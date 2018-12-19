What do you get when you mash up Just Dance and Wii Fit? Apparently, Fitness Boxing! Fitness Boxing is a new rhythmic workout game coming to the Nintendo Switch that looks to be a fun, musical game that will also challenge your body without requiring a gym membership.
If you're already busting out the boxing gloves, never fear. Here's everything you need to know about Fitness Boxing before its release:
What is Fitness Boxing?
Fitness Boxing is a rhythm exercise game where rather than pressing buttons or dancing to the beat of the music, you box! As the music plays, you'll be presented with movement sets to perform to the beat, which you'll perform by using the Joy-Con motion controls. Performing the movements well will earn you a higher score.
But because it's a Fitness game, that's not all! Fitness Boxing has a lot of different tools designed to help you use the game not just as a fun activity, but also as a proper workout. There are different settings for different types of workouts, you can personalize workouts based on particular fitness goals, and you can keep track of calories and BMI to watch your progress as you work out regularly. You'll also unlock more songs to work out to the more you train.
How do I play?
A round of Fitness Boxing looks a lot like a round of Dance Dance Revolution. You'll see two columns on your screen corresponding to each of your hands with a Joy-Con in it. As the music plays, symbols will float upward corresponding to different boxing moves, such as jabs, hooks, or steps in different directions. You'll want to perform the move the moment it reaches the box at the top of the column, which will put it to the beat of the music. There are many different moves you can tackle, and the speed and pacing of these moves will get more difficult on harder modes.
What songs are available?
Here are all the songs we know that are in Fitness Boxing:
- Avril Lavigne - Girlfriend
- LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem
- The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star
- Pitbull ft. Ke$ha - Timber
- Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen - Good Time
- T.Rex - 20th Century boy
- Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
- One Direction - Live While We're Young
- Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
- Maroon 5 - Sugar
- Aqua - Cartoon Heroes
- Kelly Clarkson - Stronger
- Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera - Moves Like Jagger
- Lady Gaga - Born This Way
- WALK THE MOON - Shut Up and Dance
- 5 Seconds of Summer - She Looks So Perfect
- Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris - Baby
- The Nolans - I'm in the mood for dancing
- Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
- Lipps, Inc. - Funky Town
What other features are available?
Based on early screenshots, Fitness Boxing looks to have the following other features:
- Song recommendations
- Different play speeds
- Customizable workouts
- Recommended workouts based on past performance
- Goal setting and calorie burning estimates
Can I box with a friend?
Yes! Up to two players can play Fitness Boxing simultaneously on the same Nintendo Switch with an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers.
Can I try it early?
You can! A free demo of Fitness Boxing is currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
When can I get boxing?
Fitness Boxing is planned for launch on January 4, 2019, for Nintendo Switch, and will cost $49.99.
Any questions about Fitness Boxing?
If you're wondering a little more about the mechanics of this financial frolick, put them in the comments and I'll answer your questions.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.