Game of Thrones and Iron Fist star Finn Jones is set to appear in season two of Dickinson on Apple TV+.
According to Deadline Jones, who played Loras Tyrell in GOT and Danny Rand in Iron Fist, will play Samuel Bowles, an "energetic and magnetic newspaper editor." The other new addition to the series, Pico Alexander, will play Henry "Ship" Shipley, an Amherst College dropout who boards with the Dickinsons.
Alongside GOT and Iron Fist, Jones has also starred in Netflix/Marvel's The Defenders and Luke Cage. Pico Alexander starred in Home Again alongside now-fellow Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon, who is now appearing in The Morning Show.
The pair will join Hailee Steinfeld in the second season of Dickinson, which has proven to be one of the most enjoyable and popular shows on Apple TV+ since the launch last month. The description on Apple TV+'s press website states:
"Dickinson" is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.
Unlike most Apple TV+ shows, all of Dickinson's episodes were available to binge upon launch. It stars Steinfeld alongside Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt. There is no indication at this time as to when season two of Dickinson will be released.
