Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for February 2020. For this month, data was tracked from February 2, 2020 through February 29, 2020.
For the month of February, things were extremely slow as no new releases made it into the top 20 for the month, so Mario Kart 8 was the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch and the #6 best-selling game overall, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game overall.
To the shock of no one, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in dollar sales and units overall. The Nintendo Switch was not affected by production shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak in February however, that could change for March.
As always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.
Here are the February 2020 results:
- Total: $755 million, down 29% year-over-year from $1.061 billion
- Video games hardware: $183 million, down 34% year-over-year from $277 million
- PC and video games software: $301 million, down 31% year-over-year from $477 million
- Accessories and game cards: $265 million, down 11% year-over-year from $308 million
February 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Mario Kart 8*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Madden NFL 20
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Minecraft***
- Luigi's Mansion 3*
- Red Dead Redemption II
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Pokemon Sword*
- Just Dance 2020
- FIFA 20
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Need for Speed: Heat
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- *Does not include digital sales
- **Does not include Steam sales
- ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.
Here are the best-selling games of February 2020 by platform:
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Luigi's Mansion 3*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Pokemon Sword*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Just Dance 2020
- Super Mario Party*
- Pokemon Shield*
PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Madden NFL 20
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Dreams
- FIFA 20
- Need for Speed: Heat
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- NBA 2K20
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Madden NFL 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Borderlands 3
- Red Dead Redemption II
Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 20
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Mario Kart 8*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Minecraft***
That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.
