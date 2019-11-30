With the recent iPhones and AirPods Pro, you can actually charge them up faster if you have a higher wattage wall charger, as well as USB-C cables. To get a fast charge though, you need a wall charger that can output at least 18W of power. For iPhones except for the 11 Pro line, you get the standard 5W charger. But right now you can grab an Aukey 18W USB-C PD wall charger for cheap.

Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger has a USB-C port so you can get the fastest charging time with your iPhone 11 and AirPods Pro with Power Delivery 3.0. It has 18W of power output, but it is also backwards compatible with Power Delivery 2.0 if you need it.

We use our iPhones and AirPods all day long, and for most of us, that means that our devices get low battery halfway through the day. We usually carry a charging cable or battery pack with us, but watching those things charge your iPhone can take a while, depending on what you have. The best way to get your devices juiced up once again is to use a charging adapter that is capable of Power Delivery using USB-C.

This simple wall charger from Aukey has a single USB-C port, so you can plug in your favorite USB-C cable. Since it has an output of 18W, it can quickly charge up your iPhone from 50 percent in about 30 minutes thanks to Power Delivery 3.0. You will need a USB-C cable to get this fast charge though, but it's important to note that this charger is also backwards compatible with Power Delivery 2.0.

Aukey's USB-C PD Wall Charger is also small and compact, so you can take it with you anywhere. It has built-in safeguards to protect your device from excessive currents, overheating, and overcharging. You just need to plug it in and forget about it! Aukey is a trusted brand in the mobile power accessory department, so this is a great deal for a fast charging wall charger. Never worry about juice again!

