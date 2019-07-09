Forager is a 2D indie survival crafting game but that kind of explanation hardly seems to do it justice. In Forager, using what is described as a "free-form upgrade system," you can play as an adventurer, farmer, gatherer, merchant, builder or anything you could possibly want to be. There are dungeons to raid, animals to tame, crops to grow, resources to be harvested (then sold for a profit) and plenty of things to build, from small huts to towns and castles. There are even NPCs to ally or trade with, who can help you with difficult puzzles or clearing extremely dangerous dungeons scattered throughout the world.

There are some physical retail bonuses being added with this release of the game, with stickers and a special poster, which you can check out below: