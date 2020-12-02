Shortcut Labs has announced that the company's Flic 2 Smart Button is now compatible with Apple's HomeKit. Available via a free automatic update to the Flic Hub LR, Flic 2 Smart Buttons can now be used to trigger HomeKit scenes and accessories with just a press of a button.

"When we launched Flic 2 and the Flic hub LR on Kickstarter last year, HomeKit was one of the most requested new features. Since Flic is one of the very few units that act as a trigger and not something that gets triggered, it was a challenge to integrate it. It has been a long process but thanks to a close dialogue and collaboration with Apple, we managed to accomplish this together which we are very proud of", says Oskar Öberg, CTO of Shortcut Labs.

The Flic 2 Smart Button is a tiny wire-free accessory that attaches to most surfaces with just the included adhesives. The Flic 2 Smart Button supports three actions: a single press, a double press, and a long press, each of which can be assigned to different scenes or accessories. The button runs on a single coin battery that the company states last for years, and the controls can be personalized with stickers to help make identification easier.