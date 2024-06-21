Your iPhone just got a brand new camera app from Apple — Final Cut Camera brings Live Multicam feature to Final Cut Pro for iPad with support for up to four-camera previews

After previewing it during the unveiling of the M4 iPad Pro, Apple has now finally released the Final Cut Camera app for iPhone. The new app is now available for download on iPhones running iOS 17.4 or later.

Alongside the release of Final Cut Camera Apple has also released an updated Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 as well as Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8. Both updates are now available for download via the App Store.

Undoubtedly the biggest news from these releases is the new support for Live Multicam on the new iPad Pro, bringing support for up to four cameras to be previewed on Apple's best iPad in real time.

All the cameras

Apple announced the news via a press release, saying that "Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 unleashes the remarkable capabilities of the new iPad Pro with the outrageously fast M4 chip, enabling up to 2x faster rendering and supporting up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW than with M1." But it's the Live Multicam feature that will get the most interest thanks to its ability to wirelessly connect to multiple iPhones simultaneously.

"Using a combination of iPhone and iPad devices, users will have a director’s view of each camera and manual control of their preferences using the all-new pro app Final Cut Camera," Apple explains. "Final Cut Camera powers Live Multicam and also works as a standalone recording app on iPhone and iPad, with the ability to adjust settings like manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, and more."

Over on the Mac, Final Cut Pro 10.8 uses the Neural Engine found in M1 or later machines to make new AI features available including Enhance Light and Color as well as a new Smooth Slo-Mo offering.

The Final Cut Camera app is a free download while the Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 updates are free for existing users. For new users, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is available via the App Store for $4.99 or $49 per year while Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available in the Mac App Store for $299.99.

