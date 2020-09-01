Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and, like most role-playing games, there are tons of items to be found, earned, or crafted. In addition to the many items in the original game, the developers added new recipes, weapons, armor, and accessories to this remastered edition. There are even DLC exclusive weapons, and a whole new class of items called Memory Crystals. Items will make your journey so much easier, but you can also get points for collecting them and finding them counts towards your completion percentage. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know about finding and using all these items. Magicite in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Used to cast Magic, Magicite can only be found in Dungeons and once you leave the Dungeon, it vanishes. Although there are only six types, they can be combined to cast many other spells: Fire

Blizzard

Thunder

Cure

Raise/Life

Clear/Esuna Artifacts in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Another type of item you can only find in Dungeons, Artifacts are items that can give your characters permanent stat boosts. Each Artifact can only be applied once and you can only claim one from eight upon completing a Dungeon.

Artifact Effect Ashura Strength +1 Double Axe Strength +1 Fang Charm Strength +1 Green Beret Strength +1 Kaiser Knuckles Strength +1 Maneater Strength +1 Onion Sword Strength +1 Power Wristband Strength +1 Shuriken Strength +1 Winged Cap Magic +1 Book of Light Magic +1 Candy's Ring Magic +1 Cat's Bell Magic +1 Dragon's Whisker Magic +1 Faerie Ring Magic +1 Mage Masher Magic +1 Silver Bracer Magic +1 Rune Staff Magic +1 Drill Defense +1 Buckler Defense +1 Silver Spectacles Defense +1 Sparkling Bracer Defense +1 Chocobo Pocket Command Slot +1 Gobbie Pocket Command Slot +1 Moogle Pocket Command Slot +1 Ultimate Pocket Command Slot +1 Earth Pendant Heart +1 Moon Pendant Heart +1 Star Pendant Heart +1 Sun Pendant Heart +1 Ring of Fire Magic +1 and Fire Ring of Blizzard Magic +1 and Blizzard Ring of Thunder Magic +1 and Thunder Ring of Cure Magic +1 and Cure Ring of Life Magic +1 and Life Loaded Dice Strength +2 Ice Brand Strength +2 Engetsurin Strength +2 Flametongue Strength +2 Ogrekiller Strength +2 Twisted Headband Strength +2 Black Hood Defense +2 Teddy Bear Defense +2 Elven Mantle Defense +2 Helm of Arai Defense +2 Main Gauche Defense +2 Rat's Tail Defense +2 Wonder Bangle Defense +3 Chicken Knife Defense +3 Sasuke's Blade Strength +3 Giant's Glove Strength +3 Heavy Armband Strength +3 Masquerade Strength +3 Mjollnir Strength +3 Kris Magic +3 Red Slippers Magic +3 Rune Bell Magic +3 Sage's Staff Magic +3 Wonder Wand Magic +3 Murasame Strength +4 Ring of Protection Defense +4 Save the Queen Defense +4 Aegis Defense +5 Gekkabijin Strength +5 Masamune Strength +5 Gold Hairpin Magic +5 Dark Matter Magic +5 Mage's Staff Magic +5 Noah's Lute Magic +5 Galatyn Magic +7 Taotie Motif Magic +7 Ribbon Magic +9 Tome of Ultima Magic +10

Consumable items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Most of the items you can get in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition are consumable items or materials that you use once. They can be dropped from defeating enemies, found in chests, or bought from merchants. Food

The most basic of items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition are food. They can drop in dungeons, be bought from merchants, and even be gifted to your character if their family have particular jobs. Food will heal your character, as well as an additional stat boost for food they like (or a stat drop if they don't like the food!) The foods include: Cherry Cluster: Magic +2

Striped Apple: Magic +2

Rainbow Grapes: Magic +2

Fish: Strength +2

Meat: Strength +2

Gourd Potato: Defense +2

Round Corn: Defense +2

Star Carrot: Defense +2 Every character has their own likes and dislikes when it comes to food, but their tastes can change over time if you keep eating foods your character doesn't like. Although this puts you at a disadvantage early on, once you build up your character's tastes, you'll have a lot more food you can use. Non-food consumables

Not all consumable items are food. There are also a handful of drinks and potions that also drop from defeated monsters, can be found in chests, and can be purchased: Phoenix Down

Milk

Spring Water

Strange Liquid The most important of these items is absolutely the Phoenix Down. This is especially true if you play in single player mode because you don't have another player to cast Raise if you're killed. Fortunately these drop often. Seeds

On your journeys, sometimes you will find seeds instead of food. These seeds can be sent home to your family and will eventually sprout into plants. Here are the seeds you can find, who to send them to, and what they will sprout: Flower Seed: can gift to any family member, but doesn't produce an item.

