Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and, like the original, there are tons of weapons, armor, and accessories to be crafted. In addition to all the equipment from the original game, the developers added new recipes, weapons, armor, and accessories to this remastered edition. Although most of the original weapons aren't quite as powerful as the DLC exclusive weapons, there are a bunch of new weapons you can craft after finishing the core storyline. How does Crafting work in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition?

The process of crafting weapons, armor, and accessories is fairly straightforward. You need a Tome - a special scroll that contains the design for whatever piece of equipment you wish to craft - and the materials for that design. You take both of these, as well as Gil to a Blacksmith or Tailor and in exchange, they will provide you with a weapon, piece of armor, or an accessory.

There are Blacksmiths and Tailors in the various towns who you can pay to craft your equipment, but if you build characters with Blacksmith or Tailor families, they will remain in your home village, always ready to provide services. As you progress in the story, you will have many opportunities to write letters in response to your family, sending them gifts to build up affinity with them. As you increase your affinity with your family, they will offer discounts on crafting as well. Everything you can craft in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Each design can make at least one and up to four items. Each requires materials and Gil to construct. The amount of Gil will vary based on who is crafting it, but the items required remains the same. Weapons

There are many weapons you can craft. Although some Tomes only make a single weapon, most make four. Which weapon you craft depends on the Tribe of the character you're playing.

Tome Weapon Materials Celestial Weapon Longinus Dragon's Fang, Orichalcum (2), Red Eye Dark Weapon Ragnarok Cursed Crook, Orichalcum, Ancient Sword Greatest Weapon Ultima Maul

Ultima Hammer

Ultima Lance

Ultima Sword Orichalcum, Ultimite Hero's Weapon Dragoon's Spear Chimera's Horn, Orichalcum, Dragon's Fang Legendary Weapon Queen's Heel

Mystic Hammer

Gungnir

Excalibur Alloy, Orichalcum, Ancient Potion Lunar Weapon Dreamcatcher Wind Crystal, Orichalcum, Desert Fang Master's Weapon Butterfly Head

Mythril Hammer

Dragon Lance

Rune Blade Mythril, Alloy Mighty Weapon Steel Cudgel

Sonic Hammer

Halberd

Bastard Sword Iron (2), Jagged Scythe Novice's Weapon Solid Racket

Wave Hammer

Partisan

Iron Sword Iron Valiant Weapon Elemental Cudgel

Goblin Hammer

Titan Lance

Feather Saber Bronze (3), Cerberus's Fang Victorious Weapon Prism Bludgeon

Prism Hammer

Defender Iron (2), Ogre Fang Warrior's Weapon Dual Shooter

Rune Hammer

Sonic Lance

Steel Blade Iron, Alloy Aurora Weapon Daybreak Dragon's Fang, Twilight Sand (2), Adamantite (2) Beginnings Weapon Chronicle Sword

Chronicle Lance

Chronicle Leaf

Chronicle Bird Orichalcum (2), Hard Driftwood, Stream Water Dawn Weapon Blaze Nova Hard Shell, Adamantite (2), Scarletite (2) Empty Weapon Vanitas Sword

Vanitas Lance

Vanitas Paddle

Vanitas Soul Hollow Onyx (3), Chipped Gear Garden Weapon Fairy Tale Wind Crystal, Adamantite (2), Rainbow Stone (2) Gelid Weapon Frost Magia Ethereal Orb, Abyss Eye (2), Adamantite (2) Noble Weapon Acies Fang

Acies Lance

Acies Blaster

Acies Horn Orichaculm (2), Damascus Steel, White Coral Paradise Weapon Evergreen Wind Crystal, Adamantit (2), Rainbow Stone (2) Sealed Weapon Laevateinn Dragon's Fang, Twilight Sand (2), Adamantite (2) Smoldering Weapon Queen Rogue Ethereal Orb, Abyss Eye (2), Adamantite (2) Storm Weapon Evil Keraunos Ethereal Orb, Abyss Eye (2), Adamantite (2) Twilight Weapon Lunathorn Hard Shell, Adamantite (2), Scarletite (2)

Armor

Every Tribe can wear a piece of general armor, as well as a Tribe specific armor. Clavats have shields, Lilties have gloves or gauntlets, Yukes have helmets, and Selkies have belts. Not only can the different Tribes not wear each other's equipment, but they cannot craft it either.

