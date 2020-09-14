Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and, like the original, there are tons of weapons, armor, and accessories to be crafted. In addition to all the equipment from the original game, the developers added new recipes, weapons, armor, and accessories to this remastered edition. Although most of the original weapons aren't quite as powerful as the DLC exclusive weapons, there are a bunch of new weapons you can craft after finishing the core storyline.
How does Crafting work in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition?
The process of crafting weapons, armor, and accessories is fairly straightforward. You need a Tome - a special scroll that contains the design for whatever piece of equipment you wish to craft - and the materials for that design. You take both of these, as well as Gil to a Blacksmith or Tailor and in exchange, they will provide you with a weapon, piece of armor, or an accessory.
There are Blacksmiths and Tailors in the various towns who you can pay to craft your equipment, but if you build characters with Blacksmith or Tailor families, they will remain in your home village, always ready to provide services. As you progress in the story, you will have many opportunities to write letters in response to your family, sending them gifts to build up affinity with them. As you increase your affinity with your family, they will offer discounts on crafting as well.
Everything you can craft in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Each design can make at least one and up to four items. Each requires materials and Gil to construct. The amount of Gil will vary based on who is crafting it, but the items required remains the same.
Weapons
There are many weapons you can craft. Although some Tomes only make a single weapon, most make four. Which weapon you craft depends on the Tribe of the character you're playing.
|Tome
|Weapon
|Materials
|Celestial Weapon
|Longinus
|Dragon's Fang, Orichalcum (2), Red Eye
|Dark Weapon
|Ragnarok
|Cursed Crook, Orichalcum, Ancient Sword
|Greatest Weapon
|Ultima Maul
Ultima Hammer
Ultima Lance
Ultima Sword
|Orichalcum, Ultimite
|Hero's Weapon
|Dragoon's Spear
|Chimera's Horn, Orichalcum, Dragon's Fang
|Legendary Weapon
|Queen's Heel
Mystic Hammer
Gungnir
Excalibur
|Alloy, Orichalcum, Ancient Potion
|Lunar Weapon
|Dreamcatcher
|Wind Crystal, Orichalcum, Desert Fang
|Master's Weapon
|Butterfly Head
Mythril Hammer
Dragon Lance
Rune Blade
|Mythril, Alloy
|Mighty Weapon
|Steel Cudgel
Sonic Hammer
Halberd
Bastard Sword
|Iron (2), Jagged Scythe
|Novice's Weapon
|Solid Racket
Wave Hammer
Partisan
Iron Sword
|Iron
|Valiant Weapon
|Elemental Cudgel
Goblin Hammer
Titan Lance
Feather Saber
|Bronze (3), Cerberus's Fang
|Victorious Weapon
|Prism Bludgeon
Prism Hammer
Defender
|Iron (2), Ogre Fang
|Warrior's Weapon
|Dual Shooter
Rune Hammer
Sonic Lance
Steel Blade
|Iron, Alloy
|Aurora Weapon
|Daybreak
|Dragon's Fang, Twilight Sand (2), Adamantite (2)
|Beginnings Weapon
|Chronicle Sword
Chronicle Lance
Chronicle Leaf
Chronicle Bird
|Orichalcum (2), Hard Driftwood, Stream Water
|Dawn Weapon
|Blaze Nova
|Hard Shell, Adamantite (2), Scarletite (2)
|Empty Weapon
|Vanitas Sword
Vanitas Lance
Vanitas Paddle
Vanitas Soul
|Hollow Onyx (3), Chipped Gear
|Garden Weapon
|Fairy Tale
|Wind Crystal, Adamantite (2), Rainbow Stone (2)
|Gelid Weapon
|Frost Magia
|Ethereal Orb, Abyss Eye (2), Adamantite (2)
|Noble Weapon
|Acies Fang
Acies Lance
Acies Blaster
Acies Horn
|Orichaculm (2), Damascus Steel, White Coral
|Paradise Weapon
|Evergreen
|Wind Crystal, Adamantit (2), Rainbow Stone (2)
|Sealed Weapon
|Laevateinn
|Dragon's Fang, Twilight Sand (2), Adamantite (2)
|Smoldering Weapon
|Queen Rogue
|Ethereal Orb, Abyss Eye (2), Adamantite (2)
|Storm Weapon
|Evil Keraunos
|Ethereal Orb, Abyss Eye (2), Adamantite (2)
|Twilight Weapon
|Lunathorn
|Hard Shell, Adamantite (2), Scarletite (2)
Armor
Every Tribe can wear a piece of general armor, as well as a Tribe specific armor. Clavats have shields, Lilties have gloves or gauntlets, Yukes have helmets, and Selkies have belts. Not only can the different Tribes not wear each other's equipment, but they cannot craft it either.
