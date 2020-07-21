What you need to know
- Apple added widgets to the Home screen in iOS 14 but not iPadOS 14.
- That really, really sucks.
- These concept images show how things should be done. And maybe how iPadOS 15 will go down.
Apple's iOS 14 reveal finally brought Home screen widgets to iPhone but the same feature didn't make its way to iPadOS 14. That's no fun at all, and Parker Ortolani agrees. The result is a set of concept images showing how they think things should look in iPadOS 15.
Not only does Ortolani show us how iPadOS 15 could take care of Home screen widgets, but there's even a concept for how the App Library could work, too.
Spent some time this weekend refining my iPadOS 15 experience concept. Revised the modular home screen, rethought the widget picker and app library, introduced a new system menu and added a customizable control center too. pic.twitter.com/suIwOIIY55— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) July 20, 2020
On the subject of widgets though, Ortolani shows us a new modular Home screen that could allow users to place apps and widgets anywhere on the screen, making for a truly customized experience.
I find the idea of a "Pro Menu" interesting as well. Ortolani suggests that it could house settings and the option to quickly and easily restart their iPad but I'm not sure how much use something like that would get – most people aren't restarting their iPads regularly. But an easy way to switch Bluetooth devices or house things that don't have a home in Control Center? Sure!
We're obviously a year away from iPadOS 15, but this does look like something Apple could do in the future. Who knows, maybe we'll get something better than the current iPadOS 14 implementation by the time the final release happens in September.
