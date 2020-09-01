Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and, like most role-playing games, there are tons of items to be found, earned, or crafted. In addition to the many items in the original game, the developers added new recipes, weapons, armor, and accessories to this remastered edition. There are even DLC exclusive weapons, and a whole new class of items called Memory Crystals.

Items will make your journey so much easier, but you can also get points for collecting them and finding them counts towards your completion percentage. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know about finding and using all these items.

Magicite in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Used to cast Magic, Magicite can only be found in Dungeons and once you leave the Dungeon, it vanishes. Although there are only six types, they can be combined to cast many other spells:

  • Fire
  • Blizzard
  • Thunder
  • Cure
  • Raise/Life
  • Clear/Esuna

Artifacts in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

Another type of item you can only find in Dungeons, Artifacts are items that can give your characters permanent stat boosts. Each Artifact can only be applied once and you can only claim one from eight upon completing a Dungeon.

Artifact Effect
Ashura Strength +1
Double Axe Strength +1
Fang Charm Strength +1
Green Beret Strength +1
Kaiser Knuckles Strength +1
Maneater Strength +1
Onion Sword Strength +1
Power Wristband Strength +1
Shuriken Strength +1
Winged Cap Magic +1
Book of Light Magic +1
Candy's Ring Magic +1
Cat's Bell Magic +1
Dragon's Whisker Magic +1
Faerie Ring Magic +1
Mage Masher Magic +1
Silver Bracer Magic +1
Rune Staff Magic +1
Drill Defense +1
Buckler Defense +1
Silver Spectacles Defense +1
Sparkling Bracer Defense +1
Chocobo Pocket Command Slot +1
Gobbie Pocket Command Slot +1
Moogle Pocket Command Slot +1
Ultimate Pocket Command Slot +1
Earth Pendant Heart +1
Moon Pendant Heart +1
Star Pendant Heart +1
Sun Pendant Heart +1
Ring of Fire Magic +1 and Fire
Ring of Blizzard Magic +1 and Blizzard
Ring of Thunder Magic +1 and Thunder
Ring of Cure Magic +1 and Cure
Ring of Life Magic +1 and Life
Loaded Dice Strength +2
Ice Brand Strength +2
Engetsurin Strength +2
Flametongue Strength +2
Ogrekiller Strength +2
Twisted Headband Strength +2
Black Hood Defense +2
Teddy Bear Defense +2
Elven Mantle Defense +2
Helm of Arai Defense +2
Main Gauche Defense +2
Rat's Tail Defense +2
Wonder Bangle Defense +3
Chicken Knife Defense +3
Sasuke's Blade Strength +3
Giant's Glove Strength +3
Heavy Armband Strength +3
Masquerade Strength +3
Mjollnir Strength +3
Kris Magic +3
Red Slippers Magic +3
Rune Bell Magic +3
Sage's Staff Magic +3
Wonder Wand Magic +3
Murasame Strength +4
Ring of Protection Defense +4
Save the Queen Defense +4
Aegis Defense +5
Gekkabijin Strength +5
Masamune Strength +5
Gold Hairpin Magic +5
Dark Matter Magic +5
Mage's Staff Magic +5
Noah's Lute Magic +5
Galatyn Magic +7
Taotie Motif Magic +7
Ribbon Magic +9
Tome of Ultima Magic +10

Consumable items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Most of the items you can get in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition are consumable items or materials that you use once. They can be dropped from defeating enemies, found in chests, or bought from merchants.

Food

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

The most basic of items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition are food. They can drop in dungeons, be bought from merchants, and even be gifted to your character if their family have particular jobs.

Food will heal your character, as well as an additional stat boost for food they like (or a stat drop if they don't like the food!) The foods include:

  • Cherry Cluster: Magic +2
  • Striped Apple: Magic +2
  • Rainbow Grapes: Magic +2
  • Fish: Strength +2
  • Meat: Strength +2
  • Gourd Potato: Defense +2
  • Round Corn: Defense +2
  • Star Carrot: Defense +2

Every character has their own likes and dislikes when it comes to food, but their tastes can change over time if you keep eating foods your character doesn't like. Although this puts you at a disadvantage early on, once you build up your character's tastes, you'll have a lot more food you can use.

Non-food consumables

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsFinal Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

Not all consumable items are food. There are also a handful of drinks and potions that also drop from defeated monsters, can be found in chests, and can be purchased:

  • Phoenix Down
  • Milk
  • Spring Water
  • Strange Liquid

The most important of these items is absolutely the Phoenix Down. This is especially true if you play in single player mode because you don't have another player to cast Raise if you're killed. Fortunately these drop often.

Seeds

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

On your journeys, sometimes you will find seeds instead of food. These seeds can be sent home to your family and will eventually sprout into plants. Here are the seeds you can find, who to send them to, and what they will sprout:

  • Flower Seed: can gift to any family member, but doesn't produce an item.
  • Fruit Seed: gift to your mother to produce Striped Apples, Cherry Clusters, and Rainbow Grapes.
  • Veg Seed: gift to your brother to produce Round Corn, Gourd Potatoes, and Star Carrots.
  • Wheat Seed: gift to your farmer family only to produce wheat.
  • Strange Seed: gift to your mother to produce your favorite non-meat food.

Tomes

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

Another important class of items you can find in your journey are Tomes. Tomes contain designs that allow Blacksmiths and Tailors to craft weapons, armor, and accessories for you. There are tons of Tomes to find in Dungeons and get from Alchemists:

  • Celestial Weapon
  • Dark Weapon
  • Greatest Weapon
  • Hero's Weapon
  • Legendary Weapon
  • Lunar Weapon
  • Master's Weapon
  • Mighty Weapon
  • Novice's Weapon
  • Valiant Weapon
  • Victorious Weapon
  • Warrior's Weapon
  • Bronze Armor
  • Diamond Armor
  • Earth Armor
  • Eternal Armor
  • Flame Armor
  • Frost Armor
  • Gold Armor
  • Holy Armor
  • Iron Armor
  • Lightning Armor
  • Mythril Armor
  • Pure Armor
  • Radiant Armor
  • Time Armor
  • Diamond Shield
  • Flame Shield
  • Frost Shield
  • Holy Shield
  • Iron Shield
  • Legendary Shield
  • Lightning Shield
  • Magic Shield
  • Mythril Shield
  • Bronze Gloves
  • Diamond Gloves
  • Flame Gloves
  • Frost Gloves
  • Gold Gloves
  • Iron Gloves
  • Lightning Gloves
  • Mythril Gloves
  • Bronze Sallet
  • Diamond Sallet
  • Eternal Sallet
  • Flame Sallet
  • Frost Sallet
  • Iron Sallet
  • Lightning Sallet
  • Mythril Sallet
  • Time Sallet
  • Bronze Belt
  • Diamond Belt
  • Flame Belt
  • Frost Belt
  • Iron Belt
  • Lightning Belt
  • Mythril Belt
  • Pure Belt
  • Wind Belt
  • Angel Kit
  • Blue Yarn
  • Brigandology
  • Clockwork
  • Daemon Kit
  • Designer Glasses
  • Designer Goggles
  • Eyewear Techniques
  • Faerie Kit
  • Fashion Kit
  • Fiend Kit
  • Flame Craft
  • Forbidden Tome
  • Frost Craft
  • Goggle Techniques
  • Gold Craft
  • Healing Kit
  • Lady's Accessories
  • Lightning Craft
  • New Clockwork
  • Ring of Invincibility
  • Ring of Light
  • Secrets of Speed
  • Secrets of Wisdom
  • Soul of the Dragon
  • Soul of the Lion
  • Tome of Magic
  • Tome of Sorcery
  • Tome of Speed
  • Tome of Wisdom
  • White Yarn
  • Zeal Kit

Not all Tomes can make equipment every character can use. Some are rare drops from specific monsters, while others are expensive and can only be purchased later in the game.

