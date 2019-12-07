Actor Sung Kang has been cast in Apple TV+ drama Lisey's Story, based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King.

As reported by Variety, Kung will play Officer Dan Beckman, a police officer assigned to watch the house of Lisey Moore. The story follows Moore two years after the death of her husband, along with Jim Dooley (Dan Dehaan), a fan of the late Scott Moore who wants to see his unpublished writings see the light of day.

The series is based on a 2006 novel by Stephen King, and the eight episodes will be produced by J.J. Abrams.

Kang is best known for his role as Han in Fast & Furious, however, has starred in several other movies and tv shows. He has also successfully produced. As the show remains in the casting stage, it is unlikely we will see the show for a while. We can probably expect Lisey's Story to debut sometime in the second half of next year.

Earlier today, it emerged that Finn Jones (Game of Thrones) would star in the second season of Apple TV+ hit-show Dickinson, which was renewed for another round before the first series even went to air. Also added to the lineup is Pico Alexander, who will star opposite Hailee Steinfeld.