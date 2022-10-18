Apple Arcade lands NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition as the new season opens

NBA fans can now play as their favorite teams with NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition now available for download via Apple Arcade. The game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and arrives on the opening day of the latest NBA season.

The game is the latest in the long-running NBA 2K franchise and brings the biggest names in the game to Apple devices.

Game on!

🏀 New Release 🏀Hit the court with #NBA2K23ArcadeEdition, only on Apple Arcade! Experience the return of the greats with new modes, features, and more @NBA2K goodness.

Basketball fans need look no further than the latest NBA 2K release thanks to a slew of new features and improvements to old ones, including MyCAREER. Developer 2K says that gamers will be able to start their NBA journey as a rookie and end it as an NBA legend, creating new players and characteristics as they go.

Those who prefer to play from a more business-oriented side can also become the GM or Head Coach of their favorite franchise if they like, but as ever the real fun is on the court. Gamers can choose from 30 NBA teams and compete online in 3v3 games of street basketball and more.

As you might expect, NBA 2K23 supports game controllers including the Xbox and PlayStation controllers that you might already own — perfect for kicking back and playing using an Apple TV on the big screen.

Being an Apple Arcade game, NBA 2K23 doesn't have any ads or in-app purchases to get in the way of your slam-dunking fun, but you do need to be a subscriber. Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

Looking to get your hands on NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition? You can grab it from the App Store (opens in new tab) now.