossom
  470. Marill
  471. Sudowoodo
  472. Wooper
  473. Unown
  474. Wobbuffett
  475. Steelix
  476. Scizor
  477. Heracross
  478. Skarmory
  479. Houndoom
  480. Smeargle
  481. Miltank
  482. Raikou, Entei, & Suicune
  483. Tyranitar
  484. Lugia
  485. Ho-oh
  486. Celebi
  487. Blaziken
  488. Gardevoir
  489. Shedinja
  490. Flygon
  491. Milotic
  492. Absol
  493. Salamence
  494. Metagross
  495. Latias & Latios
  496. Kyogre
  497. Primal Kyogre
  498. Groudon
  499. Primal Groudon
  500. Rayquaza
  501. Jirachi
  502. Deoxys (Normal Forme)
  503. Piplup
  504. Garchomp
  505. Mega Lucario
  506. Abomasnow
  507. Rotom
  508. Uxie, Mesprit & Azelf
  509. Dialga
  510. Palkia
  511. Regigigas
  512. Giratina (Altered Forme)
  513. Giratina (Origin Forme)
  514. Cresselia
  515. Manaphy
  516. Darkrai
  517. Shaymin (Land Forme)
  518. Shaymin (Sky Forme)
  519. Arceus
  520. Victini
  521. Oshawott
  522. Zoroark
  523. Chandelure
  524. Hydreigon
  525. Cobalion, Terrakion, & Virizion
  526. Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)
  527. Thundurus (Incarnate Forme)
  528. Reshiram
  529. Zekrom
  530. Landorus (Therian Forme)
  531. Kyurem
  532. Kyurem (Black Kyurem)
  533. Kyurem (White Kyurem)
  534. Keldeo (Ordinary Forme)
  535. Keldeo (Resolute Forme)
  536. Meloetta (Aria Forme)
  537. Genesect
  538. Chespin
  539. Aegislash
  540. Inkay
  541. Dedenne
  542. Xerneas
  543. Yveltal
  544. Zygarde (50% Forme)
  545. Zygarde (Complete Forme)
  546. Diancie
  547. Mega Diancie
  548. Hoopa (Confined)
  549. Hoopa (Unbound)
  550. Volcanion
  551. Rowlet
  552. Bewear
  553. Pyukumuku
  554. Togedemaru
  555. Mimikyu
  556. Tapu Koko
  557. Solgaleo
  558. Lunala
  559. Nihilego
  560. Necrozma
  561. Magearna
  562. Detective Pikachu
  563. Ness
  564. Lucas
  565. Ninten
  566. Ana
  567. Lloyd
  568. Teddy
  569. EVE
  570. Flying Man
  571. Starman
  572. Paula
  573. Jeff
  574. Poo
  575. Buzz Buzz
  576. Ness´s Father
  577. Mr. Saturn
  578. Dungeon Man
  579. Ramblin' Evil Mushroom
  580. Master Belch
  581. Flint
  582. Hinawa
  583. Boney
  584. Duster
  585. Kumatora
  586. Salsa
  587. Ultimate Chimera
  588. Absolutely Safe Capsule
  589. Masked Man
  590. Claus
  591. Captain Falcon
  592. Dr. Stewart
  593. Pico
  594. Samurai Goroh
  595. Jody Summer
  596. Mighty Gazelle
  597. Baba
  598. Octoman
  599. Mr. EAD
  600. Bio-Rex
  601. Blood Falcon
  602. Jack Levin
  603. Zoda
  604. Black Shadow
  605. The Skull
  606. Ice Climbers
  607. Condor
  608. Polar Bear
  609. Eggplant
  610. Marth
  611. Lucina
  612. Roy (Fire Emblem)
  613. Chrom
  614. Ike (Path of Radiance)
  615. Ike (Radiant Dawn)
  616. Robin (Male)
  617. Robin (Female)
  618. Corrin (Male)
  619. Corrin (Female)
  620. Caeda
  621. Jagen
  622. Draug
  623. Wrys
  624. Bord & Cord & Barst
  625. Navarre
  626. Merric
  627. Minerva
  628. Linde
  629. Pegasus Sisters
  630. Tiki
  631. Tiki (Naga's Voice)
  632. Nyna
  633. Camus
  634. Sirius
  635. Medeus
  636. Gharnef
  637. Alm & Celica (Young)
  638. Alm & Celica
  639. Sigurd
  640. Deirdre
  641. Seliph
  642. Leif (Fire Emblem)
  643. Julius
  644. Lilina
  645. Lyn
  646. Lyn (Blade Lord)
  647. Eliwood
  648. Hector (Fire Emblem)
  649. Raven
  650. Ninian
  651. Karel
  652. Nino
  653. Eirika
  654. Ephraim
  655. L'Arachel
  656. Lyon
  657. Titania
  658. Soren
  659. Mist
  660. Sothe
  661. Elincia
  662. Queen Elincia
  663. Ashnard
  664. Zelgius
  665. Black Knight
  666. Micaiah
  667. Lissa
  668. Lon'qu
  669. Cordelia
  670. Tharja
  671. Anna
  672. Gangrel
  673. Walhart
  674. Owain
  675. Severa
  676. Azura
  677. Jakob
  678. Ryoma
  679. Hinoka
  680. Takumi
  681. Sakura (Fire Emblem)
  682. Xander
  683. Camilla
  684. Leo
  685. Elise
  686. Garon
  687. Tsubasa Oribe
  688. Tsubasa Oribe (Carnage Form)
  689. Mr. Game & Watch
  690. Ball
  691. Flagman
  692. Fire
  693. Judge
  694. Manhole
  695. Helmet
  696. Lion
  697. Parachute
  698. Octopus
  699. Chef (Game & Watch)
  700. Turtle Bridge
  701. Fire Attack
  702. Oil Panic
  703. Pit
  704. Dark Pit
  705. Palutena
  706. Pit (Original)
  707. Centurion
  708. Three Sacred Treasures
  709. Daybreak
  710. Medusa
  711. Medusa (Kid Icarus Uprising)
  712. Twinbellows
  713. Hewdraw
  714. Pandora
  715. Amazon Pandora
  716. Thanatos
  717. Hades
  718. Hades (Final Form)
  719. Specknose
  720. Reaper & Reapette
  721. Eggplant Wizard
  722. Psuedo Palutena
  723. Viridi
  724. Phosphora
  725. Lurchthorn
  726. Magnus
  727. Dyntos
  728. Mimicutie
  729. Wario
  730. Wario (Overalls)
  731. Jimmy T.
  732. Mona
  733. 9-Volt & 18-Volt
  734. Dribble & Spitz
  735. Kat & Ana
  736. Dr. Crygor
  737. Orbulon
  738. Wario-Man
  739. Ashley
  740. Young Cricket
  741. 5-Volt
  742. 5-Volt (Angry)
  743. Pyoro
  744. Fronks
  745. Captain Syrup
  746. Princess Shokora
  747. Count Cannoli
  748. Shake King
  749. Solid Snake
  750. Liquid Snake
  751. Gray Fox
  752. Hal Emmerich
  753. Roy Campbell
  754. Meryl Silverburgh
  755. Mei Ling
  756. Solidus Snake
  757. Rosemary
  758. Naked Snake
  759. Big Boss
  760. The Boss
  761. EVA
  762. Revolver Ocelot (Metal Gear Solid 3)
  763. Revolver Ocelot (Metal Gear Solid 5)
  764. Zero (Metal Gear Solid 3)
  765. Raiden
  766. Kazuhira Miller
  767. Paz Ortega Andrade
  768. Strangelove
  769. Metal Gear REX
  770. Metal Gear RAY
  771. Gekko
  772. Metal Gear ZEKE
  773. Sahelanthropus
  774. Cardboard Box
  775. Sonic the Hedgehog
  776. Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik
  777. Miles "Tails" Prower
  778. Super Sonic
  779. Amy Rose
  780. Metal Sonic
  781. Knuckles
  782. Chaotix
  783. Big the Cat
  784. E-102 Gamma
  785. Chaos
  786. Chao
  787. Hero Chao
  788. Shadow the Hedgehog
  789. Super Shadow
  790. Rouge the Bat
  791. Cream & Cheese
  792. Omega
  793. Blaze the Cat
  794. Jet the Hawk
  795. Silver The Hedgehoge
  796. Sonic the Werehog
  797. Infinite
  798. Olimar
  799. Alph
  800. Louie
  801. Charlie
  802. Brittany
  803. Red Pikmin
  804. Blue Pikmin
  805. Yellow Pikmin
  806. White Pikmin
  807. Purple Pikmin
  808. Winged Pikmin
  809. Rock Pikmin
  810. Bulborb
  811. Empress Bulblax
  812. Emperor Bulblax
  813. Burrowing Snagret
  814. Plasm Wraith
  815. Firey Blowhog
  816. Smoky Progg
  817. Swooping Snitchbug
  818. Iridescent Glint Beetle
  819. Yellow Wollywog
  820. Peckish Aristocrab
  821. Mockiwi
  822. R.O.B.
  823. Stack-UP
  824. Gyromite
  825. Villager (Male)
  826. Villager (Girl)
  827. Isabelle
  828. Tom Nook
  829. Tom Nook (Nookington's)
  830. Timmy & Tommy
  831. DJ K.K.
  832. K.K. Slider
  833. Mr. Resetti
  834. Don Resetti
  835. Rover
  836. Redd
  837. Gracie
  838. Gulliver
  839. Pete
  840. Phyllis & Pelly
  841. Copper and Booker
  842. Joan
  843. Katrina
  844. Lloid
  845. Tortimer
  846. Kapp'n
  847. Kapp'n (Wild World)
  848. Able Sisters
  849. Blathers
  850. Celeste
  851. Harriet
  852. Brewster
  853. Lyle
  854. Kaitlin & Katie
  855. Dr. Shrunk
  856. Frillard
  857. Kicks
  858. Zipper T. Bunny
  859. Serena
  860. Cyrus & Reese
  861. Leif (Animal Crossing)
  862. Digby
  863. Lottie
  864. Mega Man
  865. Proto Man
  866. Bass
  867. Dr. Light
  868. Roll
  869. Rush
  870. Beat
  871. Auto
  872. Duo
  873. Dr. Wily
  874. Wily Capsule
  875. Mettaur
  876. Cut Man
  877. Guts Man
  878. Ice Man
  879. Bomb Man
  880. Fire Man
  881. Elec Man
  882. Yellow Devil
  883. Metal Man
  884. Air Man
  885. Quick Man
  886. Crash Man
  887. Flash Man
  888. Wood Man
  889. Hard Man
  890. Top Man
  891. Snake Man
  892. Spark Man
  893. Shadow Man
  894. Drill Man
  895. Dive Man
  896. Skull Man
  897. Gravity Man
  898. Napalm Man
  899. Dark Man 4
  900. Knight Man
  901. Wind Man
  902. Slash Man
  903. Sword Man
  904. Galaxy Man
  905. X
  906. Full Armor X
  907. Zero (Zero Buster)
  908. Zero (Z-Saber)
  909. Axl
  910. Sigma
  911. Mega Man Volnutt
  912. Roll Caskett
  913. Tron Bonne
  914. MegaMan.EXE
  915. ProtoMan.EXE
  916. Geo Stelar & Omega-Xis
  917. Star Force Mega Man
  918. Mega Man Zero
  919. Model X
  920. Model ZX
  921. Wii Fit Trainer (Female)
  922. Wii Fit Trainer (Male)
  923. Wii Balance Board
  924. Pet
  925. Jackknife
  926. Deep Breathing
  927. Sun Salutation
  928. Tree
  929. Dancer
  930. Warrior
  931. Arm & Leg Lift
  932. Little Mac
  933. Giga Mac
  934. Doc Louis
  935. Glass Joe
  936. Bald Bull
  937. Mr. Sandman
  938. Bear Hugger
  939. Great Tiger
  940. Super Macho Man
  941. Von Kaiser
  942. Don Flamenco
  943. King Hippo
  944. Soda Popinski
  945. Piston Hondo
  946. Pac-Man
  947. Mother Fairy
  948. Ghosts
  949. TURN-TO-BLUE
  950. Bonus Fruit
  951. Shulk
  952. Fiora
  953. Mecha-Fiora
  954. Reyn
  955. Sharla
  956. Dunban
  957. Melia
  958. Riki (Xenoblade Chronicles)
  959. Mumkhar
  960. Metal Face
  961. Affinity
  962. Inspired
  963. Fortitudo
  964. Alraune
  965. Inkling (Girl)
  966. Inkling (Boy)
  967. Inkling Squid
  968. Judd
  969. Lil' Judd
  970. Squid Sisters
  971. Off the Hook
  972. Sheldon
  973. Annie
  974. Jelonzo
  975. Crusty Sean
  976. Spyke
  977. Flow
  978. Jelfonzo
  979. Bisk
  980. Murch
  981. Cap'n Cuttlefish
  982. Octoling
  983. DJ Octavio
  984. Octobot King
  985. Zapfish
  986. Great Zapfish
  987. Octoling Girl & Octoling Boy
  988. Octoling Octopus
  989. Super Sea Snail
  990. Simon Belmont
  991. Richter Belmont
  992. Trevor C. Belmont
  993. Maria Renard
  994. Maria Renard (Symphony of the Night)
  995. Alucard
  996. Reinhardt Schneider
  997. Nathan Graves
  998. Hugh Baldwin
  999. Juste Belmont
  1000. Yoko Belnades
  1001. Leon Belmont
  1002. Julius Belmont
  1003. Hector (Castlevania)
  1004. Jonathan Morris
  1005. Charlotte Aulin
  1006. Shanoa
  1007. Gabriel Belmont
  1008. Medusa Head
  1009. Mummy
  1010. The Creature & Flea Man
  1011. Death
  1012. Carmilla
  1013. Werewolf
  1014. Shaft
  1015. Dracula
  1016. Soma Cruz
  1017. Dracula (2nd Form)
  1018. Kid Dracula
  1019. Sebastian Tute
  1020. Party Phil
  1021. Elma
  1022. Lin
  1023. Lao
  1024. Tatsu
  1025. Formula
  1026. Rex
  1027. Pyra
  1028. Mythra
  1029. Nia
  1030. Tora
  1031. Poppi α
  1032. Mòrag
  1033. Zeke
  1034. Duck Hunt
  1035. Wild Gunman
  1036. Gangster, Lady, & Policeman
  1037. Ryu
  1038. Ken
  1039. E. Honda
  1040. Chun-Li (Street Fighter Alpha)
  1041. Chun-Li
  1042. Blanka
  1043. Zangief
  1044. Guile
  1045. Dhalsim
  1046. Balrog
  1047. Vega
  1048. Sagat
  1049. M. Bison
  1050. Cammy
  1051. Fei Long
  1052. Dee Jay
  1053. T. Hawk
  1054. Akuma
  1055. Nash
  1056. Dan
  1057. Sakura (Street Fighter)
  1058. Gen
  1059. Karin
  1060. Cody
  1061. Ibuki
  1062. Yun & Yang
  1063. Juri
  1064. Cloud
  1065. Cloud (Advent Children)
  1066. Bayonetta
  1067. Bayonetta (Bayonetta)
  1068. Gomorrah
  1069. Madama Butterfly
  1070. Jeanne
  1071. Cutie J
  1072. Rodin
  1073. Rodin, the Infinite One
  1074. Luka
  1075. Cereza
  1076. Loki
  1077. Balder
  1078. Father Balder
  1079. Masked Lumen
  1080. Prophet
  1081. Dark Emperor
  1082. Iris Archwell
  1083. Gold Bone
  1084. Coraline
  1085. Shinobu
  1086. Crispin
  1087. Nico Fire
  1088. Plane
  1089. Monita
  1090. Mii Brawler
