Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and, like most role-playing games, there are tons of items to be found, earned, or crafted. In addition to the many items in the original game, the developers added new recipes, weapons, armor, and accessories to this remastered edition. There are even DLC exclusive weapons, and a whole new class of items called Memory Crystals.
Items will make your journey so much easier, but you can also get points for collecting them and finding them counts towards your completion percentage. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know about finding and using all these items.
Magicite in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Used to cast Magic, Magicite can only be found in Dungeons and once you leave the Dungeon, it vanishes. Although there are only six types, they can be combined to cast many other spells:
- Fire
- Blizzard
- Thunder
- Cure
- Raise/Life
- Clear/Esuna
Artifacts in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Another type of item you can only find in Dungeons, Artifacts are items that can give your characters permanent stat boosts. Each Artifact can only be applied once and you can only claim one from eight upon completing a Dungeon.
|Artifact
|Effect
|Ashura
|Strength +1
|Double Axe
|Strength +1
|Fang Charm
|Strength +1
|Green Beret
|Strength +1
|Kaiser Knuckles
|Strength +1
|Maneater
|Strength +1
|Onion Sword
|Strength +1
|Power Wristband
|Strength +1
|Shuriken
|Strength +1
|Winged Cap
|Magic +1
|Book of Light
|Magic +1
|Candy's Ring
|Magic +1
|Cat's Bell
|Magic +1
|Dragon's Whisker
|Magic +1
|Faerie Ring
|Magic +1
|Mage Masher
|Magic +1
|Silver Bracer
|Magic +1
|Rune Staff
|Magic +1
|Drill
|Defense +1
|Buckler
|Defense +1
|Silver Spectacles
|Defense +1
|Sparkling Bracer
|Defense +1
|Chocobo Pocket
|Command Slot +1
|Gobbie Pocket
|Command Slot +1
|Moogle Pocket
|Command Slot +1
|Ultimate Pocket
|Command Slot +1
|Earth Pendant
|Heart +1
|Moon Pendant
|Heart +1
|Star Pendant
|Heart +1
|Sun Pendant
|Heart +1
|Ring of Fire
|Magic +1 and Fire
|Ring of Blizzard
|Magic +1 and Blizzard
|Ring of Thunder
|Magic +1 and Thunder
|Ring of Cure
|Magic +1 and Cure
|Ring of Life
|Magic +1 and Life
|Loaded Dice
|Strength +2
|Ice Brand
|Strength +2
|Engetsurin
|Strength +2
|Flametongue
|Strength +2
|Ogrekiller
|Strength +2
|Twisted Headband
|Strength +2
|Black Hood
|Defense +2
|Teddy Bear
|Defense +2
|Elven Mantle
|Defense +2
|Helm of Arai
|Defense +2
|Main Gauche
|Defense +2
|Rat's Tail
|Defense +2
|Wonder Bangle
|Defense +3
|Chicken Knife
|Defense +3
|Sasuke's Blade
|Strength +3
|Giant's Glove
|Strength +3
|Heavy Armband
|Strength +3
|Masquerade
|Strength +3
|Mjollnir
|Strength +3
|Kris
|Magic +3
|Red Slippers
|Magic +3
|Rune Bell
|Magic +3
|Sage's Staff
|Magic +3
|Wonder Wand
|Magic +3
|Murasame
|Strength +4
|Ring of Protection
|Defense +4
|Save the Queen
|Defense +4
|Aegis
|Defense +5
|Gekkabijin
|Strength +5
|Masamune
|Strength +5
|Gold Hairpin
|Magic +5
|Dark Matter
|Magic +5
|Mage's Staff
|Magic +5
|Noah's Lute
|Magic +5
|Galatyn
|Magic +7
|Taotie Motif
|Magic +7
|Ribbon
|Magic +9
|Tome of Ultima
|Magic +10
Consumable items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Most of the items you can get in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition are consumable items or materials that you use once. They can be dropped from defeating enemies, found in chests, or bought from merchants.
Food
The most basic of items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition are food. They can drop in dungeons, be bought from merchants, and even be gifted to your character if their family have particular jobs.
