Five things you could watch instead of the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 3, starting at 6:30 PM ET, and it's set to be the big television event of the night. But if football's not your thing, or you don't care because your favorite team isn't in it, there is alternative programming for you to check out.

From a game full of puppies to new episodes of cable dramas, here's are five things you can watch instead of the Super Bowl.

Animal Planet, 3:00 PM ET

The Puppy Bowl XV

Perhaps the most obvious piece of counter-programming to the Super Bowl, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XV will once again see Team Fluff and Team Ruff face off in a battle of cuteness, fur, and, inevitably, leaking on the field. The Puppy Bowl originally airs at 3PM ET, but expect it to repeat through the day.

Starz, 9:00 PM ET

Counterpart, "In from the Cold"

This sci-fi drama takes place in a world in which another parallel world was created after an experiment gone wrong more than 30 years ago. In the latest episode, "In from the Cold," Howard Prime works with Emily Alpha to uncover Indigo's plans, while Howard Alpha must face the truth about his wife. Clare and Quayle consider their future.

HBO, 9:00 PM ET

True Detective, "If You Have Ghosts"

Taking place in the Ozarks over three separate time periods, this crime series follows two detectives, Wayne Hays and Roland West, as they try to piece together a dark crime involving two missing children.

TBS, 6:00 PM ET

The Hunger Games

TBS is running a marathon of The Hunger Games movies from 6 PM ET until 5:30 AM. Follow Katniss Everdeen as she and fellow District 12 resident Peeta become contestants in the Hunger Games, a battle royale between children from each of the country of Panem's 12 districts that is meant to leave only one child standing.

USA, 8:05 PM ET

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Newt Scamander journeys to the United States on a mission to free a special creature into its native habitat. Along the way, he runs afoul of the American wizarding government, encounters a gifted young man named Credence, and drags a Muggle war veteran along for the ride.

What are you watching?

Will you be tuning in to the big game, or finding some alternate programming of your own? Let us know in the comments.