Materials

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

In addition to a Tome, you also need Materials to craft the equipment your character will need on their journey. These drop from enemies, can be found in chests, and can be bought from merchants:

  • Alloy
  • Ancient Potion
  • Ancient Sword
  • Angel's Tear
  • Blue Silk
  • Bronze
  • Bronze Shard
  • Cerberus's Fang
  • Chilly Gel
  • Chimera's Horn
  • Cockatrice Scale
  • Coeurl's Whisker
  • Crystal Ball
  • Cursed Crook
  • Dark Sphere
  • Desert Fang
  • Devil's Claw
  • Diamond Ore
  • Dragon's Fang
  • Dweomer Spore
  • Ethereal Orb
  • Faerie's Tear
  • Fiend's Claw
  • Gear
  • Gigas Claw
  • Gold
  • Green Sphere
  • Griffin's Wing
  • Hard Shell
  • Heavenly Dust
  • Holy Water
  • Iron
  • Iron Shard
  • Jade
  • Jagged Scythe
  • King's Scale
  • Lord's Robe
  • Magma Rock
  • Malboro Seed
  • Mythril
  • Needle
  • Ogre Fang
  • Orc Belt
  • Orichalcum
  • Pressed Flower
  • Red Eye
  • Remedy
  • Ruby
  • Shiny Shard
  • Silver
  • Thunderball
  • Tiny Crystal
  • Toad Oil
  • Ultimite
  • White Silk
  • Wind Crystal
  • Worm Antenna
  • Yellow Feather
  • Zu's Beak

Other Items

There are a handful of other items

  • Wheat: grown by your farmer family.
  • Flour: produced by your miller family.
  • Bannock Bread: baked by miller or farmer family.
  • Mark of Shella: allows Lilties, Clavats, and Selkies to enter Shella.
  • Cactus Flower: gets discounted ferry rides.
  • Kilanda Sulfur: gets discounted ferry rides.
  • Worn Bandana: no known use.

Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

Brand new to the Remastered Edition, Memory Crystals are used to Mimic various NPCs. Most are gained from finding Mog Stamps, but a few are DLC, and a couple are rewards for completing High Difficulty Dungeons. So far, we know of the following Memory Crystals.

Name Tribe Gender Locations
Sheula Clavat Female Tipa, Fields of Fum
Andy Clavat Male Mine of Cathurgies, Tida, Mochet Manor
Genk Wauck Lilty Male Port Tipa, Mushroom Forest, Daemon's Court
Ent Dalace Lilty Male Selepation Cave, Veo Lu Sluice, Mount Kilanda
Lyne Dott Lilty Male Marr's Pass
Bessamzan Yuke Male Alfitaria, Shella
Yufina Yuke Female Rebena Te Ra, Mag Mell, Mount Vellenge
Dah Yis Selkie Male River Belle Path, Jegon River, Leuda
Doh Hati Selkie Male Goblin Wall, Conall Curach, Lynari Desert
Gurdy Clavat Male High Difficulty Dungeon reward
Black Knight Lilty Male High Difficulty Dungeon reward
Amidatty Yuke Male High Difficulty Dungeon reward
Hana Kohl Selkie Female High Difficulty Dungeon reward
Yuri Clavat Male DLC
Chelinka Clavat Female DLC
Leo Clavat Male DLC
Chime Selkie Female DLC
Sherlotta Yuke Female DLC
Mira Clavat Female DLC
Bel Dat Selkie Female DLC
Layle Clavat Male DLC

More Memory Crystals may be discovered or released as additional DLC.

