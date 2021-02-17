Nintendo held its first proper Direct presentation in over a year today, after several Minis. It revealed new information about Super Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as games coming to the Switch in 2021.
Pyra and Mythra join Smash
Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are the latest fighters to join Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to Switch
The hit multiplayer title Fall Guys is finally coming to Switch some time this summer.
Outer Wilds is coming to Switch
The cerebral adventure game will be available on Switch this summer.
Famicom Detective Club has been localized
Famicom Detective Club is a visual novel-style adventure game that's being released outside Japan for the first time. It'll be available on May 14.
Samurai Warriors 5
Nintendo revealed the latest Samurai Warriors game, which will be coming to Switch sometime this summer.
Legend of Mana has been remastered
The classic RPG Legend of Mana is getting a beautiful HD remaster. It'll be coming to the Switch on June 24.
Monster Hunter Rise has new monsters
The upcoming Monster Hunter Rise got a new trailer showing off some of its biggest monsters to face off with. The game will be out on March 26.
Mario Golf: Super Rush revealed
We're getting a new Mario Golf game, which will come with a dedicated single-player campaign and the ability to play as a Mii.
Tales from the Borderlands is coming to Switch
Another of the games making its way to Switch is Telltales' Tales from the Borderlands, which will released on March 24.
Story is developing. Refresh for updates.
Use TaoTronics Ring Light for pro-level selfies, Zooming, and streaming
After testing the TaoTronics Ring Light for ourselves, we've determined it lives up to its ridiculous 4.9-star, 1000 review rating on Amazon. It's almost a necessity for anyone who wants to look great on camera while trapped indoors.
Marcus Rashford graces 'Time' magazine with stunning cover shot on iPhone
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has appeared on the cover of 'Time' magazine for March in a stunning 'Shot on iPhone' cover.
Congress begins discussions 'to crack down on Big Tech'
A report says Congressional Democrats have begun discussions on ways to "crack down on Big Tech", including the spread of disinformation and the abuse of market power.
The best charging docks for Poké Ball Plus
We've rounded up the best Poké Ball Plus charging docks for you to pick from. See which one fits you best.