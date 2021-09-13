As expected, Epic Games has appealed a court ruling in its spat with Apple

Just as was expected by everyone, Epic Games has now appealed a ruling which saw it lose nine of 10 counts in its legal argument with Apple. That appeal will now likely keep lawyers and journalists busy for a few more months at least.

While it could be argued that Apple lost out in one important way, Epic Games and CEO Tim Sweeney are not satiated. While a judge has now ordered Apple to no longer prevent app developers from linking out to alternative payment systems, Epic Games wants more. And it's appealing in an attempt to get it.

Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers. https://t.co/cGTBxThnsP — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

Apple, for its part, was happy with the outcome of the lawsuit — saying that it again proves that its App Store is not in violation of antitrust law.

Today the Court has affirmed what we've known all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law. As the Court recognized 'success is not illegal.' Apple faces rigorous competition in every segment in which we do business, and we believe customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world. We remain committed to ensuring the App Store is a safe and trusted marketplace that supports a thriving developer community and more than 2.1 million U.S. jobs, and where the rules apply equally to everyone.

However, following Apple's appeal, it now looks like we will once again find ourselves in court. Epic's appeal doesn't explain why it feels the ruling was incorrect, however. We'll have to wait to find out what legal stance it will be taking at a later date. However, it's clear what outcome Epic is looking for here — it wants to be allowed to offer Fortnite and other games via its own Epic Store, installable on iPhones and iPads around the world. As with so many things, it isn't immediately clear whether that would be the best move for customers, or not.

Apple will no doubt wish this wasn't all happening on the eve of its big iPhone 13 announcement, a device that will very likely be the best iPhone it has ever sold.