|Tome
|Armor
|Materials
|Bronze Armor
|Bronze Plate
|Bronze
|Diamond Armor
|Diamond Plate
|Diamond Ore, Orichalcum, Hard Shell
|Earth Armor
|Gaia's Plate
|King's Scale, Lord's Robe, Orichalcum
|Eternal Armor
|Eternal Mail
|Mythril, Toad Oil
|Flame Armor
|Flame Mail
|Iron (3), Magma Rock (2)
|Frost Armor
|Frost Mail
|Iron (3), Chilly Gel (2)
|Gold Armor
|Gold Mail
|Gold, Mythrill, Shiny Shard
|Holy Armor
|Saintly Mail
|Heavenly Dust, Mythrill
|Iron Armor
|Iron Plate
|Iron
|Lightning Armor
|Storm Mail
|Iron (3), Thunderball (2)
|Mythril Armor
|Mythril Plate
|Mythril
|Pure Armor
|Blessed Mail
|Holy Water, Mythril
|Radiant Armor
|Crystal Mail
|Mythril, Tiny Crystal
|Time Armor
|Time Mail
|Mythril, Worm Antenna
|Beginnings Armor
|Chronicle Mail
|Mythril, White Fur (3)
|Copycat Moogle
|Pom-Pom Cloak
|Electrum (2), Moonstone (3), White Veil
|Cursed Robe
|Heretical Robe
|Electrum (2), Black Slab, Star Shard (2)
|Empty Armor
|Vanitas Mail
|Mythril, Blaze Mushroom (3)
|Noble Armor
|Acies Mail
|Mythril, Diamond (3)
|Palladium Armor
|Dragon Mail
|Electrum (2), Dragon Scale (2), Dragon Eye
|Silver Armor
|Valkyrie Mail
|Electrum (2), Time Shard, Stone Marker (2)
|Beginnings Guard
|Storm Chronicle
Chronicle Gauntlet
Chronicle Helm
Chronicle Belt
|Mythril, White Fur (2)
|Cursed Guard
|Heretical Shield
Heretical Helm
Heretical Gauntlets
Heretical Sash
|Electrum (2), Black Slab (2), Star Shard
|Empty Guard
|Vanitas Shield
Vanitas Helm
Vanitas Sash
Vanitas Gauntlets
|Mythril, Blaze Mushroom (2)
|Kupo Guard
|Moogle Shield
Moogle Visor
Moogle Sash
Moogle Gauntlets
|Electrum (3), Moonstone (2), White Veil
|Noble Guard
|Acies Shield
Acies Gauntlets
Acies Helm
Acies Sash
|Mythril, Diamond (2)
|Palladium Guard
|Dragon Shield
Dragon Gauntlets
Dragon Sash
Dragon Helm
|Electrum (2), Dragon Eye (2), Dragon Scale
|Silver Guard
|Valkyrie Shield
Valkyrie Gloves
Valkyrie Belt
Valkyrie Helm
|Electrum (2), Time Shard, Stone Marker (2)
|Diamond Shield
|Diamond Shield
|Diamond Ore, Orichalcum
|Flame Shield
|Flame Shield
|Iron (2), Magma Rock
|Frost Shield
|Frost Shield
|Iron (2), Chilly Gel
|Holy Shield
|Saintly Shield
|Heavenly Dust, Mythril
|Iron Shield
|Iron Shield
|Iron
|Legendary Shield
|Chocobo Shield
|Orichalcum (2), Yellow Feather (2)
|Lightning Shield
|Storm Shield
|Iron (2), Thunderball
|Magic Shield
|Rune Shield
|Bronze, Coeurl Whisker (2)
|Mythril Shield
|Mythril Shield
|Mythril
|Lustrous Bird
|Glorious Bird
|Electrum, Golden Feather (2), Hard Shell
|Bronze Gloves
|Bronze Gauntlets
|Bronze
|Diamond Gloves
|Diamond Armlets
|--
|Flame Gloves
|Flame Armlets
|Iron (2), Magma Rock
|Frost Gloves
|Frost Armlets
|Iron (2), Chilly Gel
|Gold Gloves
|Gold Armlets
|Gold, Cockatrice Scale, Mythril
|Iron Gloves
|Iron Gauntlets
|Iron
|Lightning Gloves
|Storm Armlets
|Iron (2), Thunderball
|Mythril Gloves
|Mythril Gauntlets
|Mythril
|Lustrous Gloves
|Glorious Gauntlets
|Electrum, Gold Needle (2), Dragon's Fang
|Bronze Sallet
|Bronze Helm
|Bronze
|Diamond Sallet
|Diamond Helm
|Diamond Ore, Orichalcum
|Eternal Sallet
|Eternal Helm
|Mythril, Toad Oil
|Flame Sallet
|Flame Helm
|Iron (2), Magma Rock
|Frost Sallet
|Frost Helm
|Iron (2), Chilly Gel
|Iron Sallet
|Iron Helm
|Iron
|Lightning Sallet
|Storm Helm
|Iron (2), Thunderball
|Mythril Sallet
|Mythril Hem
|Mythril
|Time Sallet
|Time Helm
|Mythril, Worm Antenna
|Lustrous Sallet
|Glorious Helm
|Electrum, Ethereal Orb, Regal Horn (2)
|Bronze Belt
|Bronze Belt
|Bronze
|Diamond Belt
|Diamond Belt
|Diamond Ore, Orichalcum
|Flame Belt
|Flame Sash
|Iron (2), Magma Rock
|Frost Belt
|Frost Sash
|Iron (2), Chilly Gel
|Iron Belt
|Iron Belt
|Iron
|Lightning Belt
|Storm Sash
|Iron (2), Thunderball
|Mythril Belt
|Mythril Belt
|Mythril
|Pure Belt
|Blessed Sash
|Mythril, Holy Water
|Wind Belt
|Winged Belt
|Mythril, Griffin's Wing (2)
|Lustrous Belt
|Glorious Belt
|Electrum, Wind Crystal, Hope Shard (2)
Accessories
Accessories are even more complicated than armor or weapons. Some accessories can be worn by any character, while some are restricted to specific Tribes and others are restricted by gender.
