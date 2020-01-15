What you need to know Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will reportedly help with mmWave5G for iPads.

It will also provide mmWave 5G for iPhones, too.

This according to "industry sources."

Apple has a new supplier and it's going to bring super-fast mmWave 5G technology with it, according to a new DigitTimes report. That report has Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) joining Apple's list of suppliers, providing its "substrate-based FC_AiP (flip chip antenna-in-package) technology" for future mmWave 5G iPhones and iPads.

Industry sources said that one mmWave 5G iPhone will require 3-4 AiP modules, which may adopt the 1+2 or 2+2 format. The former will include one InFO_AiP module to be processed by TSMC already contracted to fabricate mmWave 5G iPhone APs and two FC_AIP modules by ASE, while the latter will equally cover both modules, the sources said.

However, despite InFO_AiP technology being able to facilitate slimmer devices, it does come at a cost that's up to three times that of FC_AiP. And for that reason it's believed that Apple will choose different modules depending on the use cases. iPads, for example, aren't as size-restricted so may make use of the larger option while also adding more of them. But ultimately it may come down to cost.