Food will heal your character, as well as an additional stat boost for food they like (or a stat drop if they don't like the food!) The foods include:
- Cherry Cluster: Magic +2
- Striped Apple: Magic +2
- Rainbow Grapes: Magic +2
- Fish: Strength +2
- Meat: Strength +2
- Gourd Potato: Defense +2
- Round Corn: Defense +2
- Star Carrot: Defense +2
Every character has their own likes and dislikes when it comes to food, but their tastes can change over time if you keep eating foods your character doesn't like. Although this puts you at a disadvantage early on, once you build up your character's tastes, you'll have a lot more food you can use.
Non-food consumables
Not all consumable items are food. There are also a handful of drinks and potions that also drop from defeated monsters, can be found in chests, and can be purchased:
- Phoenix Down
- Milk
- Spring Water
- Strange Liquid
The most important of these items is absolutely the Phoenix Down. This is especially true if you play in single player mode because you don't have another player to cast Raise if you're killed. Fortunately these drop often.
Seeds
On your journeys, sometimes you will find seeds instead of food. These seeds can be sent home to your family and will eventually sprout into plants. Here are the seeds you can find, who to send them to, and what they will sprout:
- Flower Seed: can gift to any family member, but doesn't produce an item.
- Fruit Seed: gift to your mother to produce Striped Apples, Cherry Clusters, and Rainbow Grapes.
- Veg Seed: gift to your brother to produce Round Corn, Gourd Potatoes, and Star Carrots.
- Wheat Seed: gift to your farmer family only to produce wheat.
- Strange Seed: gift to your mother to produce your favorite non-meat food.
Tomes
Another important class of items you can find in your journey are Tomes. Tomes contain designs that allow Blacksmiths and Tailors to craft weapons, armor, and accessories for you. There are tons of Tomes to find in Dungeons and get from Alchemists:
- Celestial Weapon
- Dark Weapon
- Greatest Weapon
- Hero's Weapon
- Legendary Weapon
- Lunar Weapon
- Master's Weapon
- Mighty Weapon
- Novice's Weapon
- Valiant Weapon
- Victorious Weapon
- Warrior's Weapon
- Bronze Armor
- Diamond Armor
- Earth Armor
- Eternal Armor
- Flame Armor
- Frost Armor
- Gold Armor
- Holy Armor
- Iron Armor
- Lightning Armor
- Mythril Armor
- Pure Armor
- Radiant Armor
- Time Armor
- Diamond Shield
- Flame Shield
- Frost Shield
- Holy Shield
- Iron Shield
- Legendary Shield
- Lightning Shield
- Magic Shield
- Mythril Shield
- Bronze Gloves
- Diamond Gloves
- Flame Gloves
- Frost Gloves
- Gold Gloves
- Iron Gloves
- Lightning Gloves
- Mythril Gloves
- Bronze Sallet
- Diamond Sallet
- Eternal Sallet
- Flame Sallet
- Frost Sallet
- Iron Sallet
- Lightning Sallet
- Mythril Sallet
- Time Sallet
- Bronze Belt
- Diamond Belt
- Flame Belt
- Frost Belt
- Iron Belt
- Lightning Belt
- Mythril Belt
- Pure Belt
- Wind Belt
- Angel Kit
- Blue Yarn
- Brigandology
- Clockwork
- Daemon Kit
- Designer Glasses
- Designer Goggles
- Eyewear Techniques
- Faerie Kit
- Fashion Kit
- Fiend Kit
- Flame Craft
- Forbidden Tome
- Frost Craft
- Goggle Techniques
- Gold Craft
- Healing Kit
- Lady's Accessories
- Lightning Craft
- New Clockwork
- Ring of Invincibility
- Ring of Light
- Secrets of Speed
- Secrets of Wisdom
- Soul of the Dragon
- Soul of the Lion
- Tome of Magic
- Tome of Sorcery
- Tome of Speed
- Tome of Wisdom
- White Yarn
- Zeal Kit
Not all Tomes can make equipment every character can use. Some are rare drops from specific monsters, while others are expensive and can only be purchased later in the game.
Materials
In addition to a Tome, you also need Materials to craft the equipment your character will need on their journey. These drop from enemies, can be found in chests, and can be bought from merchants:
- Alloy
- Ancient Potion
- Ancient Sword
- Angel's Tear
- Blue Silk
- Bronze
- Bronze Shard
- Cerberus's Fang
- Chilly Gel
- Chimera's Horn
- Cockatrice Scale
- Coeurl's Whisker
- Crystal Ball
- Cursed Crook
- Dark Sphere
- Desert Fang
- Devil's Claw
- Diamond Ore
- Dragon's Fang
- Dweomer Spore
- Ethereal Orb
- Faerie's Tear
- Fiend's Claw
- Gear
- Gigas Claw
- Gold
- Green Sphere
- Griffin's Wing
- Hard Shell
- Heavenly Dust
- Holy Water
- Iron
- Iron Shard
- Jade
- Jagged Scythe
- King's Scale
- Lord's Robe
- Magma Rock
- Malboro Seed
- Mythril
- Needle
- Ogre Fang
- Orc Belt
- Orichalcum
- Pressed Flower
- Red Eye
- Remedy
- Ruby
- Shiny Shard
- Silver
- Thunderball
- Tiny Crystal
- Toad Oil
- Ultimite
- White Silk
- Wind Crystal
- Worm Antenna
- Yellow Feather
- Zu's Beak
Other Items
There are a handful of other items
- Wheat: grown by your farmer family.
- Flour: produced by your miller family.
- Bannock Bread: baked by miller or farmer family.
- Mark of Shella: allows Lilties, Clavats, and Selkies to enter Shella.
- Cactus Flower: gets discounted ferry rides.
- Kilanda Sulfur: gets discounted ferry rides.
- Worn Bandana: no known use.
Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Brand new to the Remastered Edition, Memory Crystals are used to Mimic various NPCs. Most are gained from finding Mog Stamps, but a few are DLC, and a couple are rewards for completing High Difficulty Dungeons. So far, we know of the following Memory Crystals.
|Name
|Tribe
|Gender
|Locations
|Sheula
|Clavat
|Female
|Tipa, Fields of Fum
|Andy
|Clavat
|Male
|Mine of Cathurgies, Tida, Mochet Manor
|Genk Wauck
|Lilty
|Male
|Port Tipa, Mushroom Forest, Daemon's Court
|Ent Dalace
|Lilty
|Male
|Selepation Cave, Veo Lu Sluice, Mount Kilanda
|Lyne Dott
|Lilty
|Male
|Marr's Pass
|Bessamzan
|Yuke
|Male
|Alfitaria, Shella
|Yufina
|Yuke
|Female
|Rebena Te Ra, Mag Mell, Mount Vellenge
|Dah Yis
|Selkie
|Male
|River Belle Path, Jegon River, Leuda
|Doh Hati
|Selkie
|Male
|Goblin Wall, Conall Curach, Lynari Desert
|Gurdy
|Clavat
|Male
|High Difficulty Dungeon reward
|Black Knight
|Lilty
|Male
|High Difficulty Dungeon reward
|Amidatty
|Yuke
|Male
|High Difficulty Dungeon reward
|Hana Kohl
|Selkie
|Female
|High Difficulty Dungeon reward
|Yuri
|Clavat
|Male
|DLC
|Chelinka
|Clavat
|Female
|DLC
|Leo
|Clavat
|Male
|DLC
|Chime
|Selkie
|Female
|DLC
|Sherlotta
|Yuke
|Female
|DLC
|Mira
|Clavat
|Female
|DLC
|Bel Dat
|Selkie
|Female
|DLC
|Layle
|Clavat
|Male
|DLC
More Memory Crystals may be discovered or released as additional DLC.
DLC Equipment in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
In addition to DLC Memory Crystals, there are two weapons per Tribe and a pair of accessories that can be purchased as DLC:
- Kupo Racket: A Selkie weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Air Blast.
- Punishment: A Selkie weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Rush Attack.
- Mogcalibur: A Clavat weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Mindshot.
- Apocalypse: A Clavat weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focu Attack Sword Attack.
- Catastrophy: A Lilty weapon that provides 40 to Attack with Focus Attack Lance Attack.
- Mogungnir: A Lilty weapon that provides 40 to Attack with Focu Attack Chi Blast.
- Executor: A Yuke weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Bomb Attack.