Tome Armor Materials Bronze Armor Bronze Plate Bronze Diamond Armor Diamond Plate Diamond Ore, Orichalcum, Hard Shell Earth Armor Gaia's Plate King's Scale, Lord's Robe, Orichalcum Eternal Armor Eternal Mail Mythril, Toad Oil Flame Armor Flame Mail Iron (3), Magma Rock (2) Frost Armor Frost Mail Iron (3), Chilly Gel (2) Gold Armor Gold Mail Gold, Mythrill, Shiny Shard Holy Armor Saintly Mail Heavenly Dust, Mythrill Iron Armor Iron Plate Iron Lightning Armor Storm Mail Iron (3), Thunderball (2) Mythril Armor Mythril Plate Mythril Pure Armor Blessed Mail Holy Water, Mythril Radiant Armor Crystal Mail Mythril, Tiny Crystal Time Armor Time Mail Mythril, Worm Antenna Beginnings Armor Chronicle Mail Mythril, White Fur (3) Copycat Moogle Pom-Pom Cloak Electrum (2), Moonstone (3), White Veil Cursed Robe Heretical Robe Electrum (2), Black Slab, Star Shard (2) Empty Armor Vanitas Mail Mythril, Blaze Mushroom (3) Noble Armor Acies Mail Mythril, Diamond (3) Palladium Armor Dragon Mail Electrum (2), Dragon Scale (2), Dragon Eye Silver Armor Valkyrie Mail Electrum (2), Time Shard, Stone Marker (2) Beginnings Guard Storm Chronicle

Chronicle Gauntlet

Chronicle Helm

Chronicle Belt Mythril, White Fur (2) Cursed Guard Heretical Shield

Heretical Helm

Heretical Gauntlets

Heretical Sash Electrum (2), Black Slab (2), Star Shard Empty Guard Vanitas Shield

Vanitas Helm

Vanitas Sash

Vanitas Gauntlets Mythril, Blaze Mushroom (2) Kupo Guard Moogle Shield

Moogle Visor

Moogle Sash

Moogle Gauntlets Electrum (3), Moonstone (2), White Veil Noble Guard Acies Shield

Acies Gauntlets

Acies Helm

Acies Sash Mythril, Diamond (2) Palladium Guard Dragon Shield

Dragon Gauntlets

Dragon Sash

Dragon Helm Electrum (2), Dragon Eye (2), Dragon Scale Silver Guard Valkyrie Shield

