Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair review: Adjustable lumbar support in beautiful designs

While made of excellent materials and providing extremely good lumbar support, the seat cushion is not as comfortable as some others. Still, this chair is a great choice for most people as long as you're not super tall.

I've been reviewing gaming chairs for the last three years and have assembled and tested dozens of seats in that time. There are three major things I look for whenever I test a chair: How good the lumbar support is, how comfortable the chair is to sit in, and how durable the chair is. In my experience, many gaming chairs tend to hit two of these three things while the truly exceptional gaming chairs manage to successfully accomplish all three.

Over the last two weeks, I've been testing the Boulies Master Series gaming chair. Boulies offers it in either Ultraflex PU leather (faux leather) or a soft water-resistant fabric. I chose to review the blue PU leather version as I find this material easier to clean if something accidentally spills. Regardless of which choice you go with, both material versions of the chair come in some beautiful colors.

While the Boulies Master Series gaming chair does offer some excellent adjustable back support and looks great too, there are a few things that aren't as good as I'd like.

Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair: Price and availability

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The Boulies Master Series gaming chair has an MSRP of $389.99, however, at the time of writing Boulies is offering a deal at just $359.99 for this chair. It is available in either Ultraflex PU leather or a soft water-repellent fabric. A few different colors are available for either fabric option. This chair is not available at major US retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart and thus must be purchased from Boulies website.

While not the cheapest gaming chair on the market, it's also not the most expensive one either. For what it offers it is very well-priced. Remember that you get what you pay for and often the more you spend on a gaming chair the more conveniences and comforts it offers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Boulies Master Series gaming chair specs Category Specs Materials Ultraflex PU leather | Water Repellent Fabric Color Choices Black, Blue, Brown | Charcoal, Carolina Blue, Ash Gray Recommended Height 5'5" - 6'3" Max Weight 300 lbs Seat Height 20 inches Width 20 inches Adjustable lumbar Yes Removable pillow Yes Adjustable armrests Yes, 8-way 4D adjustable Reclining Yes Tilt locking Yes Steel frame Yes

Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair: What's good

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The best gaming chairs on the market offer quality materials that will last a long time, provide excellent back support, and are also comfortable to sit in. Boulies does a great job at meeting most of these aspects. It's also relatively easy to put together, which is helpful. The box it arrives in is relatively heavy, so you might need help getting it into your home when it gets delivered.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

A set of tools come in the box to help make assembly easy. The included instructions also have pictures to make it easier to know what to do, but they could have been written a little more clearly. I was able to get the gaming chair assembled within an hour, but some parts of it would have gone faster if I'd had someone helping me since it was hard to hold certain bits in their proper location and screw them in at the same time without them falling out of place.

It became very apparent while I was pulling the various parts of the Boulies Master Series gaming chair out of the box that this chair is made with some high-quality materials. It features a five-star aluminum base, but the chair itself has a steel frame and it is covered with some of the softest PU leather I've ever felt. Altogether, the chair feels sturdy, like the material and the chair will last for a long time.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The chair reclines back very far, to the point that you'll want to have the tilt mechanism locked in place or else you might tip backward like I almost did when I first put it all the way back. Just note that the PU leather that covers this chair squeaks pretty badly whenever I recline as the seat cushion and backing rub together. But lying down in it is rather relaxing.

The 4D adjustable armrests slide forward, backward, side-to-side, and up and down. The tops of the armrests are also made of a soft depressable rubber, which feels great on my elbows. It's very easy to get these armrests into the perfect position whether I'm sitting up straight or reclining.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore) (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore) (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

On the chair's right side is a dial that when turned either increases or decreases the amount of pressure that the internal lumbar support offers. This works amazingly and does away with the awkward back pillow so common in many gaming chairs that usually does nothing but makes you sit too far forward in your seat. I was able to quickly find a pressure level that made me sit straighter while also feeling relatively comfortable on my back. If you'd rather not have any lumbar support, the dial can pull the internal mechanism in far enough that you won't feel it at all.

In a similar vein, I was happy to find that the neck pillow sits at a perfect level for me and is very soft to the touch. It's very soft to lean back on and is at a good distance to work well with the lumbar pressure I use. Of course, if you don't like the pillow, you can easily remove it by slipping the elastic off the top of the chair.

Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair: What's bad

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

For some context, I am five-foot-six-inches tall and weigh 180 pounds. This chair is narrower and shorter than many other gaming chairs I've tested, which makes it a great compact choice for people with limited space. I was surprised to find that I fit easily enough into the narrower seat and back cushion, but I couldn't sit as easily with one leg tucked under my other leg and resting on the shorter seat, as is my habit. It does have a max weight limit of up to 300 pounds, which is more than many others on the market and can help it work for more people. However, it's not a great choice for taller persons.

If you're a taller individual, this chair probably won't work for you.

My husband is six-foot-five-inches tall and so I asked him to sit in this chair to see how well it would work for taller folks. The backing was rather short for his long frame and he felt that the seat cushion wasn't long enough to comfortably support his legs as well. Additionally, he had to remove the neck pillow as it pressed uncomfortably into his shoulder blades. So, if you're a taller individual, this chair probably won't work for you.

On another note, I previously mentioned that I was initially blown away by how soft the PU leather material covering it felt. However, I was disappointed to find that despite the soft feel on my fingers that the chair cushion is rather stiff to sit on. I'd like it better if the seat cushion in particular wasn't so hard as this makes it somewhat uncomfortable to sit in for long stretches and partially negates the relaxing feel of the adjustable lumbar. Other chairs I've tested have been able to accomplish straight sitting while feeling comfier.

Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair: Competition

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

My absolute favorite gaming chair of all time is the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL, which I've reviewed. It's more expensive than the Boulies Master Series, but I personally think it offers a more comfortable sitting experience. The chair is taller and wider to accommodate average to larger persons better. Additionally, in addition to being able to adjust the internal lumbar pressure, this chair's lumbar support can be adjusted vertically. That way you can raise and lower the lumbar area to fit your body better.

If you want something a bit easier on the wallet, the AndaSeat Phantom 3 has an MSRP of $350 and is very comfortable to sit in. It can only handle up to 220 pounds, but it's very sturdy and will look great in any home or office.

Boulies Master Series Gaming Chair: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

You should buy this if...

You want a chair with adjustable lumbar support.

You'd like to choose between faux leather or fabric material

You want a sturdy gaming chair

You should not buy this if...

If you are taller than average.

You want a chair with a softer seat cushion.

You're looking for a budget gaming chair.

Boulies Master Series gaming chair is a great choice for most folks. The adjustable internal lumbar support helps you get just the right pressure for your needs. Being able to recline back and adjust the 4D armrests also makes it easier to find a position you like best. However, this chair isn't perfect.

The seat cushion, while not horrible, isn't as soft as some others out there. It might feel a bit too stiff for certain folks sitting in it for long stretches. Additionally, this is a shorter and slightly narrower chair than some others I've tested. While that makes it fit into more compact places better, it won't accommodate taller folks as well even though it does have that high weight limit of 300 pounds. Still, it's a great chair overall and will look excellent in any home or office.