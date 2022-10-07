Download two App Store Great card games in Apple Arcade today
The Gin Rummy Classic+ and Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ are both available today.
Apple Arcade is today receiving two new App Store Greats, with Gin Rummy Classic+ and Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ both now available for download for free.
The games can both be played on iPhone and iPad and hail from MobilityWare. You'll of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to play, but you don't need to spend any more money or watch any ads, at least.
App Store Greats
The App Store Great titles are special Apple Arcade versions of titles that were already available in the App Store, either as paid-for options or with ads/in-app purchases. They were popular the first time around, and now they're back again — this time free with an Apple Arcade subscription.
Gin Rummy Classic+
MobilityWare says that "Gin Rummy Classic is the purest mobile version of the game enjoyed by millions around the world," which certainly sounds promising. Gamers will learn the game at their own pace using in-game tutorials and then play either online or offline, meaning they can play anywhere and anytime. The title also works in both landscape and portrait mode, perfect for those one-handed game sessions in line at the grocery store.
Spider Solitaire: Card Game+
"Spider Solitaire is one of the most popular card games in the world," says MobilityWare, and now you can play anywhere. Whether you've been playing solitaire for years or just getting started, why not jump in and try out the daily challenges and more?
If you don't already have an Apple Arcade subscription you can pick one up for $4.99 per month. The subscription is also available as part of the Apple One bundle, including Apple Music and other Apple services.
You can download Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ from the App Store (opens in new tab) now, while Gin Rummy Classic+ is also available for download (opens in new tab), too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
