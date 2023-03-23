How to get Fortnite on iPhone and iPad

Few online multiplayer shooters are as popular as Epic Games' Fortnite, the cartoony battle royale that drops one hundred players onto a map so they can try to be the last player or team standing.

Although insanely popular, Fortnite is not on The App Store. This is due to the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, with the two companies falling out over royalty rates and in-app purchase cuts. Fortunately, there's an easy workaround that makes it possible to play Fortnite on iPhone or iPad. It only takes a few minutes and then you can jump into the fray and play to your heart's content.

Fortnite on iOS: Xbox Cloud Gaming workaround

To use this Fortnite on iOS workaround, you will need a Microsoft account such as the one used for an Outlook account or Xbox account. You can make a Microsoft account for free (opens in new tab) if you don't already have one to play one of the best iOS games out there.

Open Safari, navigate to xbox.com/play (opens in new tab) , and tap on the Xbox Cloud Gaming icon. While on Xbox's website, click on the Fortnite icon, which should be at the top of the screen. If the game isn't there, type "Fortnite" into Xbox's search tool and tap on the game icon when it appears. Select Get Ready to Play.

Next, tap the Share icon (box with an arrow in it) at the bottom of the screen. A new window will pop up. Scroll down and select Add to Home Screen. Select Add in the upper right corner.

Return to your iPhone's home screen and open the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. Select Fortnite again. Then select Sign In.

Enter your Microsoft account information and select Next. Then enter your password and tap Sign In. You'll be brought back to the Fortnite screen. Tap Play to launch the game. You might want to turn your iPhone or iPad sideways at this point for a better view of the screen.

If you already have an account you'll need to select Link an Account. Then you'll need to enter the code Fortnite gives you at https://www.epicgames.com/activate (opens in new tab) before you Sign In with your account info. If you're playing for the first time select Skip this.

The User License Agreement will appear it. Read through it and select Accept.

Once the game loads up, tap the play icon at the bottom left of the screen.

Tap the box on the right side of the screen that is under Battle Royale to determine if you're playing with others or solo. If you are playing with friends, you'll need to join their team or add them to your team.

When everything is ready, tap Play on the right side of the screen to start a match.

Will Fortnite come back to Apple's App Store? It's unclear at this point if Fortnite will ever return to the App Store since it was removed as part of the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit. Epic Games' CEO, Tim Sweeney, has hinted that Fortnite will be returning to iOS sometime in 2023 but it might not happen in the way many expect and doesn't necessarily mean it's definitely headed back to the App Store.

Fortnite workaround for iPhone and iPad

Although no longer on The App Store nor the Google Play Store, Fortnite continues to be a popular multiplayer on mobile. Fortunately for battle royale fans, there are ways to play Fortnite without using Apple's digital store. The easiest workaround involves downloading the Xbox Cloud Gaming app and playing the game there.

There are no added fees or payments necessary for accessing Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming. So, you can jump in on iOS and play with your friends without opening your wallet. Best of all, Fortnite has cross-platform play, so you can join matches with friends regardless of what platform they are playing on.