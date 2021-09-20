Pokémon is not only known for its great games, but for the other media tie-ins like the anime and the Trading Card Game. Players have been able to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game, or TCG, online for quite some time, but now The Pokémon Company has announced that a new stand-alone app called Pokémon TCG Live will be available for all Pokémon fans.

Trainers, your next TCG adventure awaits!



We’re excited to announce Pokémon Trading Card Game Live! 🎉



Bring the fun of the #PokemonTCG to your home or on the go with a new, free-to-play app for PC, Mac, and mobile devices!



Players will be able to create their very own avatar and battle players around the world. By adding cards to your collection, you can refine your strategy and prepare to face anything. Cards can be added by completing quests, scanning code cards or purchasing booster packs in-game. When the game launches, it will support various languages like English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, making it easy to find an opponent to battle, no matter where you are in the world.

There's no word on the game's release date, but we'll be sure to keep you updated. The game will be free-to-play and is set to release on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android.

Will you be picking up Pokémon TCG Live when it launches? Let us know in the comments!