What you need to know
- Forager is a 2D indie game developed by HopFrog and published by Humble Bundle.
- It's coming to Nintendo Switch at retail on September 10, 2019 in North America (September 13 in Europe).
- It'll cost $29.99 USD in North America, with equivalent pricing in Europe
Forager is a 2D indie survival crafting game but that kind of explanation hardly seems to do it justice. In Forager, using what is described as a "free-form upgrade system," you can play as an adventurer, farmer, gatherer, merchant, builder or anything you could possibly want to be. There are dungeons to raid, animals to tame, crops to grow, resources to be harvested (then sold for a profit) and plenty of things to build, from small huts to towns and castles. There are even NPCs to ally or trade with, who can help you with difficult puzzles or clearing extremely dangerous dungeons scattered throughout the world.
There are some physical retail bonuses being added with this release of the game, with stickers and a special poster, which you can check out below:
Forager was previously only available on PC. Now, it's coming to Nintendo Switch at retail on September 10, 2019 in North America for $29.99. A release in Europe will follow on September 13, 2019 with equivalent pricing. This physical version of the game is being handled by distributor Nighthawk Interactive. You can pre-order the game right now through GameStop, with other retailers adding stock in the near future.
Exploration, farming and crafting are just the beginning of what you can do in Forager. If you've enjoyed other crafting an building titles like Starbreeze Valley or Terraria, this is definitely your kind of game.
