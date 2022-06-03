Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is a new game that will see gamers fight their "way through puzzle-ridden ruins and unravel the mysteries of the Ancient Salientians." They'll be able to play through more than 100 stages filled with traps and enemies, and the whole thing is completely free of ads and in-app purchases because it's an Apple Arcade title.

Looking for a fun new Apple Arcade game to try out this weekend? Konami has you covered with Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins now available for download.

"Yo Frogger, I've got some interestin' information for ya!"―Frog adventurer 'Frogger' hears a rumor from his buddy 'Newt' about a treasure of an ancient frog tribe, hidden in distant ruins. At the same time, an alarming number of froglets are disappearing around the world... When Frogger sets out to investigate, he meets 'Axol,' a lost fairie (?) with mysterious powers. Treasures in the ruins, stone tablets, the disappearing froglets and who is Axol's mom...? The only one who can get to the bottom of it all is Frogger!

If that sounds like your jam — and it really should! — you can download Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins from the App Store right now. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription of course, but with a growing library of games, that's a no-brainer at $4.99 per month. Be sure to check out Apple One if you're already paying for Apple Music and other Apple services, too.

