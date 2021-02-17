Nintendo held its first proper Direct presentation in over a year today, after several Minis. It revealed new information about Super Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as games coming to the Switch in 2021. Pyra and Mythra join Smash

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are the latest fighters to join Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to Switch

The hit multiplayer title Fall Guys is finally coming to Switch some time this summer. Outer Wilds is coming to Switch

The cerebral adventure game will be available on Switch this summer. Famicom Detective Club has been localized

Famicom Detective Club is a visual novel-style adventure game that's being released outside Japan for the first time. It'll be available on May 14. Samurai Warriors 5

Nintendo revealed the latest Samurai Warriors game, which will be coming to Switch sometime this summer. Legend of Mana has been remastered

The classic RPG Legend of Mana is getting a beautiful HD remaster. It'll be coming to the Switch on June 24. Monster Hunter Rise has new monsters

The upcoming Monster Hunter Rise got a new trailer showing off some of its biggest monsters to face off with. The game will be out on March 26. Mario Golf: Super Rush revealed