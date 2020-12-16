Facebook has launched a scathing attack on Apple in a series of full-page newspaper ads over plans to make it harder to track users and increase privacy in iOS 14.

From Bloomberg:

Facebook Inc. attacked Apple Inc. in a series of full-page newspaper ads Wednesday, claiming the iPhone maker's anticipated mobile software changes around data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses. The ads, slated to run in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, carry the headline "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere." They home in on upcoming changes to Apple's iOS 14 operating system that will curb the ability of companies like Facebook to gather data about mobile users and ply them with advertising.

As the report notes, in a Facebook investor call earlier this year, the company warned that planned changes to iOS 14 would lead to "significant headwinds" as most of its advertising customers are small businesses.

In an ongoing and very public spat between the two companies, Apple has previously stated Facebook has shown "disregard for user privacy". According to figures cited by Facebook, the new measures will be "devastating to small businesses".

Not everyone is turned off by the move, Firefox developer Mozilla recently came out in full support of measures, calling on its users to petition Apple to implement the changes as soon as possible, calling them "a huge win for consumers."

Brand new App Store nutrition labels for privacy recently revealed the staggering amount of data Facebook holds on its users, a list of data points on the App Store runs to more than 650 words. You can read the full story here.