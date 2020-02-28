There are 1397 Spirits in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, to be exact.

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster sheet has over 70 legit fighters on it, there are many more characters in featured in the game. We're talking about over a thousand more.

No, you can't fight with all of them, but these support characters — known as Spirits — will change the way your favorite Smash fighters impact the battles you'll have. We already know everything there is to know about Spirits and how they work. Now, we know who you can expect to meet on your travels when you fire this thing up on your Nintendo Switch.

There are over 1,300 characters that will show up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as Spirits, most of which are from Nintendo lore, but with bits from Capcom, Konami, and other prominent developers sprinkled in. If you don't want to be surprised with the spirits that you'll find in the game, including the DLC Fighter's Pass, then keep on reading.

$58 at Amazon

Every single Spirit you can find in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate