Aralon is an RPG that we were playing years and years ago. Originally brought to iOS by developer Galoobeth Games, it eventually found a new home at Crescent Moon. But as was the case with so many premium mobile games, it struggled to make money. Eventually, it stopped being updated. But now it's back, bigger and better than ever.

Available via GameClub, Aralon has had more than a lick of paint. It's been completely revamped and you won't recognize it when you remember the original title. The term "night and day" doesn't really do it justice.