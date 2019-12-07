What you need to know
- Sung Kang has been cast in Apple TV+ Drama Lisey's Story.
- Lisey's Story is based on a Stephen King book, and will be produced by J,J, Abrams.
- Kang is best known for his role as Han in the Fast & Furious franchise.
Actor Sung Kang has been cast in Apple TV+ drama Lisey's Story, based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King.
As reported by Variety, Kung will play Officer Dan Beckman, a police officer assigned to watch the house of Lisey Moore. The story follows Moore two years after the death of her husband, along with Jim Dooley (Dan Dehaan), a fan of the late Scott Moore who wants to see his unpublished writings see the light of day.
The series is based on a 2006 novel by Stephen King, and the eight episodes will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
Kang is best known for his role as Han in Fast & Furious, however, has starred in several other movies and tv shows. He has also successfully produced. As the show remains in the casting stage, it is unlikely we will see the show for a while. We can probably expect Lisey's Story to debut sometime in the second half of next year.
Earlier today, it emerged that Finn Jones (Game of Thrones) would star in the second season of Apple TV+ hit-show Dickinson, which was renewed for another round before the first series even went to air. Also added to the lineup is Pico Alexander, who will star opposite Hailee Steinfeld.
Sung Kang coming soon!
Apple TV+
Lisey's Story will probably be available sometime next year.
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy a cellular Apple Watch in New Zealand
The Apple Watch Cellular is now available to buy in New Zealand from the Apple website.
Fix on the way for speaker popping in the 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple has confirmed previous reports that many Macbook Pro 16-inch users are experiencing popping coming from the laptop's speakers.
This stylish leather iPhone case from Native Union is as unique as you are
It's not enough just to protect your iPhone from life's little bumps, you want to give it some panache as well. The Native Union Clic Marquetry iPhone Case will be right up your alley.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or just scouting out the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.