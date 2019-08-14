We're 100% convinced that there may never be a team as memorable as Team Rocket and its members, Jessie, James, and Meowth, but that doesn't mean Pokémon Sword and Shield are out for the count just yet.

With the game coming out later this year, GameFreak have shown off a number of different characters, including Gym leaders and fellow rivals that want to beat you at becoming the Champion of the Galar region.

But just like Team Rocket, there's another team that's been announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield that will stand in your way.

Team Yell