DLC Equipment in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition DlcSource: iMore

In addition to DLC Memory Crystals, there are two weapons per Tribe and a pair of accessories that can be purchased as DLC:

  • Kupo Racket: A Selkie weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Air Blast.
  • Punishment: A Selkie weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Rush Attack.
  • Mogcalibur: A Clavat weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Mindshot.
  • Apocalypse: A Clavat weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focu Attack Sword Attack.
  • Catastrophy: A Lilty weapon that provides 40 to Attack with Focus Attack Lance Attack.
  • Mogungnir: A Lilty weapon that provides 40 to Attack with Focu Attack Chi Blast.
  • Executor: A Yuke weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Bomb Attack.
  • Kupo Hammer: A Yuke weapon that provides 45 to Attack with Focus Attack Ripple Bomb.
  • Magic Wallet: An accessory that increases Gil drop amount.
  • Sapphire Earring: An accessory that increases regeneration rate.

Craftable items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

While many items can be found or purchased, most of your equipment must be crafted. Using Tomes and Materials, you can get Blacksmiths and Tailors to craft the gear you'll need to tackle more difficult dungeons.

Swords

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Character BuildingSource: iMore

The weapons used by Clavats, there are a number of Swords you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack
Copper Sword 15 Power Slash
Treasured Sword 18 Power Slash
Iron Sword 20 Piercing Sweep
Marr Sword 22 Piercing Sweep
Steel Blade 25 Bash
Rune Blade 30 Soulshot
Feather Saber 31 Power Slash
Defender 31 Bash
Bastard Sword 32 Piercing Sweep
Father's Sword 32 Piercing Sweep
Excalibur 33 Soulshot
Ragnarok 35 Shadowblade
Ultima Sword 35 Piercing Sweep

Lances

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Character BuildingSource: iMore

The weapons used by Lilties, there are a number of Lances you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack
Iron Lance 15 Cyclone Slash
Treasured Spear 18 Cyclone Slash
Partisan 20 Psi Blast
Marr Spear 22 Psi Blast
Sonic Lance 25 Avalanche
Dragon Lance 30 Pulse Thrust
Highwind 31 Avalanche
Titan Lance 31 Cyclone Slash
Halberd 32 Psi Blast
Father's Spear 32 Psi Blast
Dragoon's Spear 33 Pulse Thrust
Gungnir 35 Cross Slash
Ultima Lance 35 Psi Blast
Longinus 40 Bladestorm

Hammers

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Character BuildingSource: iMore

The weapons used by Yukes, there are a number of Hammers you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack
Orc Hammer 15 Power Bomb
Treasured Hammer 18 Power Bomb
Wave Hammer 20 Wave Bomb
Marr Hammer 22 Wave Bomb
Rune Hammer 25 Shock Bomb
Mythril Hammer 30 Shock Bomb
Goblin Hammer 31 Power Bomb
Prism Hammer 31 Shock Bomb
Sonic Hammer 32 Wave Bomb
Father's Hammer 32 Wave Bomb
Mystic Hammer 35 Magic Bomb
Ultima Hammer 35 Wave Bomb

Rackets/Mauls

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Character BuildingSource: iMore

The weapons used by Selkies, there are a number of Rackets and Mauls you can craft.

Weapon Attack Focus Attack
Aura Racket 15 Aura Blast
Treasured Maul 18 Aura Blast
Solid Racket 20 Stampede
Marr Maul 22 Stampede
Dual Shooter 25 Dual Blast
Butterfly Head 30 Power Kick
Elemental Cudgel 31 Aura Blast
Prism Bludgeon 31 Dual Blast
Father's Maul 32 Stampede
Steel Cudgel 32 Stampede
Queen's Heel 33 Power Kick
Ultima Maul 35 Stampede
Dreamcatcher 35 Meteor Blast

Armor

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

No matter the Tribe, every character can use a piece of Armor.

