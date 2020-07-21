Apple's iOS 14 reveal finally brought Home screen widgets to iPhone but the same feature didn't make its way to iPadOS 14. That's no fun at all, and Parker Ortolani agrees. The result is a set of concept images showing how they think things should look in iPadOS 15.

Not only does Ortolani show us how iPadOS 15 could take care of Home screen widgets, but there's even a concept for how the App Library could work, too.

Spent some time this weekend refining my iPadOS 15 experience concept. Revised the modular home screen, rethought the widget picker and app library, introduced a new system menu and added a customizable control center too. pic.twitter.com/suIwOIIY55 — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) July 20, 2020

On the subject of widgets though, Ortolani shows us a new modular Home screen that could allow users to place apps and widgets anywhere on the screen, making for a truly customized experience.