  1091. Mii Swordfighter
  1092. Mii Gunner
  1093. Sandbag
  1094. Smash Ball
  1095. Master Hand
  1096. Crazy Hand
  1097. Giga Bowser
  1098. Galleom
  1099. Duon
  1100. Tabuu
  1101. Master Giant
  1102. Master Beast
  1103. Master Edges
  1104. Master Core
  1105. Galeem
  1106. Dharkon
  1107. Fighting Alloy Team
  1108. Primid
  1109. Mite
  1110. Bytans
  1111. Roturret
  1112. Shadow Bug
  1113. Subspace Bomb
  1114. Ancient Minister
  1115. Sheriff
  1116. Pitcher & Batter
  1117. Tennis Player
  1118. Tamagon
  1119. Devil
  1120. Urban Champion
  1121. Bubbles
  1122. Unira
  1123. Excitebike
  1124. Balloon Fighter
  1125. Fish
  1126. Mach Rider
  1127. Diskun
  1128. Takamaru
  1129. Volleyball Player
  1130. Donbe & Hikari
  1131. Donbe & Hikari (Shin Onigashima Kouhen)
  1132. Hockey Players
  1133. MONSTER
  1134. Tank & Infantry
  1135. Andy
  1136. Eagle
  1137. Olaf
  1138. Ayumi Tachibana
  1139. Goku & Chao
  1140. Sukapon
  1141. Yakuman Player
  1142. Commander
  1143. Frog & Snake
  1144. Prince of Sablé
  1145. Prince Richard
  1146. Muddy Mole
  1147. Maruhige Shop Owner
  1148. Satoru
  1149. Dr. Wright
  1150. ST Falcon
  1151. F-Type
  1152. Tractor Trailer
  1153. Lip
  1154. Dion, Max & Jack
  1155. Hakkun
  1156. Girl from Hajimari no Mori
  1157. Harry
  1158. Ryota Hayami
  1159. Akari Hayami
  1160. Ray Mk II
  1161. Ray Mk III
  1162. Flare
  1163. Bayonette
  1164. Saki Amamiya
  1165. Isa Jo
  1166. Helirin
  1167. Alessandro Inzaghi
  1168. Isaac
  1169. Isaac (Dark Dawn)
  1170. Garet
  1171. Ivan
  1172. Mia
  1173. Felix
  1174. Jenna
  1175. Matthew
  1176. Magical Vacation Protagonists
  1177. Putty
  1178. Mokka
  1179. DeMille
  1180. Tomatrio
  1181. Starfy
  1182. Starly
  1183. Moe
  1184. Old Man Lobber
  1185. Mermaid
  1186. Mattel
  1187. Cupid
  1188. Lil' Blue
  1189. Yama
  1190. Jill & the Drill Dozer
  1191. Pocket Football Player
  1192. Karate Joe
  1193. The Wandering Samurai
  1194. Wandering Samurai (Rhythm Heaven Fever)
  1195. Sick Beats Doctor
  1196. The Chorus Kids
  1197. Munchy Monk
  1198. Reporter & Wrestler
  1199. Baxter & Forthington
  1200. Sumo Brothers
  1201. Peachette
  1202. Link (Link's Awakening)
  1203. Owl
  1204. Hero (Dragon Quest XI S)
  1205. Hero (Dragon Quest III)
  1206. Hero (Dragon Quest IV)
  1207. Hero (Dragon Quest VIII)
  1208. Hero's Comrades
  1209. Cetacea
  1210. Slime
  1211. King Slime
  1212. Dracky
  1213. Golem
  1214. Great Sabrecub
  1215. Great Sabrecat
  1216. Liquid Metal Slime
  1217. Banjo & Kazooie
  1218. Tooty
  1219. Bottles
  1220. Mumbo Jumbo
  1221. Jinjos
  1222. The Mighty Jinjonator
  1223. Jiggy
  1224. Gruntilda
  1225. Buzzbomb
  1226. Tockles
  1227. Radiant Gleam
  1228. Kloster (Grief)
  1229. Bullet Walker (Brigadier General)
  1230. High Line (Guns Empress)
  1231. I-Tetromino
  1232. T-Tetromino
  1233. S-Tetromino & Z-Tetromino
  1234. L-Tetromino & J-Tetromino
  1235. O-Tetromino
  1236. Terry Bogard
  1237. Andy Bogard
  1238. Joe Higashi
  1239. Kim Kaphwan
  1240. Geese Howard
  1241. Ryo Sakazaki
  1242. Kyo Kusanagi
  1243. Iori Yagami
  1244. Haohmaru
  1245. Nakoruru
  1246. Athena Asamiya
  1247. Ralf & Clark
  1248. Zacian & Zamazenta
