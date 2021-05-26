Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin In the first few minutes of the digital presentation, Capcom revealed a new trailer for the upcoming game. Monster Hunter Rise trailer 4 The 4th trailer shows information on the game's story, as well as showcasing the already revealed cross-over content, amiibo and bonuses shown in April's Monster Hunter Digital Event.

Preorders for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are now available. Those who preorder the game will receive bonuses in the form of costumes for one of the NPCs, Ena. The game releases on July 9, 2021.

How to Train Your Monstie Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Raise monsters from eggs As a monster rider, you are out to gather and raise monsters rather than hunt them down. Rathalos have mysteriously started disappearing from around the world and Edna, a young Wyverian, seeks your help in figuring out why. $60 preorder at Best Buy

Monster Hunter Rise New information for the Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 update, the new paid DLC, and the upcoming roadmap was released. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Source: Capcom (screenshot)

The Elder Dragon Valstrax will be making an appearance in Monster Hunter Rise in the newest update. This is an even more ferocious form of the flagship monster from the Nintendo 3DS game, Monster Hunter Generations.

Source: Capcom (screenshot)

A new Apex Monster, Apex Zinogre, will also be available to hunt with the newest update. Persons can encounter this ferocious lightning beast in both Rampage Quests and regular Hub Quests. Make sure to eat some Thunder-Res Dango before going into this fight! Those who played the 2.0 update saw that even more story quests were added to the Gathering Hub, but that ended on a cliff-hanger. The 3.0 update will bring another story quest to wrap up the struggles Kamura Village has been facing. Hinoa and Minoto seem to be acting really strange. And are those the Wind Serpents reuniting? Play the quests to see! Of course, more Rampage Quests and Hub Quests will be available for those who are hungry for even more content. There will also be a new boss battle arena available, so go and test the new skills and Rampage Skills you'll be able to get your hands on! Those looking for Guild Cards will be happy to find out that this free title update adds new Guild Card medals, as well. Paid DLC

Most of the new content in Monster Hunter Rise has been free, but those who are looking to support the developers and get unique items to express themselves can do so. Here is all the new paid DLC available for purchase in the Nintendo eShop: Two new Hunter Voices: Yomogi and Iori. Please note that the players' gender determines what voice they can use.

Two new pose sets: "Hide Pose Set" and "Using the Wall Pose Set"

A new sticker set: "Special Stickers 2"

Two new hairstyles for your Hunter: "Noble Short" and "Delicate Beauty"

Two new face paint customization options: "Cheek Tusk" and "Stitches"

Two new background music songs: "Monster Hunter Series Bases" and "Monster Music: Dance Version" Those looking to purchase all of the DLC can opt for the "Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3" in order to save money. Roadmap