Equipment Defense Special Effect
Travel Clothes 10 -
Bronze Plate 13 -
Iron Plate 17 -
Mythril Plate 22 -
Saintly Mail 23 Resist Curse +1
Blessed Mail 23 Resist Poison +1
Eternal Mail 23 Resist Stasis +1
Time Mail 23 Resist Slow +1
Storm Mail 24 Resist Lightning +1
Flame Mail 24 Resist Fire +1
Frost Mail 24 Resist Ice +1
Gold Mail 24 Resist Stone +1
Crystal Mail 24 Resist Miasma
Diamond Plate 27 -
Gaia Plate 30 -

Shields

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMolre

In addition to Armor, Clavats can also use Shields.

Equipment Defense Special Effect
Makeshift Shield 7 -
Iron Shield 10 -
Mythril Shield 15 -
Storm Shield 17 Resist Lightning +1
Flame Shield 17 Resist Fire +1
Frost Shield 17 Resist Ice +1
Rune Shield 18 Spell range +20
Saintly Shield 18 Resist Curse +1
Diamond Shield 22 -
Chocobo Shield 25 -

Gauntlets

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

In addition to Armor, Lilties can also use Gauntlets.

Equipment Defense Special Effect
Gauntlets 5 -
Bronze Gauntlets 8 -
Iron Gauntlets 12 -
Mythril Gauntlets 15 -
Storm Armlets 17 Resist Lightning +1
Flame Armlets 17 Resist Fire +1
Frost Armlets 17 Resist Ice +1
Gold Armlets 18 Resist Stone +1
Diamond Armlets 22 -

Helms

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

In addition to Armor, Yukes can also use Helms.

Equipment Defense Special Effect
Helm 5 -
Bronze Helm 8 Resist Poison +1
Iron Helm 12 -
Mythril Helm 15 -
Flame Helm 17 Resist Fire +1
Frost Helm 17 Resist Ice +1
Storm Helm 17 Resist Lightning +1
Eternal Helm 18 Resist Stasis +1
Time Helm 18 Focus Attack range +20
Diamond Helm 22 -

Belts

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

In addition to Armor, Selkies can also use Belts.

Equipment Defense Special Effect
Old Belt 5 -
Bronze Belt 8 -
Iron Belt 12 -
Mythril Belt 15 -
Flame Sash 17 Resist Fire +1
Frost Sash 17 Resist Ice +1
Storm Sash 17 Resist Lightning +1
Blessed Sash 18 Resist Poison +1
Winged Belt 18 Focus Attack range +20
Diamond Belt 22 -

Accessories

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition ItemsSource: iMore

No matter the Tribe, every character can use an Accessory.

Accessories Special Effect
Accurate Watch Resist Slow +1
Angel's Earring Resist status changes +60
Badge of the Flame Resist Fire +1
Badge of the Frost Resist Ice +1
Badge of the Thunderbolt Resist Lightning +1
Bishop's Soul Magic Power +3
Blue Misanga Resist Poison +1
Charm of Speed Focus Attack charge time -5
Charm of Wisdom Casting time -10
Crystal Ring Resist Miasma +30
Daemon's Earring Status change effects +30
Devil's Earring Status change effects +60
Dragon's Heart Focus Attack +3
Eagle Goggles Focus Attack range +20
Elemental's Soul Spell damage +5
Flower Bracer Casting time -5
Force Ring Resist attack +1
Gold Necklace Resist Stone +1
Headband of Healing Increased regeneration
Headband of Zeal Focus Attack charge time -5
Jade Bracer Increased regeneration
Lion's Heart Focus Attack +1
Pixie's Earring Resist status changes +30
Power Goggles Focus Attack range +20
Talisman of Speed Focus Attack charge time -10
Talisman of Wisdom Casting time -15
Thief's Emblem Focus Attack charge time -15
Twisted Scope Spell range +20
Twisted Spectacles Spell range +20
Unfaltering Watch Resist Stasis +1
White Misanga Resist Curse +1
Wizard's Soul Spell damage +1

Questions about items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Do you have any questions about items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Have you found an item we missed? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our many other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to take your game to the next level!

