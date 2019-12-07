Game of Thrones and Iron Fist star Finn Jones is set to appear in season two of Dickinson on Apple TV+.

According to Deadline Jones, who played Loras Tyrell in GOT and Danny Rand in Iron Fist, will play Samuel Bowles, an "energetic and magnetic newspaper editor." The other new addition to the series, Pico Alexander, will play Henry "Ship" Shipley, an Amherst College dropout who boards with the Dickinsons.

Alongside GOT and Iron Fist, Jones has also starred in Netflix/Marvel's The Defenders and Luke Cage. Pico Alexander starred in Home Again alongside now-fellow Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon, who is now appearing in The Morning Show.

The pair will join Hailee Steinfeld in the second season of Dickinson, which has proven to be one of the most enjoyable and popular shows on Apple TV+ since the launch last month. The description on Apple TV+'s press website states: