iPadOS 15 Concept ImageSource: Parker Ortolani

What you need to know

  • Apple added widgets to the Home screen in iOS 14 but not iPadOS 14.
  • That really, really sucks.
  • These concept images show how things should be done. And maybe how iPadOS 15 will go down.

Apple's iOS 14 reveal finally brought Home screen widgets to iPhone but the same feature didn't make its way to iPadOS 14. That's no fun at all, and Parker Ortolani agrees. The result is a set of concept images showing how they think things should look in iPadOS 15.

Not only does Ortolani show us how iPadOS 15 could take care of Home screen widgets, but there's even a concept for how the App Library could work, too.

On the subject of widgets though, Ortolani shows us a new modular Home screen that could allow users to place apps and widgets anywhere on the screen, making for a truly customized experience.

iPadOS 15 Concept Widget ImageSource: Parker Ortolani

I find the idea of a "Pro Menu" interesting as well. Ortolani suggests that it could house settings and the option to quickly and easily restart their iPad but I'm not sure how much use something like that would get – most people aren't restarting their iPads regularly. But an easy way to switch Bluetooth devices or house things that don't have a home in Control Center? Sure!

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

iPadOS 15 Concept Widget Pro MenuSource: Parker Ortolani

We're obviously a year away from iPadOS 15, but this does look like something Apple could do in the future. Who knows, maybe we'll get something better than the current iPadOS 14 implementation by the time the final release happens in September.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.