- Kupo Hammer: A Yuke weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Ripple Bomb.
- Magic Wallet: An accessory that increases Gil drop amount.
- Sapphire Earring: An accessory that increases regeneration rate.
Craftable items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
While many items can be found or purchased, most of your equipment must be crafted. Using Tomes and Materials, you can get Blacksmiths and Tailors to craft the gear you'll need to tackle more difficult dungeons.
Swords
The weapons used by Clavats, there are a number of Swords you can craft.
|Weapon
|Attack
|Focus Attack
|Copper Sword
|15
|Power Slash
|Treasured Sword
|18
|Power Slash
|Iron Sword
|20
|Piercing Sweep
|Marr Sword
|22
|Piercing Sweep
|Steel Blade
|25
|Bash
|Rune Blade
|30
|Soulshot
|Feather Saber
|31
|Power Slash
|Defender
|31
|Bash
|Bastard Sword
|32
|Piercing Sweep
|Father's Sword
|32
|Piercing Sweep
|Excalibur
|33
|Soulshot
|Ragnarok
|35
|Shadowblade
|Ultima Sword
|35
|Piercing Sweep
Lances
The weapons used by Lilties, there are a number of Lances you can craft.
|Weapon
|Attack
|Focus Attack
|Iron Lance
|15
|Cyclone Slash
|Treasured Spear
|18
|Cyclone Slash
|Partisan
|20
|Psi Blast
|Marr Spear
|22
|Psi Blast
|Sonic Lance
|25
|Avalanche
|Dragon Lance
|30
|Pulse Thrust
|Highwind
|31
|Avalanche
|Titan Lance
|31
|Cyclone Slash
|Halberd
|32
|Psi Blast
|Father's Spear
|32
|Psi Blast
|Dragoon's Spear
|33
|Pulse Thrust
|Gungnir
|35
|Cross Slash
|Ultima Lance
|35
|Psi Blast
|Longinus
|40
|Bladestorm
Hammers
The weapons used by Yukes, there are a number of Hammers you can craft.
|Weapon
|Attack
|Focus Attack
|Orc Hammer
|15
|Power Bomb
|Treasured Hammer
|18
|Power Bomb
|Wave Hammer
|20
|Wave Bomb
|Marr Hammer
|22
|Wave Bomb
|Rune Hammer
|25
|Shock Bomb
|Mythril Hammer
|30
|Shock Bomb
|Goblin Hammer
|31
|Power Bomb
|Prism Hammer
|31
|Shock Bomb
|Sonic Hammer
|32
|Wave Bomb
|Father's Hammer
|32
|Wave Bomb
|Mystic Hammer
|35
|Magic Bomb
|Ultima Hammer
|35
|Wave Bomb
Rackets/Mauls
The weapons used by Selkies, there are a number of Rackets and Mauls you can craft.
|Weapon
|Attack
|Focus Attack
|Aura Racket
|15
|Aura Blast
|Treasured Maul
|18
|Aura Blast
|Solid Racket
|20
|Stampede
|Marr Maul
|22
|Stampede
|Dual Shooter
|25
|Dual Blast
|Butterfly Head
|30
|Power Kick
|Elemental Cudgel
|31
|Aura Blast
|Prism Bludgeon
|31
|Dual Blast
|Father's Maul
|32
|Stampede
|Steel Cudgel
|32
|Stampede
|Queen's Heel
|33
|Power Kick
|Ultima Maul
|35
|Stampede
|Dreamcatcher
|35
|Meteor Blast
Armor
No matter the Tribe, every character can use a piece of Armor.
|Equipment
|Defense
|Special Effect
|Travel Clothes
|10
|-
|Bronze Plate
|13
|-
|Iron Plate
|17
|-
|Mythril Plate
|22
|-
|Saintly Mail
|23
|Resist Curse +1
|Blessed Mail
|23
|Resist Poison +1
|Eternal Mail
|23
|Resist Stasis +1
|Time Mail
|23
|Resist Slow +1
|Storm Mail
|24
|Resist Lightning +1
|Flame Mail
|24
|Resist Fire +1
|Frost Mail
|24
|Resist Ice +1
|Gold Mail
|24
|Resist Stone +1
|Crystal Mail
|24
|Resist Miasma
|Diamond Plate
|27
|-
|Gaia Plate
|30
|-
Shields
In addition to Armor, Clavats can also use Shields.
