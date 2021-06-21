Looking for a simple fitness tracker that costs substantially less than the Apple Watch, even when you can find a great Apple Watch Prime Day deal ? The Fitbit Inspire is a popular health and fitness tracker that tracks your steps, active minutes, distance, and calories burned. The Fitbit Inspire HR adds more features: all-day heart rate and the ability to use your smartphone's GPS to map your workouts. It can also monitor your sleep and take you through relaxation exercises. The Fitbit Inspire 2 takes all of the features of the Fitbit Inspire and the Fitbit Inspire HR and adds a bunch more.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 adds the ability to track trends in your resting heart rate over time to see if your body is showing potential signs of stress, illness, or fatigue. There is now a special sleep mode, so your Fitbit doesn't disturb you or your partner at night, and it has a silent alarm. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is swim-proof and has swim tracking. You can track Active Zone Minutes, which means you get a buzz on your wrist when you enter your personal target heart rate. While the original Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR each boasted five-day battery life, the Inspire 2 doubles that with 10-day battery life. There's no question that this is the Fitbit to get if you're looking for a well-priced, simple, but feature-packed health and fitness tracker that's far cheaper than a smartwatch.

The Inspire 2 comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which gives you personalized insights, guided programs, advanced sleep tools, health metrics trends over the past month, and more. The listing you see here is for the Black/Black color only, and it comes with two bands (small and large). Looking for a different sort of Fitbit? We've rounded up the best Prime Day Fitbit deals for you.