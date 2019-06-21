Fastest and cheapest ways to get Spell Energy Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Spell energy is, unsurprisingly, how you cast spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. As you adventure throughout the world, finding Foundables and fighting Confundables, you'll continually deplete your spell energy, and after a while, you'll need to refill it.

The game provides a few ways to get your spell energy back, from stopping by an inn to replenishing it with gold. Here's everything you need to know about replenishing your spell energy quickly and cheaply.

Replenishing spell energy

The first thing to know is that spell energy doesn't replenish on its own. You will have to actively do something, either visiting an inn or paying gold, the in-game currency for Wizards Unite.

Both methods are fairly easy to accomplish and will have you back in fighting shape in no time. Additionally, if need be, you can purchase expansions to your spell energy capacity so you can sling spells longer.

How to replenish spell energy at an inn

Inns will provide you with free spell energy. Each inn offers between 1-10 spell energy, with a cooldown between replenishments of five minutes. Once you've arrived at an inn, you just need to consume one of the meals offered. Here's how you do it.

Tap on an inn. Swipe on the pattern to consume a meal. You'll receive between 1-10 spell power.

The potential rewards on offer at each in depend on a few different factors. Inns that are fairly isolated or in rural areas will offer the greatest potential rewards and have green roofs. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the inns with the smallest potential rewards will be closer to other inns and have either pink walls or purple roofs.

The type of meal that you get will determine how much spell energy you get back. For the largest amounts of energy, you'll need to head to a green-roofed inn and hope for a turkey dinner, which will give you a 10 spell energy back.

How to replenish spell energy by paying gold

Paying gold is the easy way to get spell energy back. There are a lot of ways to earn free gold, such as leveling up, completing daily challenges, and returning Foundables. Particularly potent free methods of earning gold are the daily and SOS assignments,

Of course, the other side of gold is that you can buy it. You can pay actual money through an in-app purchase to buy different available amounts of gold. And while it can run you up to $100 per pack (depending on the pack), there are also ways to save money if this is how you choose to play.

The best way to save is to get an iTunes (if you play on iPhone or iPad) or Google Play Store (if you play on Android) gift card at a discount. Google Opinions Rewards gives you a small amount of money for each survey you complete, money that you can spend on gift cards to, for instance, the Google Play Store. The money you add to your account through these gift cards can be used on anything you buy through the App Store or Google Play Store, including in-app purchases, like gold in Wizards Unite.

If you're on the look out for discounts on iTunes gift cards, be sure to follow @itunescarddeals from our friends at Thrifter on Twitter. The account is always tweeting about new deals that you can find on these cards.

While various sites and services like PayPal offer discounted gift cards often, you can also look for them in your local grocery store, Target, Walmart, or another retailer.

But once you get the gold, how do you spend it? Here's how to actually spend gold on spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Tap your suitcase. Tap Vault. Tap Diagon Alley. Tap the Wiseacres tab (looks like a crystal ball). Tap +50 Spell Energy. This costs 100 gold. Tap the 100 Gold button. Your spell energy will be refilled by 50 (or less, depending on whether or not you were down 50 spell energy).

How to expand your spell energy capacity

Another way to spend your gold is to increase your capacity for spell energy. While this won't give you spell energy on its own, it will mean that, once full, you won't run out of spell energy for a while longer than you previously did. There are two ways to boost your energy capacity, both purchased with gold: the dedicated capacity upgrade for 150 gold, or the vault extensions upgrade, which also adds more capacity for ingredients and potions, for 475 gold.

The good news for you is, if you were only looking to upgrade your spell energy capacity, you can probably earn the 150 gold for that upgrade by about Level 6 or so. Both available upgrades boost your spell energy capacity by 10, and can be purchased multiple times. If you have the gold, here's how to find them.

Tap your suitcase. Tap Vault. Tap Diagon Alley. Tap Vault Extensions on the Featured tab (the tab you're in when you enter Diagon Alley). Tap the 475 gold button to spend your gold. Alternatively, tap the Wiseacres tab (looks like a crystal ball). Tap Spell Energy Capacity. Tap the 150 gold button to spend your gold.

Re-energize

Do you have any questions about replenishing spell energy, or effective methods for earning gold to buy more? Let us know in the comments.

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. Harry Potter themed power bank ($15 at Amazon) This may not be the most powerful power bank ever but it should give your iPhone enough extra juice to get you through a Fortress or two. And it has the Hogwarts symbol on! That's worth the price right there. Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.