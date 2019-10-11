While Fortnite Season X is currently underway, players are already getting prepped for the next big change. This time though, the change may be bigger than ever before. A leak that has been spotted on Twitter and Reddit appears to indicate that Fortnite is being rebranded as Fortnite: Chapter 2. It also looks like players will be getting a new map to play on, or at the very least a heavily altered map. You can see the leaked image from the Italian App Store below:

"Capitolo" is Italian for "Chapter." This image shows a river with boats, which would be the first time boats have showed up in the game. Past seasons in Fortnite haven't been afraid to bring crazy changes to the map or massive, limited time events, so the idea of renaming the game indicates something really big is shifting, possibly in a more permanent sense.

It's possible that Fortnite would forgo a conventional Season 11, or maybe Season 11 will be part of the game's name changing to Fortnite: Chapter 2. Regardless, we'll have to wait and see just what the changes fully entail.