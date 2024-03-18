A Sonic and Angry Birds crossover brings your favorite characters to these iPhone games for a limited time

Whether you've been gaming since the Atari days or fell in love with the pastime with the arrival of mobile games, everyone is very much aware of the iconic Sonic and Angry Birds. One has been around a lot longer than the other, but they're both much-loved franchises. Now, they're teaming up in a crossover that we didn't know we needed — but we're absolutely here for it now that we do.

This is all happening thanks to a Sega and Rovio crossover that will see characters from the famous Sonic and Angry Birds universes join each other's iPhone games for a limited time only. There are five games involved in the event but you'll have to be fast if you want to check them all out. This event comes to a close on March 21, so what are you waiting for?

The games will see Sonic and Red team up to stop Dr. Eggman while Red and Chuck join a hugely popular Sonic game. Other events see new events in existing games and the whole thing's live right now. And we have all the details.

Game on!

The event was announced via a press release that details exactly what gamers can look forward to, and it seems that Sega and Rovio are just as excited as we are.

“Through this crossover with Rovio, we wanted to create something special for fans of both Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds,” explained Mike Evans, Senior Vice President of Mobile and Games as a Service Publishing at Sega of America in that press release.

“This event provides players with the memorable experience of seeing iconic characters like Sonic and Red playable in the same universe.”

In terms of the games and events, there's a lot to dive into.

Sonic Forces

Sonic Forces includes a new limited-time event that will see gamers "team up with Sonic and Red to stop Dr. Eggman." Players will "collect gold rings and power-ups to add points to your team's score and beat Dr. Eggman to win amazing prizes. Collect character cards to unlock Red or Chuck as playable characters by racing against the new challenger Red, completing missions, and collecting free gifts."

You can download Sonic Forces from the App Store now, of course.

Sonic Dash

New playable characters are coming to Sonic Dash with Red and Chuck making their presence known. Each character can be unlocked and gamers can "discover Angry Birds themed collectibles on the track to unlock exciting prizes."

Grab Sonic Dash from the App Store now.

Angry Birds 2

A new "Your Too Slow" adventure comes to Angry Birds 2 alongside a Sonic Friends Hat Event.

"Join feathery forces with Sonic and friends in a limited-time hat extravaganza! Collect special Sonic-themed 'Sonic Friends' hats for your Angry Birds, harness their power boost, and topple the piggie defenses," Sega explains.

"Explore a themed 'You’re Too Slow' adventure with exclusive levels accessible only to birds wearing the event's corresponding hats. Hats can be acquired from the in-game 'Tower of Fortune', and an exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog spell awaits players."

Don't yet have Angry Birds 2? Download it from the App Store before it's too late.

Angry Birds Dream Blast

Angry Birds Dream Blast fans can look forward to a new Sonic's Flash Race event and "dash through 10 saga levels in record time and set the leaderboard on fire! Dreamy rewards await the top contenders."

You can download Angry Birds Dream Blast from the App Store and try this special event out right now.

Angry Birds Friends

Fans of the Angry Birds Friends game will enjoy an "epic adventure against the treacherous Pigs Army with Sonic and Angry Birds Friends," we're told. "Crush the nasty pigs, liberate captured animals, and enjoy 30 new Sonic-themed levels with recognizable locales and characters."

Finally, those who are yet to enjoy Angry Birds Friends can do that right now with a quick download from the App Store.

Again, remember that all of these special events will come to an end on March 21, so be sure to set yourself some time aside to try them all out before then.