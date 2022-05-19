Fortnite fans now have a new way to play the battle royales game on their iPhone and iPad with touch controls after Nvidia GeForce NOW opened the game up to everyone. The move means that gamers on Apple's mobile platforms can play Fortnite in the cloud without needing to hook up a controller.

Nvidia isn't the first to do this, of course. Xbox already beat it to the punch but who doesn't like a spot of competition? The new GeForce NOW version is playable via a Safari web app as you'd expect, and just like Microsoft's offering there is no need to spend a penny — although you do need to create an Nvidia NOW account and link your Epic Games account to it.

Nvidia already allowed some people to play Fortnite with touch controls, but this is the first time everyone has been allowed in. Previously, only those selected to be part of the company's beta program got to play without a controller.

Nvidia announced the new access via press release, saying that the previous beta saw more than 500,000 gamers stream over four million sessions of the game.