  1249. Grookey, Scorbunny, & Sobble
  1250. Corviknight
  1251. Morpeko
  1252. Wesker
  1253. Leon
  1254. Chris
  1255. Jill
  1256. ASTRAL CHAIN Hero (Female)
  1257. ASTRAL CHAIN Hero (male)
  1258. Kyle
  1259. Lappy
  1260. Byleth (Male)
  1261. Pig
  1262. Alexandra Roivas
  1263. Mappo
  1264. Sagi
  1265. Milly
  1266. Chibi-Robo
  1267. Super Chibi-Robo
  1268. Telly
  1269. Drake Redcrest
  1270. Chibi-Tot
  1271. Barbara the Bat
  1272. Ashley Robbins
  1273. Hanenbow
  1274. Dr. Kawashima
  1275. Dr. Kawashima (Concentration Training)
  1276. Dr. Lobe
  1277. Ouendan
  1278. Ouendan Cheerleaders
  1279. Elite Beat Agents
  1280. Elite Beat Divas
  1281. Satoru Amatsubo
  1282. Warrior Mech Gauss
  1283. Kyle Hyde
  1284. Kurikin
  1285. Hsien
  1286. Magkid
  1287. Aisya
  1288. Num Diddly
  1289. Idea
  1290. Welt
  1291. T-Rex
  1292. Nibbles
  1293. Glory of Heracles Hero
  1294. Heracles
  1295. Chef (Personal Trainer: Cooking)
  1296. Shop Assistant
  1297. Vince
  1298. Looksley
  1299. Prince Saruno
  1300. Mio & Mayu Amakura
  1301. Yuri Kozukata
  1302. Nick
  1303. Captain Rainbow
  1304. Raymond Bryce
  1305. Beetle
  1306. Orville
  1307. Frey & Freya
  1308. Ando-Kensaku
  1309. Zip
  1310. Zael
  1311. Calista
  1312. Aeron
  1313. Elena
  1314. Toy Poodle
  1315. French Bulldog
  1316. Labrador Retriever
  1317. BlueShark
  1318. Mallo
  1319. Sakura Samurai
  1320. Nikki
  1321. Noise
  1322. Dillon
  1323. Russ
  1324. Shovel Knight
  1325. Shield Knight
  1326. Plague Knight
  1327. King Knight
  1328. Specter Knight
  1329. Culdra
  1330. Goligan
  1331. Allen
  1332. Tempo
  1333. Eddy
  1334. Kageshina Kurabe
  1335. Inuji Darumeshi
  1336. Rusty Slugger
  1337. Arcade Bunny
  1338. Qbby
  1339. Henry Fleming
  1340. Tethu
  1341. Esna
  1342. Musashi
  1343. Wonder-Red
  1344. Wonder-Blue
  1345. Rayman
  1346. Clip & Snip
  1347. Spring Man
  1348. Ribbon Girl
  1349. Min Min
  1350. Twintelle
  1351. Ninjara
  1352. Boss Galaga
  1353. Bomberman
  1354. Akira
  1355. Rathalos
  1356. Shantae
  1357. Risky Boots
  1358. Partner Pikachu
  1359. Partner Eevee
  1360. Dice Block
  1361. River Survival
  1362. Golden Dash Mushroom
  1363. Piranha Plant
  1364. Joker (Phantom Thief)
  1365. Joker (Student)
  1366. Phantom Thieves of Hearts
  1367. Igor
  1368. Caroline & Justine
  1369. Morgana
  1370. Ryuji Sakamoto
  1371. Ann Takamaki
  1372. Yusuke Kitagawa
  1373. Makoto Niijima
  1374. Futaba Sakura
  1375. Haru Okumura
  1376. Goro Akechi
  1377. Toy-Con Robot
  1378. Toy-Con Car
  1379. Professor Riggs, Plaise, & Lerna
  1380. Toy-Con VR Goggles
  1381. Byleth (Female)
  1382. Edelgard
  1383. Edelgard (Five Years Later)
  1384. Dimitri (Fire Emblem)
  1385. Dimitri (Five Years Later)
  1386. Claude
  1387. Claude (Five Years Later)
  1388. Sothis
  1389. Rhea
  1390. Seteth
  1391. Dorothea
  1392. Ingrid
  1393. Hilda (Fire Emblem)
  1394. Kunio
  1395. Riki (River City)
  1396. Goda
  1397. Ryuichi & Ryuji

Updated February 2020: These are all of the Spirits that you can find in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including the DLC from the Fighter's Pass.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.