Valkyrie Gloves

Valkyrie Belt

Valkyrie Helm Electrum (2), Time Shard, Stone Marker (2) Diamond Shield Diamond Shield Diamond Ore, Orichalcum Flame Shield Flame Shield Iron (2), Magma Rock Frost Shield Frost Shield Iron (2), Chilly Gel Holy Shield Saintly Shield Heavenly Dust, Mythril Iron Shield Iron Shield Iron Legendary Shield Chocobo Shield Orichalcum (2), Yellow Feather (2) Lightning Shield Storm Shield Iron (2), Thunderball Magic Shield Rune Shield Bronze, Coeurl Whisker (2) Mythril Shield Mythril Shield Mythril Lustrous Bird Glorious Bird Electrum, Golden Feather (2), Hard Shell Bronze Gloves Bronze Gauntlets Bronze Diamond Gloves Diamond Armlets -- Flame Gloves Flame Armlets Iron (2), Magma Rock Frost Gloves Frost Armlets Iron (2), Chilly Gel Gold Gloves Gold Armlets Gold, Cockatrice Scale, Mythril Iron Gloves Iron Gauntlets Iron Lightning Gloves Storm Armlets Iron (2), Thunderball Mythril Gloves Mythril Gauntlets Mythril Lustrous Gloves Glorious Gauntlets Electrum, Gold Needle (2), Dragon's Fang Bronze Sallet Bronze Helm Bronze Diamond Sallet Diamond Helm Diamond Ore, Orichalcum Eternal Sallet Eternal Helm Mythril, Toad Oil Flame Sallet Flame Helm Iron (2), Magma Rock Frost Sallet Frost Helm Iron (2), Chilly Gel Iron Sallet Iron Helm Iron Lightning Sallet Storm Helm Iron (2), Thunderball Mythril Sallet Mythril Hem Mythril Time Sallet Time Helm Mythril, Worm Antenna Lustrous Sallet Glorious Helm Electrum, Ethereal Orb, Regal Horn (2) Bronze Belt Bronze Belt Bronze Diamond Belt Diamond Belt Diamond Ore, Orichalcum Flame Belt Flame Sash Iron (2), Magma Rock Frost Belt Frost Sash Iron (2), Chilly Gel Iron Belt Iron Belt Iron Lightning Belt Storm Sash Iron (2), Thunderball Mythril Belt Mythril Belt Mythril Pure Belt Blessed Sash Mythril, Holy Water Wind Belt Winged Belt Mythril, Griffin's Wing (2) Lustrous Belt Glorious Belt Electrum, Wind Crystal, Hope Shard (2)

Accessories

Accessories are even more complicated than armor or weapons. Some accessories can be worn by any character, while some are restricted to specific Tribes and others are restricted by gender.

Tome Accessory Materials Angel Kit Angel's Earring Silver, Angel's Tear Blue Yarn Blue Misanga Needle, Blue Silk Brigandology Thieves Emblem Orc Belt, Green Sphere, Wind Crystal Clockwork Accurate Watch Bronze Shard (3), Worm Antenna, Gear Daemon Kit Devil's Earring Silver, Devil Claw Designer Glasses Twisted Scope Gold, Chimera Horn, Crystal Ball (2) Designer Goggles Eagle Goggles Iron, Griffin Wing, Crystal Ball (2) Eyewear Techniques Twisted Spectacles Silver (2), Crystal Ball (2) Faerie Kit Pixie's Earring Silver, Faerie's Tear Fashion Kit Jade Bracer Silver (2), Jade, Pressed Flower Fiend Kit Daemon's Earring Silver, Fiend's Claw Flame Craft Flame Badge Iron Shard (2), Magma Rock Forbidden Tome Elemental's Soul Ethereal Orb, Malboro Seed, Dweomer Sphere Frost Craft Frost Badge Iron Shard (2), Chilly Gel Goggle Techniques Power Goggles Bronze, Crystal Ball Gold Craft Gold Necklace Gold (2), Cockatrice Scale Healing Kit Headband of Healing Remedy, Tiny Crystal, White Silk Lady's Accessories Flower Bracelet Silver (2), Ruby, Pressed Flower Lightning Craft Thunder Badge Iron (2), Thunderball New Clockwork Unfaltering Watch Bronze Shard (3), Gear, Toad Oil Ring of Invincibility Force Ring Orichalcum, Dark Sphere Ring of Light Crystal Ring Silver, Time Crystal Secrets of Speed Talisman of Speed Needle, Zu Beak Secrets of Wisdom Talisman of Wisdom Needle, Chimera Horn Soul of the Dragon Dragon's Heart Dragon Fang, Orc Belt, Ruby (2) Soul of the Lion Lion's Heart Cerberus Fang, Ruby Tome of Magic Wizard's Heart Jade, Couerl's Whisker Tome of Sorcery Bishop's Heart Jade (2), Cursed Crook Tome of Speed Speed Charm Needle, Gigas Claw Tome of Wisdom Charm of Wisdom Needle, Couerl's Whisker White Yarn White Misanga Jade, Couerl's Whisker Zeal Kit Headband of Zeal Remedy, Blue Silk, Tiny Crystal