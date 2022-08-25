How to crop and resize photos on your iPhone and iPad

One of the easiest and most effective editing tools you can use on iPhone and iPad is the crop tool. Cropping photos changes the size and shape, helping you create media for specific outlets like Instagram or TikTok, as well as removing unwanted elements from the edge of your shot. This can be done on photos you've taken on your device, or on photos you're editing from a different camera like a DSLR. Here's everything you need to know.

How to automatically crop photos in Photos on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app. Find the photo you would like to crop. Tap Edit.

Automatically crop photos in Photos on iPhone and iPad by showing steps: Launch Photos, tap the photo you want to edit, tap Edit (Image credit: iMore)

Tap the crop button in the lower right corner. It looks like a square with two arrows circling it. Tap the crop box button in the upper right corner. It looks like three rectangles in one. Tap the aspect ratio to which you want to crop your photo.

How to automatically crop photos in Photos on iPhone and iPad by showing steps: Tap the Crop button, tap the Crop Box in the upper right corner, tap the aspect ratio you want (Image credit: iMore)

Select whether you want a vertical or horizontal crop. Tap Done.

How to automatically crop photos in Photos on iPhone and iPad by showing steps: Tap if you want it to be vertical or horizontal, then tap Done (Image credit: iMore)

That's all there is to it. Just keep in mind that the crop will save over the original version of the photo. If you want the original image back again, just change the crop ratio back again to the original.

How to manually crop a photo in Photos on iPhone and iPad

Another option is to manually press and drag the crop border and manually move them into whatever size or shape you want. Manual cropping can be useful if you're trying to fit a particular size of frame or border.

Tap the crop icon in the lower right corner. It looks like a square with two arrows circling it. Press and drag the corners and edges of the photo to crop it manually.

How to manually crop a photo in Photos on iPhone and iPad by showing steps: Tap the Crop button, then drag the corner handles until you are satisfied with the crop (Image credit: iMore)

Tap Done when you're happy with your final image.

How to manually crop a photo in Photos on iPhone and iPad by showing steps: Once you are satisfied with your crop, tap Done (Image credit: iMore)

How to resize photos on your iPhone and iPad

If you want to crop and resize photos, you're able to crop in the Photos app natively, but you won't be able to resize. That's why downloading a best photo-editing app like Image Size is probably your best way to get that picture-perfect image size.

Launch Image Size from your Home screen. Tap the Image Icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a photograph. Tap the image you would like to resize.

How to resize a photo with Image Size app on iPhone by showing steps: Launch Image Size, tap the Image icon in the upper corner, then tap the image you want to resize (Image credit: iMore)

Tap Choose in the lower right corner. Select your image resize option at the top of the page. You have options like pixel, millimeter, centimeter, and inch. You can manually add in the size of your image as well. Tap the Download button in the lower right corner to save your image resize.

How to resize a photo with Image Size app on iPhone and iPad by showing steps: Tap Choose, select your image resize option, then tap Download to save the resized image (Image credit: iMore)

Image Size will then automatically save the image to your camera roll.

(opens in new tab) Image Size Free with in-app purchases at App Store (opens in new tab)

Image Size gives you multiple options for resizing an image on your iPhone or iPad.

Easy peasy

If you have to crop and resize photos on your iPhone like the iPhone 13 Pro or even your best iPad, then these are the steps to do so. We told you — it's easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy! We wish that the Photos app would let you resize images, but at least there are free apps available to help you do just that.

Updated July 2022: Updated for the latest versions of iOS.