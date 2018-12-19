What do you get when you mash up Just Dance and Wii Fit? Apparently, Fitness Boxing! Fitness Boxing is a new rhythmic workout game coming to the Nintendo Switch that looks to be a fun, musical game that will also challenge your body without requiring a gym membership. If you're already busting out the boxing gloves, never fear. Here's everything you need to know about Fitness Boxing before its release: See at Amazon What is Fitness Boxing?

Fitness Boxing is a rhythm exercise game where rather than pressing buttons or dancing to the beat of the music, you box! As the music plays, you'll be presented with movement sets to perform to the beat, which you'll perform by using the Joy-Con motion controls. Performing the movements well will earn you a higher score. But because it's a Fitness game, that's not all! Fitness Boxing has a lot of different tools designed to help you use the game not just as a fun activity, but also as a proper workout. There are different settings for different types of workouts, you can personalize workouts based on particular fitness goals, and you can keep track of calories and BMI to watch your progress as you work out regularly. You'll also unlock more songs to work out to the more you train. How do I play?

A round of Fitness Boxing looks a lot like a round of Dance Dance Revolution. You'll see two columns on your screen corresponding to each of your hands with a Joy-Con in it. As the music plays, symbols will float upward corresponding to different boxing moves, such as jabs, hooks, or steps in different directions. You'll want to perform the move the moment it reaches the box at the top of the column, which will put it to the beat of the music. There are many different moves you can tackle, and the speed and pacing of these moves will get more difficult on harder modes. What songs are available?

Here are all the songs we know that are in Fitness Boxing: Avril Lavigne - Girlfriend

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star

Pitbull ft. Ke$ha - Timber

Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen - Good Time

T.Rex - 20th Century boy

Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

One Direction - Live While We're Young

Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass

Maroon 5 - Sugar

Aqua - Cartoon Heroes

Kelly Clarkson - Stronger

Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera - Moves Like Jagger

Lady Gaga - Born This Way

WALK THE MOON - Shut Up and Dance

5 Seconds of Summer - She Looks So Perfect

Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris - Baby

The Nolans - I'm in the mood for dancing

Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

Lipps, Inc. - Funky Town What other features are available?

Based on early screenshots, Fitness Boxing looks to have the following other features: Song recommendations

Different play speeds

Customizable workouts

Recommended workouts based on past performance

Goal setting and calorie burning estimates Can I box with a friend? Yes! Up to two players can play Fitness Boxing simultaneously on the same Nintendo Switch with an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers. Can I try it early? You can! A free demo of Fitness Boxing is currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. When can I get boxing? Fitness Boxing is planned for launch on January 4, 2019, for Nintendo Switch, and will cost $49.99. See at Amazon Any questions about Fitness Boxing? If you're wondering a little more about the mechanics of this financial frolick, put them in the comments and I'll answer your questions.