While we still prefer dedicated consoles for our gaming, the iPhone does have some pretty amazing games. But you know what makes those games even better? A dedicated gamepad , of course. And luckily for you, the Rotor Riot MFi Certified Gamepad Controller for iPhone is a steal this Prime Day at only $40, which is 20% off its normal price.

The Rotor Riot is an officially certified Made for iPhone game controller. Simply mount your iPhone in the clip, connect it with your iPhone, and play to your heart's content. The Rotor Riot even has L3 and R3 buttons for the complete gaming experience.

While a lot of my gaming is done on my Nintendo Switch or PS4 these days, I like to enjoy some of the best iPhone games every now and then too. But one of the worst things about gaming on the iPhone or iPad are the touchscreen controls, ick! I'll always prefer physical buttons because I love the tactile feedback I get when I push down on a button and I know for sure that I've pressed it. You don't get that with touchscreen controls, and you can't convince me otherwise. So I will always prefer to game on my iPhone with a gamepad, and the Rotor Riot is an excellent option on the market.

With Rotor Riot, just attach the support post to the top of the controller and mount your iPhone in it — you can also use it without the clip. Connect the controller to your iPhone with a cable, and you'll enjoy latency free and zero lag on your favorite games, such as Call of Duty, Minecraft, Oceanhorn, Stardew Valley, Real Racing 3, and many more. Rotor Riot also works with PS4 Remote Play, Steam Link, OneCast, and Shadow.

If you're worried that the Rotor Riot won't deliver a console-like experience with your iPhone, that's where you're mistaken! The Rotor Riot has full-size buttons and triggers, so it's almost like using a DualShock 4 or Xbox One S controller. You also get completely functional L3 and R3 button joysticks, as well as an improved D-pad design. Simply put, the Rotor Riot does not skimp out on anything — this is a complete and comprehensive gaming controller for your iPhone. And it has passthrough charging, so you won't even need to worry about your gear dying in the middle of a game either.

The Rotor Riot is one of our favorite gamepads for iPhone, so make sure to pick it up while it's on sale for Prime Day.