Fruit Seed: gift to your mother to produce Striped Apples, Cherry Clusters, and Rainbow Grapes.

Veg Seed: gift to your brother to produce Round Corn, Gourd Potatoes, and Star Carrots.

Wheat Seed: gift to your farmer family only to produce wheat.

Strange Seed: gift to your mother to produce your favorite non-meat food. Tomes

Another important class of items you can find in your journey are Tomes. Tomes contain designs that allow Blacksmiths and Tailors to craft weapons, armor, and accessories for you. There are tons of Tomes to find in Dungeons and get from Alchemists: Celestial Weapon

Dark Weapon

Greatest Weapon

Hero's Weapon

Legendary Weapon

Lunar Weapon

Master's Weapon

Mighty Weapon

Novice's Weapon

Valiant Weapon

Victorious Weapon

Warrior's Weapon

Bronze Armor

Diamond Armor

Earth Armor

Eternal Armor

Flame Armor

Frost Armor

Gold Armor

Holy Armor

Iron Armor

Lightning Armor

Mythril Armor

Pure Armor

Radiant Armor

Time Armor

Diamond Shield

Flame Shield

Frost Shield

Holy Shield

Iron Shield

Legendary Shield

Lightning Shield

Magic Shield

Mythril Shield

Bronze Gloves

Diamond Gloves

Flame Gloves

Frost Gloves

Gold Gloves

Iron Gloves

Lightning Gloves

Mythril Gloves

Bronze Sallet

Diamond Sallet

Eternal Sallet

Flame Sallet

Frost Sallet

Iron Sallet

Lightning Sallet

Mythril Sallet

Time Sallet

Bronze Belt

Diamond Belt

Flame Belt

Frost Belt

Iron Belt

Lightning Belt

Mythril Belt

Pure Belt

Wind Belt

Angel Kit

Blue Yarn

Brigandology

Clockwork

Daemon Kit

Designer Glasses

Designer Goggles

Eyewear Techniques

Faerie Kit

Fashion Kit

Fiend Kit

Flame Craft

Forbidden Tome

Frost Craft

Goggle Techniques

Gold Craft

Healing Kit

Lady's Accessories

Lightning Craft

New Clockwork

Ring of Invincibility

Ring of Light

Secrets of Speed

Secrets of Wisdom

Soul of the Dragon

Soul of the Lion

Tome of Magic

Tome of Sorcery

Tome of Speed

Tome of Wisdom

White Yarn

Zeal Kit Not all Tomes can make equipment every character can use. Some are rare drops from specific monsters, while others are expensive and can only be purchased later in the game. Materials

In addition to a Tome, you also need Materials to craft the equipment your character will need on their journey. These drop from enemies, can be found in chests, and can be bought from merchants: Alloy

Ancient Potion

Ancient Sword

Angel's Tear

Blue Silk

Bronze

Bronze Shard

Cerberus's Fang

Chilly Gel

Chimera's Horn

Cockatrice Scale

Coeurl's Whisker

Crystal Ball

Cursed Crook

Dark Sphere

Desert Fang

Devil's Claw

Diamond Ore

Dragon's Fang

Dweomer Spore

Ethereal Orb

Faerie's Tear

Fiend's Claw

Gear

Gigas Claw

Gold

Green Sphere

Griffin's Wing

Hard Shell

Heavenly Dust

Holy Water

Iron

Iron Shard

Jade

Jagged Scythe

King's Scale

Lord's Robe

Magma Rock

Malboro Seed

Mythril

Needle

Ogre Fang

Orc Belt

Orichalcum

Pressed Flower

Red Eye

Remedy

Ruby

Shiny Shard

Silver

Thunderball

Tiny Crystal

Toad Oil

Ultimite

White Silk

Wind Crystal

Worm Antenna

Yellow Feather

Zu's Beak Other Items There are a handful of other items Wheat: grown by your farmer family.

Flour: produced by your miller family.

Bannock Bread: baked by miller or farmer family.

Mark of Shella: allows Lilties, Clavats, and Selkies to enter Shella.

Cactus Flower: gets discounted ferry rides.

Kilanda Sulfur: gets discounted ferry rides.

Worn Bandana: no known use. Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Brand new to the Remastered Edition, Memory Crystals are used to Mimic various NPCs. Most are gained from finding Mog Stamps, but a few are DLC, and a couple are rewards for completing High Difficulty Dungeons. So far, we know of the following Memory Crystals.

Name Tribe Gender Locations Sheula Clavat Female Tipa, Fields of Fum Andy Clavat Male Mine of Cathurgies, Tida, Mochet Manor Genk Wauck Lilty Male Port Tipa, Mushroom Forest, Daemon's Court Ent Dalace Lilty Male Selepation Cave, Veo Lu Sluice, Mount Kilanda Lyne Dott Lilty Male Marr's Pass Bessamzan Yuke Male Alfitaria, Shella Yufina Yuke Female Rebena Te Ra, Mag Mell, Mount Vellenge Dah Yis Selkie Male River Belle Path, Jegon River, Leuda Doh Hati Selkie Male Goblin Wall, Conall Curach, Lynari Desert Gurdy Clavat Male High Difficulty Dungeon reward Black Knight Lilty Male High Difficulty Dungeon reward Amidatty Yuke Male High Difficulty Dungeon reward Hana Kohl Selkie Female High Difficulty Dungeon reward Yuri Clavat Male DLC Chelinka Clavat Female DLC Leo Clavat Male DLC Chime Selkie Female DLC Sherlotta Yuke Female DLC Mira Clavat Female DLC Bel Dat Selkie Female DLC Layle Clavat Male DLC

More Memory Crystals may be discovered or released as additional DLC. DLC Equipment in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

In addition to DLC Memory Crystals, there are two weapons per Tribe and a pair of accessories that can be purchased as DLC: Kupo Racket: A Selkie weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Air Blast.

Punishment: A Selkie weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Rush Attack.

Mogcalibur: A Clavat weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Mindshot.

Apocalypse: A Clavat weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focu Attack Sword Attack.

Catastrophy: A Lilty weapon that provides 40 to Attack with Focus Attack Lance Attack.

Mogungnir: A Lilty weapon that provides 40 to Attack with Focu Attack Chi Blast.

Executor: A Yuke weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Bomb Attack.

Kupo Hammer: A Yuke weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Ripple Bomb.

Magic Wallet: An accessory that increases Gil drop amount.

Sapphire Earring: An accessory that increases regeneration rate. Craftable items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

While many items can be found or purchased, most of your equipment must be crafted. Using Tomes and Materials, you can get Blacksmiths and Tailors to craft the gear you'll need to tackle more difficult dungeons. Swords

The weapons used by Clavats, there are a number of Swords you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack Copper Sword 15 Power Slash Treasured Sword 18 Power Slash Iron Sword 20 Piercing Sweep Marr Sword 22 Piercing Sweep Steel Blade 25 Bash Rune Blade 30 Soulshot Feather Saber 31 Power Slash Defender 31 Bash Bastard Sword 32 Piercing Sweep Father's Sword 32 Piercing Sweep Excalibur 33 Soulshot Ragnarok 35 Shadowblade Ultima Sword 35 Piercing Sweep

Lances

The weapons used by Lilties, there are a number of Lances you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack Iron Lance 15 Cyclone Slash Treasured Spear 18 Cyclone Slash Partisan 20 Psi Blast Marr Spear 22 Psi Blast Sonic Lance 25 Avalanche Dragon Lance 30 Pulse Thrust Highwind 31 Avalanche Titan Lance 31 Cyclone Slash Halberd 32 Psi Blast Father's Spear 32 Psi Blast Dragoon's Spear 33 Pulse Thrust Gungnir 35 Cross Slash Ultima Lance 35 Psi Blast Longinus 40 Bladestorm

Hammers

The weapons used by Yukes, there are a number of Hammers you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack Orc Hammer 15 Power Bomb Treasured Hammer 18 Power Bomb Wave Hammer 20 Wave Bomb Marr Hammer 22 Wave Bomb Rune Hammer 25 Shock Bomb Mythril Hammer 30 Shock Bomb Goblin Hammer 31 Power Bomb Prism Hammer 31 Shock Bomb Sonic Hammer 32 Wave Bomb Father's Hammer 32 Wave Bomb Mystic Hammer 35 Magic Bomb Ultima Hammer 35 Wave Bomb

Rackets/Mauls

The weapons used by Selkies, there are a number of Rackets and Mauls you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack Aura Racket 15 Aura Blast Treasured Maul 18 Aura Blast Solid Racket 20 Stampede Marr Maul 22 Stampede Dual Shooter 25 Dual Blast Butterfly Head 30 Power Kick Elemental Cudgel 31 Aura Blast Prism Bludgeon 31 Dual Blast Father's Maul 32 Stampede Steel Cudgel 32 Stampede Queen's Heel 33 Power Kick Ultima Maul 35 Stampede Dreamcatcher 35 Meteor Blast

Armor

No matter the Tribe, every character can use a piece of Armor.

Equipment Defense Special Effect Travel Clothes 10 - Bronze Plate 13 - Iron Plate 17 - Mythril Plate 22 - Saintly Mail 23 Resist Curse +1 Blessed Mail 23 Resist Poison +1 Eternal Mail 23 Resist Stasis +1 Time Mail 23 Resist Slow +1 Storm Mail 24 Resist Lightning +1 Flame Mail 24 Resist Fire +1 Frost Mail 24 Resist Ice +1 Gold Mail 24 Resist Stone +1 Crystal Mail 24 Resist Miasma Diamond Plate 27 - Gaia Plate 30 -

Shields

In addition to Armor, Clavats can also use Shields.

Equipment Defense Special Effect Makeshift Shield 7 - Iron Shield 10 - Mythril Shield 15 - Storm Shield 17 Resist Lightning +1 Flame Shield 17 Resist Fire +1 Frost Shield 17 Resist Ice +1 Rune Shield 18 Spell range +20 Saintly Shield 18 Resist Curse +1 Diamond Shield 22 - Chocobo Shield 25 -

Gauntlets

In addition to Armor, Lilties can also use Gauntlets.

Equipment Defense Special Effect Gauntlets 5 - Bronze Gauntlets 8 - Iron Gauntlets 12 - Mythril Gauntlets 15 - Storm Armlets 17 Resist Lightning +1 Flame Armlets 17 Resist Fire +1 Frost Armlets 17 Resist Ice +1 Gold Armlets 18 Resist Stone +1 Diamond Armlets 22 -

Helms

In addition to Armor, Yukes can also use Helms.

Equipment Defense Special Effect Helm 5 - Bronze Helm 8 Resist Poison +1 Iron Helm 12 - Mythril Helm 15 - Flame Helm 17 Resist Fire +1 Frost Helm 17 Resist Ice +1 Storm Helm 17 Resist Lightning +1 Eternal Helm 18 Resist Stasis +1 Time Helm 18 Focus Attack range +20 Diamond Helm 22 -

Belts

In addition to Armor, Selkies can also use Belts.

Equipment Defense Special Effect Old Belt 5 - Bronze Belt 8 - Iron Belt 12 - Mythril Belt 15 - Flame Sash 17 Resist Fire +1 Frost Sash 17 Resist Ice +1 Storm Sash 17 Resist Lightning +1 Blessed Sash 18 Resist Poison +1 Winged Belt 18 Focus Attack range +20 Diamond Belt 22 -

Accessories

No matter the Tribe, every character can use an Accessory.

Accessories Special Effect Accurate Watch Resist Slow +1 Angel's Earring Resist status changes +60 Badge of the Flame Resist Fire +1 Badge of the Frost Resist Ice +1 Badge of the Thunderbolt Resist Lightning +1 Bishop's Soul Magic Power +3 Blue Misanga Resist Poison +1 Charm of Speed Focus Attack charge time -5 Charm of Wisdom Casting time -10 Crystal Ring Resist Miasma +30 Daemon's Earring Status change effects +30 Devil's Earring Status change effects +60 Dragon's Heart Focus Attack +3 Eagle Goggles Focus Attack range +20 Elemental's Soul Spell damage +5 Flower Bracer Casting time -5 Force Ring Resist attack +1 Gold Necklace Resist Stone +1 Headband of Healing Increased regeneration Headband of Zeal Focus Attack charge time -5 Jade Bracer Increased regeneration Lion's Heart Focus Attack +1 Pixie's Earring Resist status changes +30 Power Goggles Focus Attack range +20 Talisman of Speed Focus Attack charge time -10 Talisman of Wisdom Casting time -15 Thief's Emblem Focus Attack charge time -15 Twisted Scope Spell range +20 Twisted Spectacles Spell range +20 Unfaltering Watch Resist Stasis +1 White Misanga Resist Curse +1 Wizard's Soul Spell damage +1