I'm not a huge fan of racing games, but that all changes when I'm playing any version of Mario Kart. Now that the game has come to iOS and Android devices, I've regularly been playing. For me, the best part about Mario Kart is being able to throw silly weapons at opponents or being able to boost ahead using special items. If you're curious to know what goodies you can get in Mario Kart Tour, I've got you covered. Here's a list of every item and weapon you can use in Mario Kart Tour along with a description of what they do.

Items and weapons in Mario Kart Tour



- Special character items

Coin

You collect coins on the track to purchase things in the Shop. You'll find these on any track, and you can also participate in a special Coin Rush course if you want to collect several coins in one go. Watch out, cause if you crash you'll lose some coins.

Mushroom

Mushrooms give your kart a little boost making it a little easier to pass opponents. When you have it on hand, tap the screen to use it.

Triple Mushroom

You'll have three mushrooms that each gives you a small boost. Tap the screen three times in succession to use them one after another and get ahead of the competition.

Mega Mushroom

When you use the Mega Mushroom, you and your kart become larger and can run over your opponents. You'll return to normal size after a little while. Simply tap the screen when you get this item to use it.

Heart

A heart orbits your kart as you drive shielding you from any attacks. You can stack up to five hearts at once. Whenever you get hit, a heart will disappear until they're all gone.

Bubble

A bubble envelopes you and your kart to keep you safe for a limited amount of time. While in the bubble, you'll also get a speed boost. If you get hit, the bubble will disappear.

Mushroom Cannon

This cannon shoots mushrooms into your path for a certain amount of time. Ride over the mushrooms to get an automatic speed boost.

Banana

Throw a banana in front of you or behind you to trip up fellow racers. Swipe up to throw in front of you or swipe down to throw behind you. Be careful as you can slip on your own banana.

Giant Banana

This large banana deals four times the mayhem. Upon hitting it, a racer spins out, and the banana splits into three smaller bananas, which then can be slipped on. Swipe up to throw the Giant Banana in front of your or swipe down to throw it behind you. Just keep in mind that you can hit it yourself.

Green Shell

Green Shells fly in a straight line from the moment you release them. If they hit a racer, it crashes their kart. You can swipe up to launch it out in front of you or swipe down to hit a racer behind you. You can also keep it behind you on your kart to protect you from a single attack.

Triple Green Shells

When you use this item, three Green Shells rotate around your kart as you drive. You can either tap the screen to launch them away from you in a straight line, or you can keep them circling you as a protective barrier.

Red Shell

You use the Red Shell to hone in on the nearest racer to you. Once it hits someone, it causes them to crash. You can send it forward by swiping up or backward by swiping down.

Spiny Shell

When you release a Spiny Shell, it targets the person in 1st place and will zip through the track running over anyone in its path.

Bowser's Shell

Unlike other shells on this list, Bowser's Shell can only be thrown forward. It will crash any kart it runs into and continues going.

Bob-omb

Bob-ombs are smarter than your average weapon. After being thrown, it will start walking toward anyone who gets near it and then explodes. Any kart close enough to feel its blast will crash. Be careful; you can get yourself caught up in the blast of your own Bob-omb.

Double Bob-ombs

Double Bob-ombs revolve around your kart. When you tap the screen, both will get thrown at the same time. This guarantees a larger blast and is more likely to take out an opponent. Just be wary since you can hit your own Bob-ombs.

Bullet Bill

When you use this item, you'll get turned into a Bullet Bill for a short amount of time. This increases your speed and any racer you hit while in this form crashes.

Blooper

Using a Blooper makes it, so an inkblot appears on other racer's screens that are ahead of you. Drivers can wipe the ink off by swiping the screen or wait for it to disappear after a little while.

Lightning

This item makes it so that any racer ahead of you on the track gets struck by lightning and becomes smaller and slower for a short period. That way you're more likely to catch up.

Fire Flower

Using a Fire Flower makes three fireballs revolve around your kart. When they hit someone, it will cause them to crash. Swipe up to throw them ahead of you or swipe down to throw them behind you.

Boomerang Flower

You can throw the Boomerang Flower at your opponents or use it to collect coins on the track. Anyone hit by the Boomerang Flower will spin out.

Super Horn

The Super Horn issues such a loud noise around your kart that it can blow away other racers and items. If you time it right, you can get this horn to repel Spiny Shells or Bloopers.

Lucky Seven

Lucky Seven makes seven items revolve around your kart. These items include a Red Shell, Green Shell, Bob-omb, Super Horn, Mushroom, and a Blooper. Tap the screen to use these weapons.

Yoshi's Egg

Much like a Red Shell, Yoshi's Egg hones in on the kart nearest to you and causes that player to crash. Once it hits another racer, three items will come out of the egg for anyone to collect.

Banana Barrels

Using the Banana Barrels makes it so that a barrel shows up on either side of your kart. It will continuously shoot out bananas for a certain amount of time. Anyone who runs one of these bananas over will spin out.





