So which Fitbit is right for you? Both of these wearables are awesome in their own way, and that question comes down to what features you're looking for and what kind of wearable you want. For instance, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a smartwatch, which means you're going to get smart tech like Amazon Alexa built-in, app and music storage, and an always-on retina display.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a fitness tracker with a built-in GPS system and a new "Active Zone Minutes" feature. The built-in GPS is a massive plus for runners, bikers, hikers, and walkers looking to map their routes, see their pace, and know their distance traveled. Active Zone Minutes is a feature where you feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of your workouts.

What's the difference?

Both of these wearables offer great features that are uniquely their own in comparison. Let's break it down further to see exactly how they differ.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Charge 4 Real-time pace & distance using built-in GPS No Yes Active zone minutes No Yes Personalized reminders Yes Yes SmartTrack - automatic exercise recognition Yes Yes 20+ goal-based exercised modes Yes Yes Swimproof (up to 50M) & swim tracking Yes Yes Daily activity dashboard No Yes On-screen workouts Yes No Reminders to move Yes Yes Heart rate zones Yes Yes Sleep tracking Yes Yes Female health tracking Yes Yes Guided breathing sessions Yes Yes 24/7 heart rate tracking Yes Yes All-day activity tracking Yes Yes Greyscale touchscreen No Yes Hi-Res color touchscreen Yes No Customizable clock face Yes Yes Always-on display mode Yes No Amazon Alexa built-in Yes No Store & play music Yes No Fitbit Pay Yes Yes Smartphone notifications Yes Yes Connect with wireless headphones Yes No On-wrist stats Yes No Apps Yes No 5-day battery life Yes No 7-day battery life No Yes

Basically, the decision between these two rockstar products comes down to whether you want a smartwatch or a fitness tracker. The Fitbit Versa 2 reigns supreme when it comes to smart features like Amazon Alexa built-in, and app and music storage. The Fitbit Charge 4 is the right choice if you're someone that would directly benefit from an integrated GPS system and Active Zone Minutes.

Let's talk GPS and Active Zone Minutes

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the only member of the Fitbit family other than the Fitbit Ionic that features a built-in GPS system. Having a built-in GPS would greatly benefit runners, bikers, hikers, and walkers that want to be able to map their routes, distance, time elapsed, and pace. The Fitbit Versa 2 does not have a built-in GPS system, but it does have the ability to connect to real-time GPS, pace, and distance tracking through your phone. In my opinion, the Fitbit Charge 4 wins here. I think a built-in GPS system is always preferable and more reliable than tracking through your phone.

Active Zone Minutes is a new feature that Fitbit is very proud of. Active Zone Minutes buzzes your wrist when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise. It will also buzz you when you earn extra active minutes outside your workouts, giving you a little extra something to celebrate.

But which is smartest?

The Fitbit Vera 2 is definitely the smartest of these two because it is a genuine smartwatch rather than a fitness tracker. You're going to get the benefit of having Amazon Alexa built right in so you can get news and sports coverage, set timers and alarms, check the weather, order essentials from Amazon, and control smart appliances in your house via convenient voice commands.

With the Fitbit Versa 2, you have the ability to download all of your favorite apps so you can have all your go-tos conveniently on your wrist (no phone required). It's also the only one of these two that enables music storage and downloading. You can store 300+ songs, control your Spotify, and download your favorite playlists from Pandora and Deezer. You can also directly connect with your headphones so you can listen to your tunes wherever life takes you.

Features in common

Both of these wearables offer exceptional sleep, health, and fitness tracking. They provide automatic recognition of 20+ different workout modes. They both feature 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-day activity tracking, and female health tracking. However, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the only one that offers on-screen workouts.

Both offer excellent sleep tracking. Precise heart rate sensors and sensitive motion detectors work behind the scenes while you snooze to track your sleep. All you have to do is wear your tracker or watch to bed, then see your stats and sleep insights in the morning. You can ease into your morning with a silent alarm and understand key notes on your sleep that will help you evaluate your sleep over time and ultimately get better rest. You can also set sleep goals and get bedtime reminders.

Which one is for you?

That all comes down to what features you value most. If you're a smart tech junkie and would benefit from features like Amazon Alexa built-in, on-screen workouts, and app and music storage, then the Fitbit Versa 2 is the perfect pick for you. If you're a runner, biker, hiker, or swimmer that would benefit directly from a built-in GPS system and being able to map your routes and track your distance, pace, and time, then the Fitbit Charge 4 is your new best friend. Both are exceptional products and offer different, attractive features. Ultimately, you can't go wrong either way, so evaluate what features are most important to you and choose from there.