|Equipment
|Defense
|Special Effect
|Makeshift Shield
|7
|-
|Iron Shield
|10
|-
|Mythril Shield
|15
|-
|Storm Shield
|17
|Resist Lightning +1
|Flame Shield
|17
|Resist Fire +1
|Frost Shield
|17
|Resist Ice +1
|Rune Shield
|18
|Spell range +20
|Saintly Shield
|18
|Resist Curse +1
|Diamond Shield
|22
|-
|Chocobo Shield
|25
|-
Gauntlets
In addition to Armor, Lilties can also use Gauntlets.
|Equipment
|Defense
|Special Effect
|Gauntlets
|5
|-
|Bronze Gauntlets
|8
|-
|Iron Gauntlets
|12
|-
|Mythril Gauntlets
|15
|-
|Storm Armlets
|17
|Resist Lightning +1
|Flame Armlets
|17
|Resist Fire +1
|Frost Armlets
|17
|Resist Ice +1
|Gold Armlets
|18
|Resist Stone +1
|Diamond Armlets
|22
|-
Helms
In addition to Armor, Yukes can also use Helms.
|Equipment
|Defense
|Special Effect
|Helm
|5
|-
|Bronze Helm
|8
|Resist Poison +1
|Iron Helm
|12
|-
|Mythril Helm
|15
|-
|Flame Helm
|17
|Resist Fire +1
|Frost Helm
|17
|Resist Ice +1
|Storm Helm
|17
|Resist Lightning +1
|Eternal Helm
|18
|Resist Stasis +1
|Time Helm
|18
|Focus Attack range +20
|Diamond Helm
|22
|-
Belts
In addition to Armor, Selkies can also use Belts.
|Equipment
|Defense
|Special Effect
|Old Belt
|5
|-
|Bronze Belt
|8
|-
|Iron Belt
|12
|-
|Mythril Belt
|15
|-
|Flame Sash
|17
|Resist Fire +1
|Frost Sash
|17
|Resist Ice +1
|Storm Sash
|17
|Resist Lightning +1
|Blessed Sash
|18
|Resist Poison +1
|Winged Belt
|18
|Focus Attack range +20
|Diamond Belt
|22
|-
Accessories
No matter the Tribe, every character can use an Accessory.
|Accessories
|Special Effect
|Accurate Watch
|Resist Slow +1
|Angel's Earring
|Resist status changes +60
|Badge of the Flame
|Resist Fire +1
|Badge of the Frost
|Resist Ice +1
|Badge of the Thunderbolt
|Resist Lightning +1
|Bishop's Soul
|Magic Power +3
|Blue Misanga
|Resist Poison +1
|Charm of Speed
|Focus Attack charge time -5
|Charm of Wisdom
|Casting time -10
|Crystal Ring
|Resist Miasma +30
|Daemon's Earring
|Status change effects +30
|Devil's Earring
|Status change effects +60
|Dragon's Heart
|Focus Attack +3
|Eagle Goggles
|Focus Attack range +20
|Elemental's Soul
|Spell damage +5
|Flower Bracer
|Casting time -5
|Force Ring
|Resist attack +1
|Gold Necklace
|Resist Stone +1
|Headband of Healing
|Increased regeneration
|Headband of Zeal
|Focus Attack charge time -5
|Jade Bracer
|Increased regeneration
|Lion's Heart
|Focus Attack +1
|Pixie's Earring
|Resist status changes +30
|Power Goggles
|Focus Attack range +20
|Talisman of Speed
|Focus Attack charge time -10
|Talisman of Wisdom
|Casting time -15
|Thief's Emblem
|Focus Attack charge time -15
|Twisted Scope
|Spell range +20
|Twisted Spectacles
|Spell range +20
|Unfaltering Watch
|Resist Stasis +1
|White Misanga
|Resist Curse +1
|Wizard's Soul
|Spell damage +1
Questions about items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Do you have any questions about items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Have you found an item we missed? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our many other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to take your game to the next level!
