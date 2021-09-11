Fortnite fans furious as Epic Games vows to fight on against Apple

Some fans of Fortnite are furious at Epic Games' plans to fight on against Apple in its App Store legal battle, and the revelation that Fortnite isn't coming back to the App Store anytime soon.

Yesterday a court ruled that Apple would no longer be allowed to stop developers from directing customers to other forms of payment outside of their apps. Whilst some developers have hailed the move as a massive win, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney certainly didn't see it that way. Epic Games has confirmed it plans to appeal the court's ruling, which favored Apple on 9 of the lawsuits 10 counts, and Tim Sweeney says the company will fight on.

Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers. https://t.co/cGTBxThnsP — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

Some Fortnite fans, however, are not happy with Sweeney and Epic's decision, or with his indication that Fortnite would only come back to the App Store "when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers", an argument Judge Gonzalez Roger dismissed as "deficient."

In response to Sweeney's comments, some fans (including verified creators) expressed their displeasure:

Absolutely disgusting how you used the Fortnite Mobile platform as leverage in your war against App Stores. You must have forgot about the MILLIONS of players who no longer have access to a game we once loved and supported. Was a fun run, thanks for ruining it. — 1% Ducky (@duckybtw) September 10, 2021

Another chimed in stating "Ratiod by the Fortnite Mobile community you left behind," and another stated, "please stop, we want Fortnite on iOS."

We just want to play again. We’ve stayed loyal over 4 seasons which has been equivalent to over a year in game. I’ve spent so much money on vbucks and so have others. We just want to play again. You’re just losing player base and your fans — Manager Mairu (@MairuFn) September 10, 2021

Not everyone was displeased though, one reply stating "Ignore the people saying they don't care and they want fortnite back on IOS! You guys at epic games are making a stand for smaller developers, and that's the only thing that matters!" Another encouraged Sweeney saying "The effort you put in this lawsuit is utterly amazing. One day Epic will achieve what they are fighting for."

It seems clear given the outcome of the lawsuit that Fortnite will not be coming back to devices like the iPhone 12 anytime soon, although this is as much because of Epic's resolve not to cave to Apple's policies as it is because Apple is preventing its return. Prior to the lawsuit verdict Friday, Apple stated that it would be happy to allow Fortnite back on the App Store provided Epic Games play by the same rules as everyone else. General Counsel for Apple Kate Adams said the company was "very pleased" with the court's ruling and said, "we consider this a huge win for Apple."