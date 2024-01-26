Fortnite is coming back to iPhone but there's a caveat — It will only be available in EU markets (and Tim Sweeney is not happy)
This situation isn’t over yet.
After a long battle with Apple, Epic Games’ Fortnite is finally coming back to the iPhone, but only in select markets.
As announced in a tweet from Fortnite, it said: “Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the @EpicGames Store. (shoutout DMA - an important new law in the EU making this possible). @Apple, the world is watching.” As the UK is in Europe but not in the EU, players there won’t be getting one of Epic’s most successful games.
For those unfamiliar, Fortnite was originally taken off the App Store in August 2020 due to the high fees that the App Store takes from in-app purchases. When Epic tried to work around this, Fortnite was taken off the Store and the two tech giants have been locked in a legal battle ever since.
Tim Sweeney’s response
Epic Games plans on releasing its own app store on devices, which allows it to distribute games and take 100% of the income made from microtransactions in said games. Apple requires a huge letter of credit for those app stores to be created, disincentivizing creating one in the first place. Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to say:
“Apple's plan to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance. They are forcing developers to choose between App Store exclusivity and the store terms, which will be illegal under DMA, or accept a new also-illegal anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don't process.”
In this post, Tim Sweeney cites Epic’s 0-12% store fees and its exclusive games for its popularity and claims he wants it to become the “#1 multi-platform software store”. Though the initial legal battle is done, it seems like this fight is far from over.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter