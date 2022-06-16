Adobe has announced that it plans to make the web-based version of Photoshop free to everyone. This idea is currently being tested in Canada in open beta. It isn't exactly free during testing, though. Users must have an Adobe account and an active Creative Cloud subscription to access it. However, the web version of Photoshop can be very different from the full desktop app offering simplified functions and tools. Here are the biggest differences and things you should know about Photoshop on Web Beta.

Photoshop on Web Beta: Things to Know Photoshop has long been the best photo editing software out there and now a new Web version is currently in beta for Canadian users. There are some requirements along with other things you'll need to do in order to access the beta. The beta is rolling out in Canada Even if you currently live in Canada, you might not have access to the beta just yet. The program is rolling out to various locations and will soon be available to people across the Great White North. To see if you have access, check out Adobe's Photoshop on Web Beta webpage. The beta isn't free As I mentioned before, Canadian users will need to have an Adobe account as well as an active Creative Cloud subscription in order to check out the Photoshop on Web Beta. It's a little disappointing since the final product will be free, but that's how it works for now. You'll need to use Edge or Google Chrome Everyone has their own specific web browser they prefer to use over others. However, at the time of writing this, Photoshop on Web Beta only works on Google Chrome and Edge and both must be version 90 or higher. Sorry, Safari fans. Beta System requirements The beta works on macOS, Windows, and Chrome OS devices as long as you're running macOS 10.15 and later or Windows 10 (64-bit) and later. You'll also need at least 4GB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a processor that's 2GHz or faster. It's unclear what will happen to Photoshop on Web Beta cloud files Adobe hasn't fully addressed what will happen to any files saved within Photoshop on Web Beta after the beta lifts. At the moment, anything saved in the beta is stored as a cloud document, but Adobe recommends saving it locally "just in case." The beta only works on desktop, not iPad or iPhone At this time, the Photoshop on Web Beta is only designed for non-mobile web browsers, meaning you'll need to access it from Mac or PC. However, if you already have a Creative Cloud subscription, which is needed for the beta, then you already have access to Photoshop on iPad. If you have a compatible iPad and Apple Pencil, you can also check out one of my absolute favorite drawing apps, Adobe Fresco, which is free to use. Photoshop on Web Beta: Differences from the full desktop app version