|Tome
|Accessory
|Materials
|Angel Kit
|Angel's Earring
|Silver, Angel's Tear
|Blue Yarn
|Blue Misanga
|Needle, Blue Silk
|Brigandology
|Thieves Emblem
|Orc Belt, Green Sphere, Wind Crystal
|Clockwork
|Accurate Watch
|Bronze Shard (3), Worm Antenna, Gear
|Daemon Kit
|Devil's Earring
|Silver, Devil Claw
|Designer Glasses
|Twisted Scope
|Gold, Chimera Horn, Crystal Ball (2)
|Designer Goggles
|Eagle Goggles
|Iron, Griffin Wing, Crystal Ball (2)
|Eyewear Techniques
|Twisted Spectacles
|Silver (2), Crystal Ball (2)
|Faerie Kit
|Pixie's Earring
|Silver, Faerie's Tear
|Fashion Kit
|Jade Bracer
|Silver (2), Jade, Pressed Flower
|Fiend Kit
|Daemon's Earring
|Silver, Fiend's Claw
|Flame Craft
|Flame Badge
|Iron Shard (2), Magma Rock
|Forbidden Tome
|Elemental's Soul
|Ethereal Orb, Malboro Seed, Dweomer Sphere
|Frost Craft
|Frost Badge
|Iron Shard (2), Chilly Gel
|Goggle Techniques
|Power Goggles
|Bronze, Crystal Ball
|Gold Craft
|Gold Necklace
|Gold (2), Cockatrice Scale
|Healing Kit
|Headband of Healing
|Remedy, Tiny Crystal, White Silk
|Lady's Accessories
|Flower Bracelet
|Silver (2), Ruby, Pressed Flower
|Lightning Craft
|Thunder Badge
|Iron (2), Thunderball
|New Clockwork
|Unfaltering Watch
|Bronze Shard (3), Gear, Toad Oil
|Ring of Invincibility
|Force Ring
|Orichalcum, Dark Sphere
|Ring of Light
|Crystal Ring
|Silver, Time Crystal
|Secrets of Speed
|Talisman of Speed
|Needle, Zu Beak
|Secrets of Wisdom
|Talisman of Wisdom
|Needle, Chimera Horn
|Soul of the Dragon
|Dragon's Heart
|Dragon Fang, Orc Belt, Ruby (2)
|Soul of the Lion
|Lion's Heart
|Cerberus Fang, Ruby
|Tome of Magic
|Wizard's Heart
|Jade, Couerl's Whisker
|Tome of Sorcery
|Bishop's Heart
|Jade (2), Cursed Crook
|Tome of Speed
|Speed Charm
|Needle, Gigas Claw
|Tome of Wisdom
|Charm of Wisdom
|Needle, Couerl's Whisker
|White Yarn
|White Misanga
|Jade, Couerl's Whisker
|Zeal Kit
|Headband of Zeal
|Remedy, Blue Silk, Tiny Crystal
Questions about crafting in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition?
Do you have any questions about crafting in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Any tips on farming the rarer materials and tomes? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our many other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to take your game to the next level!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New AirPods Pro update adds spatial audio, automatic device switching
First announced as part of iOS 14 at WWDC in June, Apple's new spatial audio and automatic device switching is now supported thanks to an AirPods Pro firmware update
This video might show us AirTags and you won't believe what they're missing
We've been waiting to see AirTags for the first time. This video claims to show us Apple's new tracking pucks and they're missing one obvious feature.
NVIDIA officially acquires Arm for $40 billion in bid for AI dominance
It's official as NVIDIA is acquiring Arm Limited for $40 billion. The deal is expected to help accelerate NVIDIA's desire to be a leader in AI and earn more revenue from licensing IP to other industries chip makers like Qualcomm and Texas Instruments.
Every amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. To get more out of your game, along with a high-quality figurine, check out our list of compatible Zelda amiibo.